ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

NO. 3 KANSAS 75, TEXAS TECH 72

Percentages: FG .492, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Harris 5-5, Wilson 3-9, Pettiford 1-2, McCullar 1-3, Dick 1-5). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Ejiofor 2, Adams). Turnovers: 12 (Dick 3, Harris 3, Adams 2, Pettiford 2, McCullar, Wilson). Steals: 8 (Dick 3, Harris 2, Adams,...
LUBBOCK, TX
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 117, Utah 115

SACRAMENTO (117) Barnes 7-13 2-2 19, Murray 6-12 1-1 16, Sabonis 8-13 5-5 21, Fox 15-22 6-8 37, Huerter 6-12 2-2 16, Holmes 0-1 0-0 0, Lyles 1-3 0-0 2, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 2-3 0-0 4, Monk 1-7 0-0 2. Totals 46-86 16-18 117. UTAH (115) Markkanen 6-15...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Pittsburgh 68, No. 11 Virginia 65

VIRGINIA (10-3) Gardner 2-7 0-0 4, Shedrick 4-5 2-2 10, Beekman 4-9 1-1 12, Clark 7-12 1-1 17, Franklin 6-12 0-0 14, McKneely 2-5 0-0 6, Vander Plas 1-4 0-0 2, Dunn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-55 4-4 65. PITTSBURGH (11-4) Federiko 4-6 0-0 8, Burton 5-14 5-5 15, Cummings...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Porterville Recorder

UTAH STATE 77, AIR FORCE 65

Percentages: FG .510, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 6-12, .500 (Ashworth 3-5, Funk 2-4, Shulga 1-2, R.Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Akin 2). Turnovers: 11 (Hamoda 4, Shulga 4, Bairstow 2, Funk). Steals: 4 (R.Jones 2, Dorius, Funk). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. AIR FORCEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Green173-61-10-4127.
LOGAN, UT
Porterville Recorder

Denver visits St. Thomas following Allen's 30-point outing

Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-2 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (11-6, 2-2 Summit) BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas takes on the Denver Pioneers after Brooks Allen scored 30 points in St. Thomas' 71-64 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. The Tommies have gone 7-0 in home games. St. Thomas is 1-0...
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Idaho plays Sacramento State after Jones' 25-point showing

Sacramento State Hornets (8-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (6-9, 0-2 Big Sky) BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts the Sacramento State Hornets after Isaac Jones scored 25 points in Idaho's 67-56 loss to the Montana Grizzlies. The Vandals are 4-3 in home games. Idaho is second in the Big Sky...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Oklahoma City 150, Boston 117

BOSTON (117) Brown 11-18 5-9 29, Tatum 9-17 7-7 27, Horford 1-3 0-0 2, Smart 3-6 1-2 7, White 2-8 3-3 8, G.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 0-1 0-0 0, Hauser 2-6 0-0 6, Jackson 1-3 1-2 4, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 4-12 8-8 17, Pritchard 7-13 0-0 17. Totals 40-88 25-31 117.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Porterville Recorder

Green Bay hosts Chong Qui and Purdue Fort Wayne

Green Bay Phoenix (2-13, 1-3 Horizon) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (10-5, 2-2 Horizon) BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces the Green Bay Phoenix after Damian Chong Qui scored 24 points in Purdue Fort Wayne's 76-71 victory against the Youngstown State Penguins. The Mastodons are 6-1 on their home court....
FORT WAYNE, IN
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee 123, Washington 113

WASHINGTON (113) Kuzma 10-28 0-0 20, Porzingis 7-13 6-6 22, Gafford 4-7 3-4 11, Beal 3-7 2-2 8, Morris 3-9 1-1 8, Avdija 4-7 4-4 12, Gill 1-1 0-0 2, Hachimura 4-10 1-2 12, Kispert 5-9 0-0 12, Carey Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Barton 0-0 0-0 0, Goodwin 0-0 2-2 2, Wright 1-6 2-2 4. Totals 42-97 21-23 113.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

Los Angeles 3, Dallas 2

Los Angeles111—3 First Period_1, Los Angeles, Kupari 3 (Fiala), 7:58. Penalties_Grundstrom, LA (Tripping), 8:36; Seguin, DAL (Tripping), 10:36. Second Period_2, Dallas, Heiskanen 6 (Hintz), 6:31. 3, Los Angeles, Kopitar 11 (Doughty, Byfield), 8:13. 4, Dallas, Robertson 26 (Pavelski, Hintz), 9:09. Penalties_Johnston, DAL (Hooking), 1:44; Lizotte, LA (Boarding), 4:19. Third...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 7 ALABAMA 84, OLE MISS 62

Percentages: FG .348, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 2-24, .083 (Brakefield 1-3, Burns 1-3, Abram 0-2, Caldwell 0-2, Fagan 0-2, Murrell 0-5, Ruffin 0-7). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Akwuba 4, McKinnis 3, Ruffin). Turnovers: 12 (Brakefield 3, Abram 2, Allen, Burns, Caldwell, Fagan, Mballa, Murrell, Ruffin).
OXFORD, MS
Porterville Recorder

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m. Dallas at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Arizona at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy