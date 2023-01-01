Welcome to Pass the Aux, where KQED Arts & Culture brings you our favorite new tracks by Bay Area artists. Check out past entries and submit a song for future coverage. This one had me from the get-go, powerless before the combination of a groovy bass line and stop-motion animation. The jittery handmade charm that opens abracadabra’s music video for “in a photo” — the first single off their upcoming album shapes & colors — belies the song’s bright and steady beat. There’s nothing rushed or slapdash about the way the Oakland duo of Hannah Skelton and Chris Niles work their way through this song, a reflection on the difference between idealized images and lived reality.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO