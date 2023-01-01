Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Businesswoman Sentenced For Evading $500,000 In Payroll TaxesTaxBuzzJefferson City, MO
Historic building: The Old Barnhill Building in California, Missouri was built in 1892CJ CoombsCalifornia, MO
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Related
Amusement Park Could Bring 500,000 Visitors to Missouri in 2024
It's still just a vision, but it is a vision with specific plans and if they become reality, it could be an amusement park that brings a half million new visitors to Missouri as early as 2024. In case you missed the original announcement a few months ago, the project...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City's 'Chick's Tap Room' hosting NYE with 'good music, food, and drinks'
JEFFERSON CITY — Local businesses are preparing for the large crowds expected tonight. The owner of Chick's Tap Room off of Industrial Drive in Jefferson City said his staff is ready for the group. Ian Simms took over the sports bar from previous ownership years ago. "I met my...
kjluradio.com
Columbia restaurant sustains quarter-of-a-million dollars in fire damage
An overnight fire causes $250,000 to a Columbia restaurant. Fire crews were called to the Golden Corral on Clark Lane Saturday night just after 10 p.m. to investigate numerous reports of a fire. When crews arrived, they found significant smoke and fire coming from the restaurant’s roof. Fire personnel...
939theeagle.com
MacLellan: State Farm has gradually moved 1,000 jobs from Columbia to other cities
The retired Landmark Bank board chairman says the insurance industry is no longer one of Columbia’s top three largest employers. Jeff MacLellan, who’s studied economic trends in Columbia for 30 years, says State Farm has quietly moved 1,000 jobs out of Columbia, over several years. “They consolidated into...
kwos.com
First baby born in New Year at Columbia’s MU Health Care
The first baby born in 2023 at MU Health’s Women’s Hospital in Columbia was born at 9:40 on this New Year’s morning. MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze says Vivian Rose Blecha is the daughter of Jeff Blecha and Athena Xufuris. Maze says Athena and Vivian are doing well and look forward to introducing Vivian to big sister Harper.
kjluradio.com
Columbia teen charged in October shooting inside park that left one man injured
A Columbia teen is now charged in connection with a shooting near a park in October of last year. Anthony Smith, Jr., 17, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He was arrested Friday and is being held without bond. Police say the shooting took place on October...
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape Girardeau
Update and correction: previously the title indicated you have to drive to Columbia or St. Louis for a White Castle location; Cape Girardeau was necessarily added. This White Castle in Minneapolis, Minnesota is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Photo byTodd Murray, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
Columbia Missourian
Flu cases dropped, COVID cases doubled in Boone County last month
Flu cases decreased in Boone County during mid-December, while COVID cases spiked dramatically after dropping significantly in October and November. After a relatively mild November with 451 COVID cases, the period between Dec. 1 and 28 counted 868 cases.
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City duplex fire starts in eastside kitchen
No injuries are reported during a fire last night on Jefferson City’s eastside. Fire crews were called to a single-story duplex in the 200 block of Brookdale Drive on Monday night, just before 6:30 p.m. By the time crews arrived, light smoke was showing from the front of the duplex, but firefighters were able to confine the fire to the room of origin.
lakeexpo.com
Firefighters Save Osage Beach Woman From Smoke-Filled Apartment
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. -- A woman was saved last week from a smoke-filled apartment by the Osage Beach Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched to Summit of the Osage Apartments on Monday, Dec. 26, when a neighbor heard the smoke alarm but could not get the resident to open the door.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests over New Year’s weekend
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two over New Year’s weekend. A Columbia resident was arrested Saturday night in Chariton County. Sixty-year-old Thomas Williams was accused of felony driving while intoxicated, a persistent offender. Williams was held by the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department. A Kansas...
Columbia Missourian
Local club to start feeding stressed health workers as hospital rooms fill up again
Eric Lorenz, a representative for the Columbia Rotary South Club, has re-started an initiative to feed overworked health care staff in Missouri. The program titled Meals for Healthcare Heroes began in 2020 during the early months of the pandemic. The new GoFundMe campaign was launched over the weekend with a goal of $5,000.
kjluradio.com
One woman killed in Mexico apartment fire
One woman is killed in an apartment fire two days before Christmas in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says crews were called to a residential structure fire in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge on December 23rd. When crews arrived, they found heavy flames burning through the roof an apartment building. The building consisted of 11 apartments and an office. One resident, Ruth Ann Stuart, 60, died in the fire. An emergency responder suffered minor weather-related injuries.
kjluradio.com
Fire reported at plastic molding company in Owensville
Firefighters are called to a commercial structure fire in Gasconade County overnight. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District announced it was assisting with a fire at the Toolroom in Owensville last night. The Toolroom is a plastic injections molding company. Initial reports indicated that flames were showing through the roof and were visible from Highway 19.
kjluradio.com
Osage Beach man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
An Osage Beach man drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dean Guiducci, 69, fell off his dock and into the lake on the afternoon of December 22. The incident occurred at the 20 mile mark of the Osage arm of the lake. Guiducci was taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Columbia Missourian
Death notices for Jan. 3, 2023
Saralyn Norton Lerch, 88, of Columbia died Jan. 1, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Kathran Elizabeth Buxman, 34, of Columbia died Dec. 26th, 2022. A formal service will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. Jan. 5 at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church, 3686 State Highway E., Auxvasse. An informal service will be held at 5 p.m. Jan. 6 at County Downes Clubhouse, 7817 N. Chesley Drive.
kjluradio.com
Warsaw woman seriously injured in bike wreck north of Cole Camp
A Benton County woman is seriously injured when the motorcycle she’s riding wrecks in a curve just north of Cole Camp, early New Year’s Day. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Christina Ballew, 45, of Warsaw, was riding on a bike driven by Joseph Foster, 52, also of Warsaw, when Foster lost control in a curve, causing the bike to travel off the side of the road and overturn.
abc17news.com
Large police presence near Providence Road and Interstate 70 in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) There is a large police presence at the Interstate 70 eastbound on-ramp at Providence Road. The Boone County Joint Communications tweeted that there was a collision in the area. An ABC 17 News reporter saw several police units on both sides of the exit, including a K-9...
Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women and one man are recovering after being involved in crashes over the New Year holiday weekend. In Johnson County, 35-year-old Cynthia J. Biggs, of Knob Noster Missouri crashed her vehicle a little after 1:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, Biggs was driving The post Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Midterm vote shows Boone County to be persistent blue bubble
The latest statewide election shows that Boone County’s blue island status is seemingly unwavering in an increasingly Republican state. Boone County voted an almost straight Democratic ticket in this year’s midterm election, sparing only Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, who is entering her final term representing District 44. Boone County Treasurer Dustin Stanton is a Republican incumbent who was unseated.
Comments / 0