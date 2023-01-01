Did you try these new local businesses in 2022?

The year 2022 brought a number of new local businesses to north central Pa. Find our list here. If you know of a new business not on our list, send a message to NorthcentralPa.com and we'll add it!

Dad's BBQ - Williamsport area

A food truck/trailer business serving up smoked chicken, bbq, brisket, and other meats, as well as a smoky, spicy take on macaroni and cheese.

Tabby's Treasures - Williamsport area

This woman-owned business offers rustic artisan goods.

Skeleton Key - Williamsport area

The small-scale boutique offers a range of casual and comfortable attire. The clothing is mostly sourced from LA and Atlanta, where the owner makes trips every few months to select items for the store.

Waxed - Williamsport area

Opened as of June 1, the woman-owned business offers a variety of waxing services, as well as eyebrow lamination and eyelash extensions.

Salamander Yoga - Milton area

A yoga and wellness studio, Salamander Yoga offers a wide range of yoga classes, including specialty sessions like hot yoga and aerial yoga, as well as community-focused wellness workshops.

Bohemian Noire - Williamsport area

The woman-owned boutique sells journals, clothing, jewelry, hand-poured candles, and more.

Rosko's Brew House - Williamsport area

The brewery, which features indoor seating in a cozy taproom and patio seating, serves a variety of craft beers including IPAs, pilsners, ambers, and witbiers.

Hungry Run Distillery - Lewisburg area

A tasting room in Lewisburg offering cocktails on tap. The distillery offers bottles of Hungry Run spirits to take home.

The Fourth Taco - Bloomsburg area

Just before the start of 2022, The Fourth Taco opened a brick-and-mortar location on Main Street in Bloomsburg, expanding from its start as a food truck. The California-style tacos offer a range of flavors from a variety of cuisines. Find the menu here .

The Back Alley Bar & Grill - Williamsport area

The Back Alley, open as of March 2022, is a classic sports bar offering entertainment like band venues and karaoke nights. A full menu is forthcoming.

The Newsroom Bar & Grill - Williamsport area

The Newsroom held its grand opening on March 18, 2022. Based out of Old City Hall in Williamsport, the location offers a restaurant and lounge. The chef-curated menu makes variations of typical American fare. Breakfast is available on weekends.

Crazy Tomato - Williamsport area

The Crazy Tomato moved to a new location on the corner of Maynard and W. Third Streets in Williamsport at the location of the former Jackie's Kitchen. They opened the new location on Jan. 14, 2022 to an overwhelming wave of community support. The Crazy Tomato specializes in pizza, subs, and sandwiches.

John Ryan Brewery - Williamsport area

The brewery and restaurant opened a brick-and-mortar location in Old City Williamsport with much success.

Don Waltman's - Williamsport area

Open for business as of March, Don Waltman's fills the role of a classic delicatessen, but also provides access to speciality items from local businesses in northcentral Pa. Find fresh meats, fish, breads, snacks, prepared meals, made-to-order sandwiches, and more.

Toast'd Bagels - Williamsport area

Toast'd Bagels opened their doors on March 1 on 4th Street in Williamsport before moving to a larger location on Washington Blvd. The cafe offers breakfast and lunch sandwiches on New York-style bagels. Vegan/vegetarian and gluten-free friendly.

Buzzsaw Coffee - Williamsport area

The coffee makers at The Sawhorse Cafe, Buzzsaw Coffee opened their roastery in the Pajama Factory at the former location of Way Cool Beans. The cafe offers bakery selections from The Sawhorse Cafe.

Cups and Cakes - Williamsport area

Another March opening, Cups and Cakes is a family-owned cake and coffee shop that specializes in unique coffee and cupcake flavors, plus cookies and other baked goods. Gluten free options available.

Celebrations cakes & confections - Williamsport area

The woman-run business makes custom cakes and rotates through unique flavors of cakes, cupcakes, fruit tarts, brownies, coffee cake, and frittata. Grand opening and ribbon cutting was April 29, 2022.