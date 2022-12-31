Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Second earthquake reported in Cache Valley
HYDE PARK — A second small earthquake was reportedly felt by residents in Cache Valley Monday night, hours after a similar quake was reported. Paul Roberson, spokesman for the University of Utah Seismograph Station said that the second quake occurred shortly after 10:50 p.m. just five mile west of Hyde Park.
New blood takes over as replacements sworn-in to Cache County Council
CACHE COUNTY – The “old guard” officially changed in Cache County at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Judge Lee Edwards was on-hand for a ceremony to swear in new members of the Cache County Council and other recently elected officials. Joining the county council are Kathryn...
Richard Merlin Hunt
March 27, 1926 — December 27, 2022 (age 96) Richard Merlin Hunt, 96, graduated to heaven on December 27, surrounded by loved ones in Preston, Idaho. Richard was born on March 27, 1926 in Montwell, Utah. He was the eleventh of twelve children born to Edward Moroni Hunt and Candace Jeanette Brown. As a young child, Richard’s family moved frequently and he attended schools all over Utah. In March of 1944, age 17, Richard left school and voluntarily enlisted in the Navy. He was first sent to San Diego for boot camp, then to St. Louis where he trained as an electrician.
Sharon Rasmussen Coleman
January 17, 1948 ~ December 27, 2022 (age 74) If heaven has a special room for knick-knacks, it gained quite a new collection when it gathered the beautiful soul of Sharon Rasmussen Coleman. Sharon, 74, passed away in Brigham City, Utah, on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, after a short hospital...
Beverly Joan Gallagher Head
Beverly Joan Gallagher Head, born January 15, 1936 passed away peacefully on a snowy December 29, 2022. She was surrounded by her children, and beloved nurses, CNA’s, staff and residents at the George E Wahlen Ogden Veterans Home located in Ogden Utah. Beverly was born in Payette Idaho, on...
Michelle Marie Greene
April 23, 1969 — December 31, 2022 (age 53) Michelle Marie Greene was born on April 23rd, 1969, to Thomas M. McDonald and Ann Taylor in Boulder, Colorado. She died on December 31st, 2022, at McKay Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah, following a medical emergency. Most of Michelle’s childhood...
New 100-home subdivision approved for west side of Logan
Recently, the Logan City Planning Commission approved a new neighborhood ideally-suited for first-time homeowners. The lots for the new Rivergate Subdivision, which was recently annexed into the city along 600 South between approximately 1500 West and 1900 West, will vary between .14 and .27 acres. One hundred and nine homes...
The definitive Utah State football bowl game history: Part 2
Utah State’s 20th century bowl history is almost the dictionary definition of spotty. The Aggies’ six bowl appearances (or five depending on which governing body you ask) were bunched into three spurts – 1946 and 1947, 1960 and 1961, and then 1993 and 1997. Gaps between bowl games were measured either in decades or months.
Utah State at Air Force preview: How to watch, projected starters, injuries
LOGAN – Utah State’s conference schedule started off with a solid New Year’s Eve win over Fresno State. The Aggies now take on Air Force, a team they played three times last year, twice beating the Falcons by 27 points but also losing on the road to them in late December.
Aggies weather comeback attempt by Air Force for wire-to-wire win
COLORADO SPRINGS – Utah State didn’t make its 77-65 win over Air Force easy on itself despite building a 21-point lead in the first half and had to sweat out the last few minutes clinging to a borderline double-digit lead, constantly on the cusp of leaving the door open for the Falcons to steal a win.
