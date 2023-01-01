Read full article on original website
Gary Payton II makes debut, Jerami Grant scores 36 as Trail Blazers breeze to win over Detroit Pistons: At the buzzer
The Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night saw Gary Payton II make his much-anticipated season debut and center Jusuf Nurkic return from illness to partially shore up the team’s depth. And after a rough start against the Detroit Pistons at the Moda Center, the Blazers’ superior talent took over...
NBA
Horry Scale: Kevon Looney's putback persistence wins it for Warriors
A reminder on The Horry Scale: It breaks down a game-winning buzzer-beater (GWBB) in the categories of difficulty, game situation (was the team tied or behind at the time?), importance (playoff game or garden-variety night in November?) and celebration. Then we give it an overall grade on a scale of 1-5 Robert Horrys, named for the patron saint of last-second answered prayers.
Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Opens up After Being 'Embarrassed' by Thunder
The Boston Celtics suffered potentially their worst loss of the season Tuesday night. Boston hit the road to take on the shorthanded Oklahoma City Thunder and got outclassed 150-117. Oklahoma City was without the services of star point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander while the Celtics were without ...
Nets' Jacque Vaughn Named NBA Eastern Conference Coach Of The Month
Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn was named NBA Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for games played in December.
Rockets vs. Mavericks Takeaways: Luka Doncic's Free-Throws, Lack Of Turnovers, Solid Defense
The Houston Rockets gave up 29 second-half points to Luka Doncic, but the box score does not give a genuine assessment of Monday night's loss to the Mavericks.
numberfire.com
John Konchar starting for Grizzlies Sunday in place of inactive Desmond Bane
Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar will start Sunday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Konchar comes off the bench when the Grizzlies are at full strength. However, on Sunday, they will not be. On the second leg of a back-to-back set, Desmond Bane is listed out due to return from injury management for hi s right big toe. In his absence, it'll be Konchar who steps into the starting five. Expect Bane back in there on Wednesday.
Jamal Murray's Injury Status For Celtics-Nuggets Game
Jamal Murray is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Exits contest
Kane (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Lightning. It's unclear what caused Kane's injury, but he was ruled out during the second intermission. He led Blackhawks forwards through two periods with 12:57 of ice time, recording two shots on goal and two PIM. He should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's game versus the Coyotes.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Explodes for season-high 54 points
Thompson provided 54 points (21-39 FG, 10-21 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block across 46 minutes during Monday's 143-141 double-overtime victory over the Hawks. Thompson turned back the clock Monday night and exploded for a season-high 54 points in a hectic double-overtime win. The sharpshooter has...
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Questionable Tuesday
Beal (hamstring) is questionable for Tuesday's contest against the Bucks. After missing Washington's past three contests, Beal's status for Tuesday is still up in the air. If the All-Star guard is unable to suit up, his next chance to return comes Friday against the Thunder.
FOX Sports
Irving, Nets roll past Spurs 139-103 for 12th straight win
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving made his first seven shots, sparked a big bench celebration with a one-handed follow slam after he finally missed and scored 27 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 139-103 on Monday night for their 12th straight victory. Kevin Durant...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Big-play ability resurfaces
Etienne ran for 108 yards and one touchdown on nine carries and caught three passes for 32 yards on three targets against Houston on Sunday. Etienne delivered a knockout blow to the Texans in the second quarter, taking a carry 62 yards for the touchdown and in the process posting a solid box score for his fantasy investors. The lack of workload in a meaningless blowout was a known risk going into the contest, but with this performance, Etienne offers a reminder that he doesn't need much opportunity to do big damage. He'll find the sledding much tougher against Tennessee in Week 18, but even good defenses need to worry about the big play with Etienne.
chatsports.com
Dial 905: Raptors 905 split series vs Iowa Wolves to kick off regular season campaign
Dalano Banton shouldered the scoring load, and looked unstoppable at times, but the 905 couldn’t pull off the mini-sweep. The Raptors 905 opened up their regular season with a split against Iowa Wolves. They won the first leg of their baseball series, 127-118, behind the heroics of Dalano Banton’s career-high 37 points. Unfortunately, the Raptors 905 could not survive Reggie Perry’s foul trouble for the second consecutive game, and that was the difference in a 128-124 loss before they moved on to their Long Island Nets series.
numberfire.com
Devin Vassell (knee) starting for Spurs Monday; Romeo Langford to play off bench
The San Antonio Spurs will start Devin Vassell (knee) in Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Vassell missed the past two games while dealing with a knee injury, but will start against the Nets tonight while Romeo Langford takes a seat. Vassell has a $6,900 salary on FanDuel and is...
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (injury management) starting versus Minnesota Monday; Bruce Brown starting on the bench
The Denver Nuggets will start Jamal Murray (injury management) in Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Murray took the Nuggets' Sunday game off for injury management purposes, but is back in the lineup for a game against the Timberwolves tonight. Murray has an $8,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected...
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Kobe Bryant Sinks Kings With Buzzer-Beater 3-Pointer
Kobe Bryant made a career out of hitting clutch shot after clutch shot for the Los Angeles Lakers. The future Hall-of-Famer has sunk many teams with his late game heroics and one team that is very familiar with what he does is the Sacramento Kings. The Kings were the Lakers’...
Isaiah Jackson assigned to Fort Wayne Mad Ants as minutes drop with Indiana Pacers
Jackson will get some reps with the Mad Ants this week after not getting much playing time with the Pacers. On Tuesday, the Indiana Pacers announced that they are assigning young big man Isaiah Jackson to their G League affiliate franchise, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Jackson has fallen out...
Keys to the game: Chicago Bulls look to end Brooklyn Nets' 12-game win streak
The Bulls beat the Nets 108-99 in their last meeting on November 1.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Turns back clock Monday
Gordon had 19 points (7-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes during Monday's 111-106 loss to the Mavericks. Gordon delivered a vintage performance Monday, finishing with his second-best scoring mark of the campaign and showing an efficient touch from beyond the arc. Gordon has scored in double digits in three of Houston's last four games, but he won't have a lot of value until he can shoot the rock on a consistent basis. He's made just 37.4 percent of his shots from the field and 34.8 percent from three since the start of December.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Big game Sunday
Luvu finished with 13 tackles (10 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Buccaneers. Luvu led the Panthers in tackles, with his tally including three stops for loss. With yet another sack, Luvu now sports seven quarterback takedowns to go with his 105 tackles with one game remaining.
