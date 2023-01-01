ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsport, PA

Did you try these new local businesses in 2022?

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FrC61_0jzxZTyg00

The year 2022 brought a number of new local businesses to north central Pa. Find our list here. If you know of a new business not on our list, send a message to NorthcentralPa.com and we'll add it!

Dad's BBQ - Williamsport area

A food truck/trailer business serving up smoked chicken, bbq, brisket, and other meats, as well as a smoky, spicy take on macaroni and cheese.

Tabby's Treasures - Williamsport area

This woman-owned business offers rustic artisan goods.

Skeleton Key - Williamsport area

The small-scale boutique offers a range of casual and comfortable attire. The clothing is mostly sourced from LA and Atlanta, where the owner makes trips every few months to select items for the store.

Waxed - Williamsport area

Opened as of June 1, the woman-owned business offers a variety of waxing services, as well as eyebrow lamination and eyelash extensions.

Salamander Yoga - Milton area

A yoga and wellness studio, Salamander Yoga offers a wide range of yoga classes, including specialty sessions like hot yoga and aerial yoga, as well as community-focused wellness workshops.

Bohemian Noire - Williamsport area

The woman-owned boutique sells journals, clothing, jewelry, hand-poured candles, and more.

Rosko's Brew House - Williamsport area

The brewery, which features indoor seating in a cozy taproom and patio seating, serves a variety of craft beers including IPAs, pilsners, ambers, and witbiers.

Hungry Run Distillery - Lewisburg area

A tasting room in Lewisburg offering cocktails on tap. The distillery offers bottles of Hungry Run spirits to take home.

Don Waltman's House Meats & Deli - Williamsport area

Carrying a family tradition on, the deli offers a wide selection of locally-sourced foods and cooking products, plus ready-to-eat meals and catering orders.

The Fourth Taco - Bloomsburg area

Just before the start of 2022, The Fourth Taco opened a brick-and-mortar location on Main Street in Bloomsburg, expanding from its start as a food truck. The California-style tacos offer a range of flavors from a variety of cuisines. Find the menu here .

The Back Alley Bar & Grill - Williamsport area

The Back Alley, open as of March 2022, is a classic sports bar offering entertainment like band venues and karaoke nights. A full menu is forthcoming.

The Newsroom Bar & Grill - Williamsport area

The Newsroom held its grand opening on March 18, 2022. Based out of Old City Hall in Williamsport, the location offers a restaurant and lounge. The chef-curated menu makes variations of typical American fare. Breakfast is available on weekends.

Crazy Tomato - Williamsport area

The Crazy Tomato moved to a new location on the corner of Maynard and W. Third Streets in Williamsport at the location of the former Jackie's Kitchen. They opened the new location on Jan. 14, 2022 to an overwhelming wave of community support. The Crazy Tomato specializes in pizza, subs, and sandwiches.

John Ryan Brewery - Williamsport area

The brewery and restaurant opened a brick-and-mortar location in Old City Williamsport with much success.

Don Waltman's - Williamsport area

Open for business as of March, Don Waltman's fills the role of a classic delicatessen, but also provides access to speciality items from local businesses in northcentral Pa. Find fresh meats, fish, breads, snacks, prepared meals, made-to-order sandwiches, and more.

Toast'd Bagels - Williamsport area

Toast'd Bagels opened their doors on March 1 on 4th Street in Williamsport before moving to a larger location on Washington Blvd. The cafe offers breakfast and lunch sandwiches on New York-style bagels. Vegan/vegetarian and gluten-free friendly.

Buzzsaw Coffee - Williamsport area

The coffee makers at The Sawhorse Cafe, Buzzsaw Coffee opened their roastery in the Pajama Factory at the former location of Way Cool Beans. The cafe offers bakery selections from The Sawhorse Cafe.

Cups and Cakes - Williamsport area

Another March opening, Cups and Cakes is a family-owned cake and coffee shop that specializes in unique coffee and cupcake flavors, plus cookies and other baked goods. Gluten free options available.

Celebrations cakes & confections - Williamsport area

The woman-run business makes custom cakes and rotates through unique flavors of cakes, cupcakes, fruit tarts, brownies, coffee cake, and frittata. Grand opening and ribbon cutting was April 29, 2022.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
attorneyatlawmagazine.com

Where Most Williamsport, PA, Car Accidents Happen

What Factors Could Increase the Number of Car Crashes in Williamsport, PA?. Pennsylvania is well-known for its poorly maintained and designed roadways. Thus, this impacts all cities throughout Pennsylvania, including Williamsport. Williamsport, PA, is part of Lycoming County and sits in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The more populated a city...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Weekend of events scheduled for Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival

Lewisburg, Pa. — Downtown Lewisburg will be celebrating their annual Heart of Lewisburg Ice Festival again in 2023. The festival runs Friday, Feb. 3 from 1 p.m. through Saturday, Feb. 4 until 5 p.m. Starting Friday morning, visitors can preview the incredible ice sculptures as they start going up. Carving will occur throughout the day in various downtown Lewisburg locations, and spectators are welcome to walk around and enjoy the creations being formed. ...
LEWISBURG, PA
WBRE

Coffee and Hot Cocoa with a Cop to be held in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police will host a Coffee and Hot Cocoa event on January 28 from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Eat & Run restaurant. Cups and Cakes, another Williamsport coffee shop, will host the event, providing cookies and coffee, as well as hot cocoa for any kids that […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Blue Mountain teacher on leave

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. — A teacher at Blue Mountain High School in Schuylkill County is on administrative leave pending an investigation. Blue Mountain issued this official statement on the district's website:. "The Blue Mountain School District has been made aware of an incident involving a Blue Mountain High School...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Many area events planned for Anthracite Mining History Month

WILKES-BARRE — Professor Bob Wolensky, the Anthracite Heritage Foundation and King’s College this week announced that a regional observance of Anthracite Mining Heritage Month will take place during January. A variety of programs will be featured in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, Hazle Township, Ashley, Plymouth, Nanticoke, Pittston, Bethlehem, Shamokin, and...
ASHLEY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PennDOT names Employee of the Quarter

PennDOT has named Heath Sterner the District 3 Employee of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2023. Heath was recently promoted from a Drill Operator II to the role of Drill Supervisor in the District’s Soil Unit. Working on the Drill Crew requires a Class A Commercial Driver’s License. It also requires traveling to all nine counties in the district, often working long days in adverse weather conditions. In...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

All the good that grows on Park Avenue

This article originally published July 28, 2022. Williamsport, Pa. — Neighborhood pride is something that Williamsport resident JoJo Potts feels deep to his core. Community success is a driving motivation that keeps him going. Potts voiced his pleasure over the abounding success he sees growing in his neighborhood, celebrated on Wednesday evening at the Red Shield Community Garden Party in the Park Avenue neighborhood, across the street from Potts’ meticulous...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

United in Recovery plans multiple naloxone giveaways in 2023

Bloomsburg, Pa. — United in Recovery is organizing free community naloxone giveaways throughout Bloomsburg in 2023. Members of the community can pick their naloxone kits up along with information on substance use disorder treatment, counseling services, peer support, and basic needs assistance. Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reverse an opioid overdose, according to United in Recovery’s release. ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
webbweekly.com

Carter J. Garwood, 6

Carter J. Garwood, 6, of Hughesville, passed away Christmas Eve on Saturday, December 24, 2022, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville. Carter past away unexpectedly, but not before an honorable hero’s walk saving two more young children’s lives. Born September 1, 2016, in Williamsport, he was a son...
HUGHESVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Beginner fly-tying course offered

Wellsboro, Pa. — Beginners can learn the art of fly tying with hands-on instruction beginning this month. Members of Trout Unlimited Tiadaghton are conducting a beginner fly-tying course on five consecutive Mondays for the public at the Wellsboro ActIve Living Center, formerly the Wellsboro Senior Center, at 3 Queen Street in Wellsboro. Those who register will learn the basics of fly tying through hands-on instruction on five different fly tying patterns, given by Tiadaghton Chapter #688 members. Materials and tools will be provided. The course is limited to 10 students and will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. each Monday starting on Jan. 9, continuing on Jan. 14, 23 and 30 and ending on Feb. 6. The cost is $35 per person. Sign up for the course with Don Kelly at Tackle Shack. For more information, call 570-724-5138.
WELLSBORO, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

The Recovery Church of Sunbury, a transformative place where those battling drug and alcohol addiction find support and purpose.

This article orignially published Nov. 7, 2022 Sunbury, Pa. — The building itself is typical of any mid-sized, modern, central Pennsylvania church. The facilities are fine, nothing spectacular or even out-of-the-ordinary. Your first impression of this church is much like any other. That is, until you meet Pastor Billy Robel. Then you realize how special this place is, and how special he is. Before the night is over, you’ll also...
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PA troopers searching for fugitive on the run in Pennsylvania

Authorities in Pennsylvania are searching for a 30 year-old man named Scott Oliver, who is considered armed and dangerous, after he allegedly killed his 35 year-old girlfriend, Jessica Romano. The incident occurred on Tuesday night at their home in Foster Township, Luzerne County. When police were called to the couple's home on Woodhaven Drive at 6:56 p.m., Romano was taken to the hospital where she later died. Oliver fled into the woods after the shooting and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on homicide charges. If you have any information on Oliver's whereabouts, please call 911.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Evangelical Community Hospital introduces first baby of 2023

Lewisburg, Pa. — On Monday, January 2 at 1:46 pm, Kevin and Stephanie Kline of Middleburg welcomed a brand-new 5-pound, 11.5-ounces, 18-inches long addition to their family. Oliver Arthur Kline was originally due to arrive on January 21, but decided to make an early appearance to become Evangelical Community Hospital’s first baby of 2023 to be born at The Family Place, the Hospital’s obstetrics unit. Oliver was delivered by Jennifer Simpson, Certified Nurse Midwife with OB/GYN of Evangelical. Oliver is the third baby for the couple. He joins sisters, Cora, who is three, and Carla, who is 18 months old.
LEWISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Berwick non-profit to start business course for teenagers

BERWICK, Pa. — The Berwick Teen Center has been around for more than five years as a youth-led after-school program. "We do STEM programming. We do cooking classes. We have tutoring and academic services through different grant funding we receive. We also have counselors on site," Teresa Peters said.
BERWICK, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Check it out with Chelsea: Flying in the new year

FORTY FORT, Pa. — In the first Check it Out of 2023, Newswatch 16's Chelsea Strub gets a glimpse of what learning to fly at Valley Aviation in Forty Fort from certified flight instructor Jordan Marzolf. Watch to see what your introductory flight would be like at the airport...
FORTY FORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport man charged with attempted homicide

Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man allegedly cut a woman’s throat with a serrated knife after sexually assaulting her and smashing her head through a glass window. Unique Terrell Robinson, 24, of Williamsport, is accused of attempting to kill the woman on the afternoon of Jan. 2. The victim told police she went to the home on the 900 block of Memorial Avenue to "chill" with Robinson, who she...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy