thelostlongboarder.com
Kingman Skatepark | Cement Street Skating in the Desert
The Kingman Skatepark in Kingman Arizona is a medium sized cement skatepark that makes for a fun day at the skatepark. I was able to ride my longboard here, but the size of the skatepark and the transitions are not ideal for longboarding in a skatepark. First Impressions:. When we...
8newsnow.com
Teen dead in dirt bike crash near Lake Havasu City, speed a factor investigators say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after a dirt bike collided with a side-by-side vehicle outside Lake Havasu City, in which speed may have been a factor, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said. At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 30, deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff’s...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead Swap Meet intended to build business￼
BULLHEAD CITY – “The whole purpose is to make sure that we support small businesses,” said Grace Hecht, founder of Make Bullhead Better. Thanks to the tent donated by Praise Chapel, they’re going to support up to 60 vendors at the first indoor Bullhead City Swap Meet on Jan. 14 and 15, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT, at the Bullhead Area Chamber of Commerce, 1251 Hwy. 95, Bullhead City, instead of the originally planned 35 vendor spaces.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Reminder: Water restrictions go into effect Jan. 1
BULLHEAD CITY – As of January 1, 2023, the following activities will be prohibited in Bullhead City Arizona, due to the federally declared Tier 2 water shortage. ~ Allowing waste of water caused by correctable leaks, breaks, or malfunctions that are not fixed within seventy-two hours of notice of failure or malfunction by phone or personal notice, or within seven days of the issuance of the notice of violation if the account holder is not contacted otherwise.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Construction work begins on Lake Havasu Avenue￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – In an effort to continue to maintain our water mains and improve our roadways, The Lake Havasu City Engineering Division announces construction activity on Lake Havasu Ave. from Kiowa Blvd. to Acoma Blvd. Starting January 3, 2023, for water main replacement and pavement reconstruction. Crews...
Mohave Daily News
Teamwork crucial for Utilities Department
BULLHEAD CITY — Before the sun rises, the Bullhead City Utilities Department is already gearing up for a full day of work. While the crew members wait in a corner of the City Hall parking lot, Tim "T.J." Dolan assigns service orders at the former EPCOR office on Gemstone Avenue before getting ready to head out himself.
kjzz.org
Tier 2 water restrictions for Bullhead City starting Jan. 1
Tier 2 water restrictions will be in place for Bullhead City starting Jan. 1. The city’s code enforcement group will monitor water use activity. Mark Clark, Bullhead City’s utilities director, says the city has made sure to keep its residents informed about the ongoing water shortage. “The amount...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Laughlin, Nevada
Laughlin, Nevada, is a family-friendly town. Located along the Colorado River, it’s known for its casinos, fun activities, and outdoor recreation. Whether you’re visiting for a day or a week, there’s something to do in Laughlin to keep you entertained. For sports fans, there are organized leagues...
azmirror.com
Abe Hamadeh, other plaintiffs, deserve sanctions and fines for bringing evidence-free election challenge
Everyone involved in Abraham Hamadeh’s lawsuit seeking to overturn the results of a race he lost should face sanctions and more than $10,000 in fines, the lawyer for Attorney General Kris Mayes told a judge. The trial, wrote attorney Dan Barr, who represented Mayes and her campaign in the...
