Michigan State

Robert Griffin III bolts ESPN’s CFP broadcast as wife goes into labor: ‘Gotta go’

By David Scott
 3 days ago

The TCU wild victory of Michigan in the College Football Playoff semifinals got even crazier during the third quarter.

In the middle of covering the semifinal for ESPN’s “Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show” broadcast, analyst Robert Griffin III took a phone call before running off the sideline.

“I gotta go,” Griffin, 33, said. “My wife is going into labor! I’ll see you guys later!”

Griffin’s co-hosts initially questioned his decision to take a phone call while they were talking live on-air, but were quick to celebrate with him after he made the announcement. An ESPN camera hilariously chased Griffin down as he sprinted out of the stadium.

Robert Griffin III and his wife Grete Sadeiko
This is Griffin’s fourth child and third, a girl with his wife Grete Šadeiko, 29.

