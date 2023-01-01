Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our BackyardTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
North Texas man arrested for killing 8-year-old grandson on New Year's DayLarry LeaseRichland Hills, TX
Lewisville Woman Pleads Guilty to Embezzling Over $29 Million from EmployerLarry LeaseLewisville, TX
McDonald's Opens Fully Automated Restaurant - No HumansTy D.Fort Worth, TX
Klay Thompson’s stern 6-word warning to NBA after dropping 54 points
Klay Thompson, somehow, had enough in the left tank on Monday night to continue his game-long heroics in overtime. The Golden State Warriors star scored 10 points and dropped a pivotal assist across both overtimes of his team’s epic 143-141 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, helping extend his team’s winning streak to a season-long five games.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Nick Saban Reveals Message To Alabama For 2023 Season
The 2022 season didn't go as planned for Alabama. Nick Saban's team went 10-2 during the regular season and didn't make the College Football Playoff for the first time since it began. That said, the Crimson Tide still finished with 11 wins for the 12th straight season after beating the...
Look: Sports World Reacts To LeBron James Wife Video
LeBron James may be a billionaire and one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, but he likes to play video games like a regular dude. On New Year's Eve, James' wife Savannah shared a video on her Instagram of the King ringing in 2023 with some Madden action. It looks like Bron was playing with the Minnesota Vikings.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
MLive.com
Lions irked by Aaron Rodgers smack talk heading into titanic finale vs. Packers
DETROIT -- The Lions have been a doormat for years. Next weekend, they will fly to Green Bay for their biggest game in at least a half-decade. They’ve gone from the worst team in the NFC to just one spot out of the playoffs heading into the final weekend of the regular season. Pair a win against Green Bay with a loss by Seattle in either of that team’s last two games, and Detroit will punch an improbable ticket to the playoffs.
Shaquille O'Neal Says Kobe Bryant Used To Dribble And Shoot Without A Basketball: "He Was Obsessed With Being The Best Ever."
Shaquille O'Neal explains how Kobe Bryant was obsessed with being the greatest.
Look: Kirby Smart Postgame Handshake Video Going Viral
Kirby Smart is getting praised for his postgame move following Georgia's win over Ohio State. The No. 1 Bulldogs topped the No. 4 Buckeyes in epic fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State led for most of the game, but Georgia took the lead late, before winning when the Buckeyes missed their go-ahead field goal.
Look: Tom Brady Furious With Teammate On Sunday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a critical game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Tampa Bay is currently trailing Carolina, 14-10, on Sunday afternoon. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is full of emotions on the field. The legendary NFL quarterback screamed at one of his wide receivers for stopping in...
Robert Griffin III’s Wife Gives Major Pregnancy Update After His Abrupt Fiesta Bowl Exit
Fee agent Robert Griffin III and his wife are still waiting for the clock to run out regarding meeting their new baby. According to reports, the quarterback and his wife, Grete Griffin, thought they would meet their new baby girl on Dec. 31. However, it seems like it was a false start.
Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Prominent Coach On College GameDay
The final batch of college football bowl games before the National Championship Game are today. But ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit put one of the competing coaches on blast this morning. During College GameDay, Herbstreit admonished USC head coach Lincoln Riley for quarterback Caleb Williams' controversial painted fingernails in the Pac-12 Championship...
Former USC star rips Lincoln Riley after Cotton Bowl collapse
Most associated with USC football would feel very optimistic about the future of the program despite a disappointing end to Lincoln Riley’s first season as head coach. LenDale White is not one of those people. The former USC running back ranted on Twitter after the Trojans blew a 15-point lead with less than five minutes... The post Former USC star rips Lincoln Riley after Cotton Bowl collapse appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Tulane Fan Who Went Viral Has Been Identified
Late in Tulane's comeback victory over USC in the Cotton Bowl on Monday, a Green Wave fan captured the nation. With 38 seconds remaining and the Green Wave trailing 45-39, ESPN cameras captured a dark-haired, blue-eyed Tulane fan nervously biting her nails. The camera operator lingered on the anxious young...
Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job
Now that Michigan’s season is over, another round of Jim Harbaugh rumors are kicking into high gear. The Denver Broncos are eyeing Harbaugh as a potential candidate for their head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Broncos are just one of “multiple” teams to do homework on Harbaugh... The post Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bills vs. Bengals: NFL Provides Scheduling Update
The 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest, collapsing on the field during the ‘Monday Night Football’ matchup.
Look: Brawl Breaks Out After Bowl Game Monday Afternoon
Mississippi State won the game and the fight in Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl. As the Bulldogs picked up the scoop-and-score TD on Illinois' last-gasp effort, an Illini player decided to blindside block a member of MSU's defense 20 yards away from the play; leading to a brawl near midfield. The fight...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Embarrassing "Flop" Today
Tom Brady may have a new movie coming out this year, but his acting on Sunday left a lot to be desired. Brady got caught flopping in order to try and sell a roughing the passer call on Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown. It didn't work, which is hard...
Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Situation
The NFL world is still in shock after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. Tom Brady joined many concerned onlookers in sending his best wishes to Hamlin. "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote Tuesday morning. "Moments like this...
Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Rose Bowl Mistake
Hopefully, the referee at the Rose Bowl saved his only major mistake for the pregame coin toss. During the ceremony, head referee Michael Vandervelde introduced Arizona Senator Mark Kelly as "Senator Mark Lewis." Kelly and his wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, were on the field as honorary captains before Penn State faced Utah.
Zac Taylor’s classy move that led to suspension of Bengals-Bills game after Damar Hamlin’s scary injury
The Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills game was suspended following a scary injury to Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was one of the main factors behind the game’s suspension, showing how much he respected Hamlin and how serious he thought the injury to be. Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter. […] The post Zac Taylor’s classy move that led to suspension of Bengals-Bills game after Damar Hamlin’s scary injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
