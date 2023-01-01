ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

WSFA

Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person is in custody and another is recovering after a shooting Tuesday in Montgomery. According to police, officers were called to the 5100 block of Carmichael Road around 9:35 p.m. after it was reported that someone had been shot. At the scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police: Man killed, 2 juveniles injured in shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died and two juveniles are recovering after a shooting in Montgomery Tuesday. According to Montgomery police, officers and medics responded to a local hospital at 11:45 p.m. There, officers learned a man had suffered fatal injuries from a shooting. Two juveniles had also suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man found dead in Montgomery, police say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was found dead Tuesday evening. According to police, officers and medics were called around 6:45 p.m. to the area of Goodwyn Drive after a report of a man unresponsive. At the scene, police say the man was pronounced dead. His identity...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Authorities searching for missing Autauga County man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help finding a missing man. The sheriff’s office says William Lee Fischer II, 38, left his home on Autauga County Road 20W in around 10 p.m. Sunday. He has not been seen since. According...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Selma man dies in Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash in Monroe County last week has claimed the life of a Selma man. Matthew C. Hamm, 29, was critically injured when the 2002 Ford Expedition, in which he was a passenger, left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 26, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
MONROE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Search underway for escaped Alabama inmate

Alabama authorities are searching for an escaped inmate Tuesday evening. Linwood Harris was in a work release program at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery when he left the job at 5:35 p.m. He was last seen wearing brown pants, a black Maaco shirt, and a blue hat. Harris may...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Montgomery man charged in Christmas Day arson

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with arson after a fire at a Montgomery apartment complex on Christmas Day. According to court documents, Samuel Earl Smith is charged with arson first degree. An arrest affidavit indicates around 1 p.m., witnesses reported they smelled a strong odor of...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Millbrook police searching for missing man

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 74-year-old man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, police are searching for James Lewis Upchurch. He was last seen Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. in the area of Rives Road. Upchurch may be living...
MILLBROOK, AL
WSFA

ADOC reports inmate escapee from Montgomery job site

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is asking the public for help locating an inmate who walked away from his assigned job in Montgomery Tuesday afternoon. Inmate Linwood Harris, 53, was serving a 15-year prison sentence for a third-degree burglary conviction out of Russell County. Harris was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

EMA confirms damage from possible east Montgomery tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several homes and businesses in Montgomery were damaged by a possible tornado early Wednesday morning. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, the damage was concentrated in the following areas:. Gloucester Mews. Eastwood Glen. Berryhill. Halcyon Blvd. Mayor Steven Reed says the city is working to...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

18-year-old sought in deadly Alexander City shooting

Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old wanted in a deadly shooting in Alexander City. Dental Davis is charged with capital murder in the Dec. 29 slaying of an unidentified 18-year-old victim. Police Chief James Easterwood told news outlets the shooting happened at 10:33 p.m. on Thomas Street. Central Alabama Crime...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery woman found shot to death on New Year’s Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found shot in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. Police said the victim, 27-year-old Brittany Fuller, of Montgomery, was found around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Stonehenge Road, which is off Woodmere Boulevard and close to the Eastern Boulevard. Officers said Fuller was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

WSFA

Multi-vehicle crash closes U.S. 280 in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a multi-vehicle crash has forced the closure of both east and west bounds of U.S. Highway 280 near Lee Road 980 in Lee County. The crashes happened just before 9 p.m., an ALEA spokesperson said. The road will remain...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 2 hurt in Friday crash near Selma

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Dallas County that left one person dead and two others injured Friday morning. According to ALEA, 63-year-old Clarence W. King, of Selma, was killed when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma, in which he was a...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

First responders on scene of ‘industrial’ accident at Montgomery airport

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement and first responders are on the scene of a situation at the Montgomery Regional Airport. Few confirmed details are immediately available, but Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton said there was an “unknown industrial-related accident.” She said she had no confirmation of injuries.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Several areas damaged, thousands without power after severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather moving across Alabama has caused storm damage and power outages, though the extent remains to be seen. In Autauga County, a home was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was apparently hit by lightning. The home, located on Wyatt Loop Road in Prattville, suffered extensive roof damage.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Selma Man Killed in Dallas County Crash

A Selma man has been killed in a wreck involving two vehicles in Dallas County. Alabama State Troopers say 63-year-old Clarence King was a passenger in a pickup truck that was hit by a car. Investigators say he wasn’t using a seat belt and was thrown from the wreckage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL

