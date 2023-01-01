ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

FOX Carolina

Woman accused of killing husband on New Year’s Eve arrested

MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Maggie Valley Police Department is investigating after a woman was arrested when her husband was found dead in a motel room on New Year’s Eve. Officers arrived at Tangle Wood Motel on Soco Road after receiving a call at around 7:35 p.m....
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
WMBF

Greenville woman celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by loved ones

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville woman was surrounded by friends and family as she celebrated a huge milestone: her 100th birthday. Sarah Ware was born on December 29, 1922. Her loved ones say she is a staple in the West Greenville community, but Ware was still surprised when she saw how many people came to the West Greenville Community Center to celebrate her.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials announce temporary closure of Unity park playground mounds

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville City officials announced the Unity park playground mounds will be closed for cleaning starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. During this time, officials said they will also add more lights and make other small improvements to the area. Officials said the mounds will re-open on Jan....
GREENVILLE, SC
WLOS.com

Bracken Mountain Preserve grows by 34 acres

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Some 34 acres have been purchased to expand Bracken Mountain Preserve in Brevard. The preserve connects the city to Pisgah National Forest. The existing entrance trail is so steep and challenging that many community members don’t go to Bracken. The planned expansion will provide 2-3 miles of more moderate trails and an easier way to reach the existing trail network.
BREVARD, NC
FOX Carolina

5 injured, including children following crash in Marion

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Marion Police Department said five people were taken to the hospital following a crash. According to police, a teen was driving a 2014 Ford truck attempting to make a left turn from McDowell High Drive onto Main Street, while a 2006 Ford SUV was traveling south on Main Street. Officers said the Ford SUV hit the Ford truck on the driver’s side and drove through the intersection.
MARION, NC
FOX Carolina

Henderson Co. man wins $1 million on scratch-off

HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Henderson County man won big on a $10 scratch off. Terry Pressley purchased his lucky Carolina Jackpot ticket from Energy Mart Stores on Upward Road in Flat Rock. He went to the headquarters on Tuesday to claim his prize and after state and federal withholdings, took home $427,503.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

18-year-old dies after car overturns in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Tuesday afternoon in Spartanburg County. Troopers said the crash happened along Cothran Road at around 2:02 p.m. According to troopers, the 18-year-old driver was traveling along Cothran Road when...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

New bus route created for some Haywood County students because of I-40 construction

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County students will be back on the bus next week – no matter where they live in the county. Before the holidays, a school bus route was temporarily canceled because of construction to replace two bridges on Interstate 40. Parents were notified a day before the cancellation and told service would come back by the end of the holiday break.

