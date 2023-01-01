ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

kjluradio.com

Columbia restaurant sustains quarter-of-a-million dollars in fire damage

An overnight fire causes $250,000 to a Columbia restaurant. Fire crews were called to the Golden Corral on Clark Lane Saturday night just after 10 p.m. to investigate numerous reports of a fire. When crews arrived, they found significant smoke and fire coming from the restaurant’s roof. Fire personnel...
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

First baby born in New Year at Columbia’s MU Health Care

The first baby born in 2023 at MU Health’s Women’s Hospital in Columbia was born at 9:40 on this New Year’s morning. MU Health Care spokesman Eric Maze says Vivian Rose Blecha is the daughter of Jeff Blecha and Athena Xufuris. Maze says Athena and Vivian are doing well and look forward to introducing Vivian to big sister Harper.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City duplex fire starts in eastside kitchen

No injuries are reported during a fire last night on Jefferson City’s eastside. Fire crews were called to a single-story duplex in the 200 block of Brookdale Drive on Monday night, just before 6:30 p.m. By the time crews arrived, light smoke was showing from the front of the duplex, but firefighters were able to confine the fire to the room of origin.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
lakeexpo.com

Firefighters Save Osage Beach Woman From Smoke-Filled Apartment

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. -- A woman was saved last week from a smoke-filled apartment by the Osage Beach Fire Department. Firefighters were dispatched to Summit of the Osage Apartments on Monday, Dec. 26, when a neighbor heard the smoke alarm but could not get the resident to open the door.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kjluradio.com

One woman killed in Mexico apartment fire

One woman is killed in an apartment fire two days before Christmas in Audrain County. The Mexico Department of Public Safety says crews were called to a residential structure fire in the 1200 block of West Breckenridge on December 23rd. When crews arrived, they found heavy flames burning through the roof an apartment building. The building consisted of 11 apartments and an office. One resident, Ruth Ann Stuart, 60, died in the fire. An emergency responder suffered minor weather-related injuries.
MEXICO, MO
kjluradio.com

Fire reported at plastic molding company in Owensville

Firefighters are called to a commercial structure fire in Gasconade County overnight. The Gerald-Rosebud Fire Protection District announced it was assisting with a fire at the Toolroom in Owensville last night. The Toolroom is a plastic injections molding company. Initial reports indicated that flames were showing through the roof and were visible from Highway 19.
OWENSVILLE, MO
kjluradio.com

Osage Beach man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

An Osage Beach man drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dean Guiducci, 69, fell off his dock and into the lake on the afternoon of December 22. The incident occurred at the 20 mile mark of the Osage arm of the lake. Guiducci was taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
Columbia Missourian

Death notices for Jan. 3, 2023

Saralyn Norton Lerch, 88, of Columbia died Jan. 1, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Home. Kathran Elizabeth Buxman, 34, of Columbia died Dec. 26th, 2022. A formal service will be held from 12 to 3 p.m. Jan. 5 at Pleasant Grove Methodist Church, 3686 State Highway E., Auxvasse. An informal service will be held at 5 p.m. Jan. 6 at County Downes Clubhouse, 7817 N. Chesley Drive.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Warsaw woman seriously injured in bike wreck north of Cole Camp

A Benton County woman is seriously injured when the motorcycle she’s riding wrecks in a curve just north of Cole Camp, early New Year’s Day. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Christina Ballew, 45, of Warsaw, was riding on a bike driven by Joseph Foster, 52, also of Warsaw, when Foster lost control in a curve, causing the bike to travel off the side of the road and overturn.
WARSAW, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two women and one man are recovering after being involved in crashes over the New Year holiday weekend. In Johnson County, 35-year-old Cynthia J. Biggs, of Knob Noster Missouri crashed her vehicle a little after 1:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, Biggs was driving The post Multiple people seriously hurt in crashes over the holiday weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
Columbia Missourian

Midterm vote shows Boone County to be persistent blue bubble

The latest statewide election shows that Boone County’s blue island status is seemingly unwavering in an increasingly Republican state. Boone County voted an almost straight Democratic ticket in this year’s midterm election, sparing only Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, who is entering her final term representing District 44. Boone County Treasurer Dustin Stanton is a Republican incumbent who was unseated.
BOONE COUNTY, MO

