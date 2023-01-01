ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals Message To Alabama For 2023 Season

The 2022 season didn't go as planned for Alabama. Nick Saban's team went 10-2 during the regular season and didn't make the College Football Playoff for the first time since it began. That said, the Crimson Tide still finished with 11 wins for the 12th straight season after beating the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To LeBron James Wife Video

LeBron James may be a billionaire and one of the greatest basketball players of all-time, but he likes to play video games like a regular dude. On New Year's Eve, James' wife Savannah shared a video on her Instagram of the King ringing in 2023 with some Madden action. It looks like Bron was playing with the Minnesota Vikings.
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLive.com

Lions irked by Aaron Rodgers smack talk heading into titanic finale vs. Packers

DETROIT -- The Lions have been a doormat for years. Next weekend, they will fly to Green Bay for their biggest game in at least a half-decade. They’ve gone from the worst team in the NFC to just one spot out of the playoffs heading into the final weekend of the regular season. Pair a win against Green Bay with a loss by Seattle in either of that team’s last two games, and Detroit will punch an improbable ticket to the playoffs.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Kirby Smart Postgame Handshake Video Going Viral

Kirby Smart is getting praised for his postgame move following Georgia's win over Ohio State. The No. 1 Bulldogs topped the No. 4 Buckeyes in epic fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State led for most of the game, but Georgia took the lead late, before winning when the Buckeyes missed their go-ahead field goal.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Furious With Teammate On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a critical game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Tampa Bay is currently trailing Carolina, 14-10, on Sunday afternoon. Bucs quarterback Tom Brady is full of emotions on the field. The legendary NFL quarterback screamed at one of his wide receivers for stopping in...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Prominent Coach On College GameDay

The final batch of college football bowl games before the National Championship Game are today. But ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit put one of the competing coaches on blast this morning. During College GameDay, Herbstreit admonished USC head coach Lincoln Riley for quarterback Caleb Williams' controversial painted fingernails in the Pac-12 Championship...
UTAH STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Former USC star rips Lincoln Riley after Cotton Bowl collapse

Most associated with USC football would feel very optimistic about the future of the program despite a disappointing end to Lincoln Riley’s first season as head coach. LenDale White is not one of those people. The former USC running back ranted on Twitter after the Trojans blew a 15-point lead with less than five minutes... The post Former USC star rips Lincoln Riley after Cotton Bowl collapse appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Tulane Fan Who Went Viral Has Been Identified

Late in Tulane's comeback victory over USC in the Cotton Bowl on Monday, a Green Wave fan captured the nation. With 38 seconds remaining and the Green Wave trailing 45-39, ESPN cameras captured a dark-haired, blue-eyed Tulane fan nervously biting her nails. The camera operator lingered on the anxious young...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job

Now that Michigan’s season is over, another round of Jim Harbaugh rumors are kicking into high gear. The Denver Broncos are eyeing Harbaugh as a potential candidate for their head coach position, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Broncos are just one of “multiple” teams to do homework on Harbaugh... The post Jim Harbaugh linked to 1 potential NFL head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Brawl Breaks Out After Bowl Game Monday Afternoon

Mississippi State won the game and the fight in Monday's ReliaQuest Bowl. As the Bulldogs picked up the scoop-and-score TD on Illinois' last-gasp effort, an Illini player decided to blindside block a member of MSU's defense 20 yards away from the play; leading to a brawl near midfield. The fight...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Look: Tom Brady Reacts To The Damar Hamlin Situation

The NFL world is still in shock after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night. Tom Brady joined many concerned onlookers in sending his best wishes to Hamlin. "We're praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Brady wrote Tuesday morning. "Moments like this...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Embarrassing Rose Bowl Mistake

Hopefully, the referee at the Rose Bowl saved his only major mistake for the pregame coin toss. During the ceremony, head referee Michael Vandervelde introduced Arizona Senator Mark Kelly as "Senator Mark Lewis." Kelly and his wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, were on the field as honorary captains before Penn State faced Utah.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
ClutchPoints

Zac Taylor’s classy move that led to suspension of Bengals-Bills game after Damar Hamlin’s scary injury

The Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills game was suspended following a scary injury to Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was one of the main factors behind the game’s suspension, showing how much he respected Hamlin and how serious he thought the injury to be. Hamlin collapsed on the field in the first quarter. […] The post Zac Taylor’s classy move that led to suspension of Bengals-Bills game after Damar Hamlin’s scary injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
