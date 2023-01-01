Read full article on original website
Related
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
No funeral: Leslie Jordan will 'live forever' on 'Call Me Kat,' Mayim Bialik says
It didn't seem right to have a funeral episode for Leslie Jordan's 'Call Me Kat' character, Mayim Bialik said, so he'll get a special sendoff instead.
'Knives Out' Filmmaker Rian Johnson Finally Addresses Fans Pushing for a 'Muppets' Crossover
After the release of Glass Onion, the Knives Out sequel starring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc, fans had a very specific request—a Knives Out and The Muppets crossover. The idea got so big that director Rian Johnson seriously considered it, and while his initial comments were that it...
Comments / 0