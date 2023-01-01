ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Pittsburgh

World population expected to be over 7.9 billion on New Year's Day

By Simrin Singh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38rw9T_0jzxalb700

The global population is projected to be over 7.9 billion on New Year's Day, the U.S. Census Bureau announced . That means the world's population will have increased by almost 1%, or more than 73 million people, since New Year's Day in 2022.

The Census Bureau is also projecting that in January there will be 4.3 births and 2 deaths per second worldwide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dZOEo_0jzxalb700
The U.S. Census Bureau projects the global population will be over 7.9 billion people on New Year's Day. U.S. Census Bureau

The bureau made estimates for the U.S. population as well, projecting the national population will be over 334 million — an increase of almost 0.5% or 1.57 million more people — on New Year's Day.

In January, the U.S. can expect 1 birth every 9 seconds and 1 death every 10 seconds, according to the bureau.

Also, every 32 seconds, one person is expected to be added to the U.S. population through international migration.

So, by combining births, deaths and international migration numbers, the U.S. can expect to add one new person to its population every 27 seconds, the Census Bureau said.

The real-time counts of both the world and U.S. populations can be tracked here .

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

Meet the new faces of the US Congress

With its wealthy, graying Ivy League membership, the US Congress typically boasts all the diversity of a prog rock nostalgia tour. "We need that representation in Congress so that way we have a government that looks like the country and knows what the country is going through," the young Democrat Frost told AFP ahead of the election.
TEXAS STATE
CoinDesk

US Federal Reserve, Other Agencies Continue to Warn Banks About Crypto

The U.S. Federal Reserve and other regulators issued a crypto warning for the banking system Tuesday, though the statement doesn’t extend any new policies about how traditional lenders deal with digital assets. “Given the significant risks highlighted by recent failures of several large crypto-asset companies, the agencies continue to...
CBS Pittsburgh

Child care disruptions continue for many working parents

Forty-seven: That's how many days of child care Kathryn Anne Edwards' 3-year-old son has missed in the past year.RSV, COVID-19 and two bouts of the dreaded preschool scourge of hand, foot and mouth disease struck one after another. The illnesses were so disruptive that the labor economist quit her full-time job at the Rand Corp., a think tank. She switched last month to independent contract work to give her more flexibility to care for her son and 4-month-old daughter.In the first and even second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, multiweek quarantines and isolations were common for many Americans, especially children....
MARYLAND STATE
US News and World Report

Biden Renominates Stalled Picks for Key Administration Posts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday renominated a number of stalled picks for a slate of federal posts including nominees to head the Internal Revenue Service, Federal Aviation Administration, ambassador to India and a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) member, the White House said. The selections did not...
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
99K+
Followers
33K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy