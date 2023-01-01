MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are conducting a death investigation after a woman was found shot in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. Police said the victim, 27-year-old Brittany Fuller, of Montgomery, was found around 2 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Stonehenge Road, which is off Woodmere Boulevard and close to the Eastern Boulevard. Officers said Fuller was pronounced dead at the scene.

MONTGOMERY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO