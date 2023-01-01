When beloved actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died in October after a tragic medical emergency and car crash, it led to a two-week pause in production on his Fox sitcom “Call Me Kat,” starring Mayim Bialik as the owner of a cat café. Five episodes have since aired, and the show will finally say goodbye to his character, Phil, in the January 5 episode “Call Me Philliam.” Speaking to Entertainment Weekly ahead of the episode, Bialik, who also serves as an executive producer, revealed that the episode would not kill Jordan’s character off. “The cast felt very strongly and completely unanimously that...

23 MINUTES AGO