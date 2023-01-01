ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBA

Horry Scale: Kevon Looney's putback persistence wins it for Warriors

A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

John Konchar starting for Grizzlies Sunday in place of inactive Desmond Bane

Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar will start Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Konchar comes off the bench when the Grizzlies are at full strength. However, on Sunday, they will not be. On the second leg of a back-to-back set, Desmond Bane is listed out due to return from injury management for hi s right big toe. In his absence, it'll be Konchar who steps into the starting five. Expect Bane back in there on Wednesday.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Exits contest

Kane (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Lightning. It's unclear what caused Kane's injury, but he was ruled out during the second intermission. He led Blackhawks forwards through two periods with 12:57 of ice time, recording two shots on goal and two PIM. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game versus the Coyotes.
CBS Sports

Warriors' Klay Thompson: Explodes for season-high 54 points

Thompson provided 54 points (21-39 FG, 10-21 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block across 46 minutes during Monday's 143-141 double-overtime victory over the Hawks. Thompson turned back the clock Monday night and exploded for a season-high 54 points in a hectic double-overtime win. The sharpshooter has...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Tuesday

Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Bucks. After missing Washington's past three contests, Beal's status for Tuesday is still up in the air. If the All-Star guard is unable to suit up, his next chance to return comes Friday against the Thunder.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Irving, Nets roll past Spurs 139-103 for 12th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving made his first seven shots, sparked a big bench celebration with a one-handed follow slam after he finally missed and scored 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 139-103 on Monday night for their 12th straight victory. Kevin Durant...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Big-play ability resurfaces

Etienne ran for 108 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and caught three passes for 32 yards on three targets against Houston on Sunday. Etienne delivered a knockout blow to the Texans in the second quarter, taking a carry 62 yards for the touchdown and in the process posting a solid box score for his fantasy investors. The lack of workload in a meaningless blowout was a known risk going into the contest, but with this performance, Etienne offers a reminder that he doesn't need much opportunity to do big damage. He'll find the sledding much tougher against Tennessee in Week 18, but even good defenses need to worry about the big play with Etienne.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
chatsports.com

Dial 905: Raptors 905 split series vs Iowa Wolves to kick off regular season campaign

Dalano Banton shouldered the scoring load, and looked unstoppable at times, but the 905 couldn’t pull off the mini-sweep. The Raptors 905 opened up their regular season with a split against Iowa Wolves. They won the first leg of their baseball series, 127-118, behind the heroics of Dalano Banton’s career-high 37 points. Unfortunately, the Raptors 905 could not survive Reggie Perry’s foul trouble for the second consecutive game, and that was the difference in a 128-124 loss before they moved on to their Long Island Nets series.
IOWA STATE
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Turns back clock Monday

Gordon had 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 111-106 loss to the Mavericks. Gordon delivered a vintage performance Monday, finishing with his second-best scoring mark of the campaign and showing an efficient touch from beyond the arc. Gordon has scored in double digits in three of Houston's last four games, but he won't have a lot of value until he can shoot the rock on a consistent basis. He's made just 37.4 percent of his shots from the field and 34.8 percent from three since the start of December.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday

Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.

