ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

32-year-old man killed during freak accident on Gowanus Expressway: cops

By Dean Balsamini
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Tamq_0jzxZNvY00

A Queens man was killed during a freak incident involving four cars on the Gowanus Expressway early Saturday morning, police said.

Manoj Thapa, 32, of Ridgewood, was struck down while checking out damage that had occurred to his vehicle on the Gowanus, near 55th Street in Sunset Park, shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday, the NYPD said.

The deadly episode unfolded when Thapa stopped his Toyota Camry behind a Nissan Sentra that had become disabled in the right lane, authorities said.

A third motorist, behind the wheel of a Toyota Venza SUV, then clipped Thapa’s Camry, an NYPD spokesman said.

The driver of the Venza then pulled over, got out of his SUV and then began surveying the damage with Thapa, who was also out of his vehicle, police said.

That’s when tragedy struck and a BMW slammed into Thapa, pinning him against his own car, police said.

Thapa was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said.

The 24-year-old driver of the BMW stayed with his vehicle, police said. Both he and the driver of the Toyota Venza went to Lutheran Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘Monster’ With Sharpened Teeth Held 20-Year-Old Captive for Weeks, Cops Say

A 36-year-old Michigan man kidnapped a woman, held her captive, sexually assaulted her for weeks—and threatened to “rip out her throat” with teeth he’d filed down into sharp points, cops say.Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson identified the suspect as Michael Barajas, who he said approached the 20-year-old victim around Thanksgiving and offered her a place to stay after she’d been kicked out of her house.The victim, who has not been identified, was pregnant and was especially vulnerable as Barajas spotted her on the street, Swanson said in a video shared Wednesday on Facebook.Hoping to get out of the cold, the...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
New York Post

Chilling video captures baby-faced teen, 18, stroll out of building after allegedly killing 16-year-old girlfriend

Chilling video captures the moment a baby-faced teen casually strolls out of a Harlem building Sunday night — after allegedly fatally stabbing his 16-year-old girlfriend inside. The eerie footage, which was taken from a nearby deli where the pair fought hours before the slaying, shows suspected killer Zyaire Crumbley, 18, wearing all black as he walks out of the building on Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard near West 136th Street. The teen, wearing a balaclava over his head, appears to walk nonchalantly off, although at one point looking behind him, before the footage cuts out.  Crumbley — who police sources say already has six robbery busts under his belt — was accused by cops Monday of having stabbed girlfriend Saniyah...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Death of 2-year-old NYC boy deemed homicide: cops

The death of a 2-year-old Staten Island boy has been deemed a homicide, police said Saturday. Ermias Taylor-Santiago, of Stapleton, was found inside 29 Deirdre Court on May 20, after someone called 911. The child was unresponsive, with “no obvious signs of trauma,” authorities said.  There are no arrests. “The investigation remains ongoing,” cops said. The boy’s death left “the entire family devastated,” his grandmother told The Post Saturday.  The boy’s parents — Kenya Taylor-Santiago and Ermias Santiago — who could not be reached for comment, have each shared their pain and suffering online. “My heart is heavy when it comes to you son! His...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
TheDailyBeast

Christmas Eve Bar Shooting Victim Was 26-Year-Old Beautician

Friends and co-workers are honoring the memory of 26-year-old Elle Edwards after she was fatally shot at an English pub on Christmas Eve, according to The Daily Mail. Police are currently investigating the shooting at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey, where the beautician was celebrating with her friends and sisters when she was reportedly shot in the head. Four men received gunshot wounds, including one who is in critical condition at a hospital, according to the outlet. The gunman reportedly fled the pub in a dark vehicle after the attack. “Absolutely lost for words… Heaven gained the most beautiful angel,” her former colleagues at Nova Beauty said in a statement. “We are all heartbroken, thinking of all of your family right now Elle, thank you for all of the laughs and happiness you brought into our lives, rest in paradise angel, love from your team at Nova.” The family of Elle Edwards, 26, who was shot dead at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey on Christmas Eve, have released this picture of her as police continue to search for her killer #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/mc4fNyb5LZ— CapitalLivNews (@CapitalLivNews) December 26, 2022 Read it at The Daily Mail
Law & Crime

‘I Was So Wrong’: Ex-NYPD Cop Sentenced to Prison After Leaving 8-Year-Old Son with Special Needs to Freeze to Death in Garage

Thomas Valva was just 8 years old when he froze to death after being hosed down and forced to sleep in the garage of his Long Island home in the middle of winter. Now the boy’s father, 43-year-old former NYPD police officer Michael Valva, may spend the remainder of his days behind bars after a judge in New York sentenced him to 25 years to life in prison .
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Cops Make Grisly Discovery After 2-Year-Old Answers FaceTime Instead of Mom

Concerned co-workers FaceTimed Javonni Jenkins when she didn’t show for work on Wednesday morning, but it was Jenkins’ 2-year-old son who picked up, and he appeared to be alone. This sent Jenkins’ colleagues scrambling to her Chicago apartment, where they met with police to bust in and conduct a welfare check. Responding officers were met with a grisly scene, however, as both Jenkins, 27, and her father, 79-year-old Curtis Hardman, had been shot dead. “We came a little too late,” Nicole Worth, a co-worker, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We saved the baby. That’s all we could do.” Cops said Jenkins’ son was uninjured and oblivious to the horror—playing with toys while his mom's co-workers were on FaceTime with him. Cops have not made an arrest in connection to the two deaths. Jenkins, a beloved medical assistant at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago, “loved being a mother,” her sister, Angela Brooks, told the Sun-Times. “She was a beautiful individual.”Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
CHICAGO, IL
New York Post

Teen impaled by javelin in freak accident at school

It looks like he got the point. A teen in India miraculously survived after a javelin was thrown through his neck during a freak track and field accident, as seen in a video of his impromptu piercing. The freak accident occurred on Dec. 17 while Sadanand Meher, 14, was playing sports at the Agalpur High School in Odisha, India, Jam Press reported. Disaster struck after a student threw the sporting spear that ended up piercing the boy’s neck, going in one end and out the other. Accompanying footage shows the boy being escorted out of the back of an ambulance by...
The Independent

Christmas tragedy as toddler found dead hours after being sent home from hospital

The heartbroken parents of a 22-month-old toddler have told how they found her dead - just hours after she was sent home from hospital.Little Hailey Thompson was diagnosed with a virus on 18 December, and her family were told to keep giving her fluids and paracetamol.But early the next day, her parents Kris Thompson, 32, and Iboyla Adam, 35, found her unresponsive in her bedroom.Kris carried out CPR before a paramedic took over and the tot was rushed to Wigan Infirmary - where she tragically died despite the best efforts of medics.Now an investigation has been launched after her...
Daily Mail

Read the full chilling radio messages cops in a police helicopter sent down to their brave comrades on the ground as murderous love triangle trio opened fire on them

The deadly shootout between the Trains and police has been revealed in harrowing radio messages between two police helicopters flying overhead. Brothers Nathaniel Train, 46, and Gareth, 47, and his wife Stacey, 45, ambushed and killed constables Rachel McCrow, 29, and Matthew Arnold, 26, at their rural home in Wieambilla, about three hours west of Brisbane, on Monday.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
144K+
Followers
71K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy