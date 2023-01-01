Read full article on original website
Related
KQED
Historic Rainfall Is Especially Tough On The Unhoused
Historic Rainfall Is Especially Tough On The Unhoused. California is assessing damage and cleaning up after a week of historic rains. The National Weather Service says San Francisco experienced its wettest ten day period in 150 years. All that rainfall has been especially tough on the unhoused population. California Still...
KQED
A New Guatemalan Restaurant Brings Central American Flavors to El Cerrito
When Yury Aguilar and her husband Carlos Pool first started selling tamales from the trunk of their car back in 2015, it was hard for them to even imagine what it would be like to open an actual restaurant. An entire restaurant selling nothing but traditional Guatemalan dishes like tamales de arroz and pepián de pollo? How many customers could they count on to support something like that?
KQED
Already Saturated Bay Area Braces for Yet Another Dangerous Winter Storm
As wind gusts picked up late Wednesday morning, the Bay Area braced for another dangerous winter storm that's expected to pummel much of Northern and Central California this afternoon, and continue into Thursday morning. The squall, set to slam a region already saturated by a deluge on New Year's Eve,...
KQED
Another Storm To Drench California On Wednesday
Get ready. Another powerful rain and wind storm is set to pummel parts of California on Wednesday and Thursday. The National Weather Service said parts of Northern California and the Bay Area should expect widespread flooding. Reporter: Laura Klivans, KQED. San Francisco Business Owners Prep For Storm. In San Francisco,...
KQED
Heavy Winds and Rain Cause Widespread Flooding and Power Outages Across Bay Area
Gusting winds of up to 85 mph in parts of the Bay Area bore down on the region Wednesday afternoon, but the heaviest rainfall of the 'bomb cyclone' was still expected to come in the evening. The storm has already prompted evacuation warnings, triggered landslides, closed roads and downed trees....
KQED
Storms Pummel the Bay Area With More to Come
Storms caused by back-to-back atmospheric rivers pummeled the Bay Area this week;, prompting evacuation orders, heavy flooding on roads and in rivers, and bringing down power for 100 thousand PG&E customers Thursday. More atmospheric rivers are expected this weekend. Guest: Ezra David Romero, climate reporter for KQED.
KQED
Schools Dig Out From Big Weekend Storm, Prepare for Next One
Sinbad Creek, swollen from hours of heavy rainfall, burst through the fence surrounding Sunol Glen School in Alameda County on Saturday night, damaging three classrooms and two offices, destroying the school’s garden, athletic track and playground, and leaving 8 inches of mud and downed trees in its wake. By...
KQED
Art to See at the Start of 2023
I have few predictions to make about the coming year in Bay Area visual arts, which is actually a good thing. Exhibitions and spaces that were backlogged due to the pandemic seem to have cleared their schedules, so there will be less phrases like “long-awaited” and “much-delayed” in my 2023 introductory paragraphs.
KQED
Oakland’s abracadabra Hops in Soapbox Derby Cars for ‘in a photo’
Welcome to Pass the Aux, where KQED Arts & Culture brings you our favorite new tracks by Bay Area artists. Check out past entries and submit a song for future coverage. This one had me from the get-go, powerless before the combination of a groovy bass line and stop-motion animation. The jittery handmade charm that opens abracadabra’s music video for “in a photo” — the first single off their upcoming album shapes & colors — belies the song’s bright and steady beat. There’s nothing rushed or slapdash about the way the Oakland duo of Hannah Skelton and Chris Niles work their way through this song, a reflection on the difference between idealized images and lived reality.
Comments / 2