Jerry West's hands are all over some of the greatest dynasties in the NBA. The Logo was one of the greatest players to take the court, but his role as an executive and talent appraiser has seen him put together masterpiece after masterpiece. West was integral to the Showtime Lakers, and he was also instrumental in building the Golden State Warriors. His recent achievements include bringing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers.

1 DAY AGO