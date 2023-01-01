Read full article on original website
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter Season
When the weather gets cold in the Tar Heel State, it’s no reason to stop exploring. There are so many great day and weekend trips to take during the winter in North Carolina. One of our favorites is the town of Brevard.
Upstate restaurant closes doors after 15 years
A Greenville restaurant has closed its door after 15 years of serving the community.
Woman accused of killing husband on New Year’s Eve arrested
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Maggie Valley Police Department is investigating after a woman was arrested when her husband was found dead in a motel room on New Year’s Eve. Officers arrived at Tangle Wood Motel on Soco Road after receiving a call at around 7:35 p.m....
Greenville woman celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by loved ones
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville woman was surrounded by friends and family as she celebrated a huge milestone: her 100th birthday. Sarah Ware was born on December 29, 1922. Her loved ones say she is a staple in the West Greenville community, but Ware was still surprised when she saw how many people came to the West Greenville Community Center to celebrate her.
Officials announce temporary closure of Unity park playground mounds
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced the Unity park playground mounds will be closed for cleaning starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. During this time, officials said they will also add more lights and make other small improvements to the area. Officials said the mounds will re-open on Jan....
South Asheville area has water, many Candler Knob and Spivey Mountain customers still dry
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Water has been restored to the entire southern service area, Asheville officials said in an update Monday on the outages that have been plaguing the city for more than a week. All Boil Water Advisories for the southern service area, including the Cliffs at Walnut...
Bracken Mountain Preserve grows by 34 acres
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Some 34 acres have been purchased to expand Bracken Mountain Preserve in Brevard. The preserve connects the city to Pisgah National Forest. The existing entrance trail is so steep and challenging that many community members don’t go to Bracken. The planned expansion will provide 2-3 miles of more moderate trails and an easier way to reach the existing trail network.
5 injured, including children following crash in Marion
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department said five people were taken to the hospital following a crash. According to police, a teen was driving a 2014 Ford truck attempting to make a left turn from McDowell High Drive onto Main Street, while a 2006 Ford SUV was traveling south on Main Street. Officers said the Ford SUV hit the Ford truck on the driver’s side and drove through the intersection.
Water woes: Residents in the Candler area play the waiting game for service to be restored
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — City of Asheville leaders estimated residents in the western portion of Buncombe County could be without water for an additional 24-48 hours as crews work to restore water. “While we acknowledge there is room for improvement, I also want to note that I have full...
Henderson Co. man wins $1 million on scratch-off
HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Henderson County man won big on a $10 scratch off. Terry Pressley purchased his lucky Carolina Jackpot ticket from Energy Mart Stores on Upward Road in Flat Rock. He went to the headquarters on Tuesday to claim his prize and after state and federal withholdings, took home $427,503.
Cost of trash service goes up 7.9% for some Buncombe County residents
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waste Pro customers in Buncombe County will now pay more for trash service. Waste Pro will increase its rate by 7.9 percent, which works out to an extra $1.62 per month. That increase is tied to inflation and is required under Waste Pro’s contract with the county.
NC man becomes first 2023 Powerball Millionaire in Times Square New Year’s drawing
Gary Krigbaum, of Spindale, won $1 million, becoming the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year.
New changes to how customers pay in Greenville
There are some changes in the City of Greenville this New Year.
5 injured, including 4 juveniles, in Marion crash
Five people, including four juveniles, were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Marion.
1 injured during shooting in Anderson Co.
One person was injured during a shooting Tuesday morning in Anderson County.
Cars line up as Upstate food bank reopens
A Greenville County food bank is back open and serving the community on Monday.
Man injured during shooting in Asheville
A man was injured and multiple vehicles and apartments were damaged during a shooting early Sunday morning in Asheville.
18-year-old dies after car overturns in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg County. Troopers said the crash happened along Cothran Road at around 2:02 p.m. According to troopers, the 18-year-old driver was traveling along Cothran Road when...
Soldier flown back to the Upstate to be buried after tragic death
A young soldier from the Upstate, 21-year-old River Bowling, lost his life while serving in the National Guard.
New bus route created for some Haywood County students because of I-40 construction
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County students will be back on the bus next week – no matter where they live in the county. Before the holidays, a school bus route was temporarily canceled because of construction to replace two bridges on Interstate 40. Parents were notified a day before the cancellation and told service would come back by the end of the holiday break.
