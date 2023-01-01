Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Commanders players told fans to stop chanting for Taylor Heinicke after another Carson Wentz interception
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made the decision last week to turn back to Carson Wentz as starting quarterback after Taylor Heinicke started nine games. And it didn’t take long for that decision to backfire. Wentz — who wasn’t expected to have a short leash in Sunday’s game...
Giants vs. Eagles prediction and odds for Week 18 (Philly still needs the No. 1 seed)
In August if I told you that the New York Giants had nothing to play for in Week 18, that wouldn’t have been a surprise. The surprising part is that’s because they’re locked into the sixth seed in the NFC with a 9-6-1 record and can rest Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley for the playoffs.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Will Giants tank for Eagles? What Brian Daboll said about playing starters in final regular-season game
PHILADELPHIA — This was going to be so easy for the Eagles. At 13-1, they were plowing through the schedule like a whistling Buffalo city worker clearing the blizzard on time-and-a-half: One more win and they would wrap up the NFC East, clinch the conference’s top seed, assure a Wild Card weekend stretched out on their couches and lock up home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.
Brian Daboll addresses sitting key starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles
Brian Daboll and the New York Giants are playoff bound for the first time since 2016 after a statement win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon. With one regular season game left against the 13-3 Philadelphia Eagles and nothing left to prove in the NFC East, Daboll has not made any decisions about who will play and who will sit.
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ HC took advantage of a poor decision made by the Broncos all game
The Kansas City Chiefs barely beat the Denver Broncos when they should have absolutely demolished them. But, you know when a team plays a game after their head coach is fired, the team usually plays their best ball, for some odd reason. This win wasn’t easy, but divisional battles almost...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
Eagles designate C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Robert Quinn for return
After back-to-back losses that have kept them from locking up the NFC’s No. 1 seed, the Eagles will have some reinforcements in Week 18. Both C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Robert Quinn may be back in uniform. The Eagles designated the veteran defenders for return Wednesday, NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport tweets. Both...
NFL World Not Happy With Week 18 Schedule Rumor
The National Football League has yet to announce which game will be flexed into the Sunday Night Football timeslot for Week 18. But according to a report, the final game of the AFC South's season, featuring the Jaguars and the Titans, will not be flexed. "Hearing #Jaguars on #SNF is...
Justin Jefferson’s struggles vs Packers CB Jaire Alexander draws reaction from Kevin O’Connell
Justin Jefferson ran into a brick wall in Week 17, as he barely made an impact on the field in the Minnesota Vikings’ embarrassing 41-17 loss at Lambeau Field to the Green Bay Packers. The star wide receiver was absolutely checked by the Packers’ defense, particularly by Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander who decisively won his matchup against Jefferson, with the latter ending up with a mere output of 15 receiving yards on a catch and five targets.
atozsports.com
NFL writer feels one Dallas Cowboy isn’t getting enough respect
The Dallas Cowboys are on their way to the playoffs for the second consecutive season, which means they have had a plethora of players step up big. Those individuals were recognized as seven Cowboys players who made the Pro Bowl. Dallas was tied for second in the NFL in that...
Bills-Bengals game won't resume this week, Week 18 schedule unchanged
The Bills announced Tuesday afternoon Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Hamlin going into cardiac arrest during the first quarter of Monday night’s game has brought other NFL matters to a halt. The NFL addressed the on-field procedures and decision to postpone...
Broncos interested in interviewing Jim Harbaugh for HC vacancy
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reports that Denver has reached out to Harbaugh to confirm their intent to interview him for their vacancy. The role opened up after rookie bench boss Nathaniel Hackett was fired with just two games remaining in the season, one in which the Broncos have fallen well short of expectations.
Bills-Bengals game suspended following Damar Hamlin injury
Twenty-five minutes after the Hamlin injury, the game has been suspended. Medical personnel administered CPR to Hamlin, a 24-year-old in his second NFL season. Both teams gathered together around Hamlin and the ambulance as he was stretchered into the vehicle. After Sean McDermott and Zac Taylor spoke briefly, the teams headed into their respective locker room.
NFL could see increase in video-replay usage in 2023
The 2022 NFL season has been filled with plenty of drama as always, but also controversy owing to on-field officiating. Several examples of calls (or non-calls) made throughout the campaign could lead to significant changes this offseason. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports writes that the appetite for an increase in...
