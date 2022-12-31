March 27, 1926 — December 27, 2022 (age 96) Richard Merlin Hunt, 96, graduated to heaven on December 27, surrounded by loved ones in Preston, Idaho. Richard was born on March 27, 1926 in Montwell, Utah. He was the eleventh of twelve children born to Edward Moroni Hunt and Candace Jeanette Brown. As a young child, Richard’s family moved frequently and he attended schools all over Utah. In March of 1944, age 17, Richard left school and voluntarily enlisted in the Navy. He was first sent to San Diego for boot camp, then to St. Louis where he trained as an electrician.

