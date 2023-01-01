ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want

We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Will Giants tank for Eagles? What Brian Daboll said about playing starters in final regular-season game

PHILADELPHIA — This was going to be so easy for the Eagles. At 13-1, they were plowing through the schedule like a whistling Buffalo city worker clearing the blizzard on time-and-a-half: One more win and they would wrap up the NFC East, clinch the conference’s top seed, assure a Wild Card weekend stretched out on their couches and lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
NFL World Not Happy With Week 18 Schedule Rumor

The National Football League has yet to announce which game will be flexed into the Sunday Night Football timeslot for Week 18. But according to a report, the final game of the AFC South's season, featuring the Jaguars and the Titans, will not be flexed. "Hearing #Jaguars on #SNF is...
Justin Jefferson’s struggles vs Packers CB Jaire Alexander draws reaction from Kevin O’Connell

Justin Jefferson ran into a brick wall in Week 17, as he barely made an impact on the field in the Minnesota Vikings’ embarrassing 41-17 loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers. The star wide receiver was absolutely checked by the Packers’ defense, particularly by Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander who decisively won his matchup against Jefferson, with the latter ending up with a mere output of 15 receiving yards on a catch and five targets.
NFL writer feels one Dallas Cowboy isn’t getting enough respect

The Dallas Cowboys are on their way to the playoffs for the second consecutive season, which means they have had a plethora of players step up big. Those individuals were recognized as seven Cowboys players who made the Pro Bowl. Dallas was tied for second in the NFL in that...
Bills-Bengals game suspended following Damar Hamlin injury

Twenty-five minutes after the Hamlin injury, the game has been suspended. Medical personnel administered CPR to Hamlin, a 24-year-old in his second NFL season. Both teams gathered together around Hamlin and the ambulance as he was stretchered into the vehicle. After Sean McDermott and Zac Taylor spoke briefly, the teams headed into their respective locker room.
NFL could see increase in video-replay usage in 2023

The 2022 NFL season has been filled with plenty of drama as always, but also controversy owing to on-field officiating. Several examples of calls (or non-calls) made throughout the campaign could lead to significant changes this offseason. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports writes that the appetite for an increase in...
