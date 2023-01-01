Read full article on original website
Tragedy Strikes American Airlines as Employee is Fatally Ingested into Engine at Montgomery AirportLarry LeaseMontgomery, AL
Hank Williams Death Car in Montgomery ALEast Coast TravelerMontgomery, AL
CAT BURGLARS: Wetumpka Police Arrest 61-Year-Old & 85-Year-Old Women Caught Feeding Feral Cats to be Spayed or NeuteredZack LoveWetumpka, AL
A 'Grill Master Legend' at Longhorn in Montgomery, AL has Served One Million Steaks and Receives Special RecognitionZack LoveMontgomery, AL
Hangry Joe's Hot Chicken Serving up 'Premium Quality Nashville Hot Chicken' is Coming to Montgomery, AL, Who's Hungry?Zack LoveMontgomery, AL
WSFA
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting Tuesday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A person is in custody and another is recovering after a shooting Tuesday in Montgomery. According to police, officers were called to the 5100 block of Carmichael Road around 9:35 p.m. after it was reported that someone had been shot. At the scene, they found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries.
WSFA
Montgomery police: Man killed, 2 juveniles injured in shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has died and two juveniles are recovering after a shooting in Montgomery Tuesday. According to Montgomery police, officers and medics responded to a local hospital at 11:45 p.m. There, officers learned a man had suffered fatal injuries from a shooting. Two juveniles had also suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
WSFA
Man found dead in Montgomery, police say
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a man was found dead Tuesday evening. According to police, officers and medics were called around 6:45 p.m. to the area of Goodwyn Drive after a report of a man unresponsive. At the scene, police say the man was pronounced dead. His identity...
WSFA
Authorities searching for missing Autauga County man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help finding a missing man. The sheriff’s office says William Lee Fischer II, 38, left his home on Autauga County Road 20W in around 10 p.m. Sunday. He has not been seen since. According...
WSFA
Selma man dies in Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash in Monroe County last week has claimed the life of a Selma man. Matthew C. Hamm, 29, was critically injured when the 2002 Ford Expedition, in which he was a passenger, left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned at about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 26, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
wvtm13.com
Search underway for escaped Alabama inmate
Alabama authorities are searching for an escaped inmate Tuesday evening. Linwood Harris was in a work release program at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery when he left the job at 5:35 p.m. He was last seen wearing brown pants, a black Maaco shirt, and a blue hat. Harris may...
WSFA
Montgomery man charged in Christmas Day arson
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been charged with arson after a fire at a Montgomery apartment complex on Christmas Day. According to court documents, Samuel Earl Smith is charged with arson first degree. An arrest affidavit indicates around 1 p.m., witnesses reported they smelled a strong odor of...
WSFA
Millbrook police searching for missing man
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 74-year-old man. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, police are searching for James Lewis Upchurch. He was last seen Tuesday around 8:45 a.m. in the area of Rives Road. Upchurch may be living...
WSFA
ADOC reports inmate escapee from Montgomery job site
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections is asking the public for help locating an inmate who walked away from his assigned job in Montgomery Tuesday afternoon. Inmate Linwood Harris, 53, was serving a 15-year prison sentence for a third-degree burglary conviction out of Russell County. Harris was...
WSFA
EMA confirms damage from possible east Montgomery tornado
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Several homes and businesses in Montgomery were damaged by a possible tornado early Wednesday morning. According to the Montgomery Emergency Management Agency, the damage was concentrated in the following areas:. Gloucester Mews. Eastwood Glen. Berryhill. Halcyon Blvd. Mayor Steven Reed says the city is working to...
18-year-old sought in deadly Alexander City shooting
Authorities are searching for an 18-year-old wanted in a deadly shooting in Alexander City. Dental Davis is charged with capital murder in the Dec. 29 slaying of an unidentified 18-year-old victim. Police Chief James Easterwood told news outlets the shooting happened at 10:33 p.m. on Thomas Street. Central Alabama Crime...
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS & RAW VIDEO: Storm Damage, Power Outages Reported in East Montgomery
Alabama News Network is getting reports of storm damage and power outages in East Montgomery Wednesday morning. The photos we have so far are from the Taylor Road area. The Montgomery Co. Emergency Management Agency says there is damage to a few vehicles in the Halcyon Boulevard area. Montgomery Co....
WSFA
Montgomery woman found shot to death on New Year’s Day
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found shot in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. Police said the victim, 27-year-old Brittany Fuller, of Montgomery, was found around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Stonehenge Road, which is off Woodmere Boulevard and close to the Eastern Boulevard. Officers said Fuller was pronounced dead at the scene.
WSFA
US 280 in Lee County reopens after multi-vehicle crash
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says all lanes of U.S. Highway 280 near Lee Road 980 in Lee County have reopened hours after a multi-vehicle crash. The crashes happened just before 9 p.m., an ALEA spokesperson said. Few other details about the crash, including the...
WSFA
Multi-vehicle crash closes U.S. 280 in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a multi-vehicle crash has forced the closure of both east and west bounds of U.S. Highway 280 near Lee Road 980 in Lee County. The crashes happened just before 9 p.m., an ALEA spokesperson said. The road will remain...
WSFA
1 dead, 2 hurt in Friday crash near Selma
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Dallas County that left one person dead and two others injured Friday morning. According to ALEA, 63-year-old Clarence W. King, of Selma, was killed when the 1998 Toyota Tacoma, in which he was a...
WSFA
Opelika police asking for public’s help in identifying two theft suspects
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying theft suspects. On December 22, the suspects entered Best Buy in Tiger Town Parkway at approximately 1:34 p.m., where they stole more than $2,000 worth of merchandise. Surveillance video shows the first suspect,...
WALA-TV FOX10
First responders on scene of ‘industrial’ accident at Montgomery airport
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement and first responders are on the scene of a situation at the Montgomery Regional Airport. Few confirmed details are immediately available, but Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton said there was an “unknown industrial-related accident.” She said she had no confirmation of injuries.
WSFA
Several areas damaged, thousands without power after severe weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Severe weather moving across Alabama has caused storm damage and power outages, though the extent remains to be seen. In Autauga County, a home was damaged Tuesday afternoon when it was apparently hit by lightning. The home, located on Wyatt Loop Road in Prattville, suffered extensive roof damage.
alabamanews.net
Selma Man Killed in Dallas County Crash
A Selma man has been killed in a wreck involving two vehicles in Dallas County. Alabama State Troopers say 63-year-old Clarence King was a passenger in a pickup truck that was hit by a car. Investigators say he wasn’t using a seat belt and was thrown from the wreckage. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
