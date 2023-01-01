Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Anthony Grant returning for 2023 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
HuskerExtra.com
Former Nebraska receiver Zavier Betts enters transfer portal
Former Nebraska receiver and Bellevue West star Zavier Betts is looking to resume his college football career. Multiple outlets reported Tuesday that Betts had entered the transfer portal. The 6-foot-2, 200-pounder sat out last season after leaving the Huskers in March. Betts flashed elite speed and playmaking ability during his...
Cooper on Huskers secondary: 'I'm excited about what we're bringing back'
Food recommendations, please. Evan Cooper will take any of those from Nebraskans as the new Husker secondary coach figures out what's what around here. Heck, that's one of the topics he's already covered with his Nebraska DBs who he's just getting to know. When he's in their hometown, he'll text them and ask where to eat.
Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt re-commits to Nebraska
ORLANDO -- Four-star edge Cameron Lenhardt was eager to learn who Nebraska's new coach would be, and he was excited and relieved when Matt Rhule was named. And those same emotions flowed even more when Syracuse defensive coordinator Tony White was named to the same spot with the Cornhuskers. It...
Nebraska Lands Big Commitment During All-American Bowl
Matt Rhule and the Nebraska Cornhuskers landed another commitment for their 2023 class on Tuesday. Following the All-American Bowl, three-star cornerback Ethan Nation announced that he's heading to Nebraska for the 2023 season. Nation is the No. 49 ranked cornerback in his class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. Auburn, Houston, Ohio...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska staffer set to fill Maine OC vacancy, per report
FOX Sports’ Bruce Feldman put out a report on Tuesday that Nebraska’s Steve Cooper is joining another coaching staff. Cooper will be leaving the program and heading east. Cooper is reportedly going to be the next OC of Maine football. Maine currently competes in the FCS and is in the Colonial Athletic Association with teams like William & Mary and Richmond.
Nebraska Football recruiting: Malachi Coleman peer recruiting hard ahead of impending announcement
Nebraska football recruiting isn’t only being done by the Huskers’ coaches. Malachi Coleman has been busy peer-recruiting one prospect in particular. It should come as no real surprise that the Lincoln East product is looking to get the best players he can to Lincoln. He’s someone who exudes confidence and talent and that can go a long way when it comes to trying to lure potential teammates to town.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Nebraska
Michigan State basketball came into the new year like it was shot out of a cannon, playing one of its finest halves of the season in the first 20 minutes of Tuesday's mauling of Nebraska. The Spartans blended pace with patience offensively, whipping the ball around the perimeter to get a series of clean looks. They shot 50% and had 13 assists on 17 baskets over the first half. Defensively, MSU had five steals and held Nebraska to 27.6% from the field, including 1-for-11 on 3-point attempts.
Corn Nation
Monday Night Therapy: 10 Predictions For 2023 Nebraska Athletics
Todd was a little late and I was a little freaked out at the start, but overall, things turned out pretty well. Men’s basketball beating up Iowa, which they did. It was an ass-kicking. Bowl game wrap up. Iowa and the Ferentz situation. Will Brian Ferentz be fired? Will...
Recruiting Fact or Fiction: Nebraska Closing Strong, Ashton Porter, Cormani McClain
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition, he predicts whether Cameron Lenhardt and Ethan Nation...
Nebraska Football: Husker fans know Ryan Day decision spells trouble at OSU
Maybe more than any other Big Ten fanbase, Nebraska football fans know that if Ryan Day is giving up play calling, it might be the beginning of the end. Since losing to Michigan earlier this year, Ryan Day has been under fire from Ohio State fans. While I initially laughed off the idea that he might really be on the hot seat, it appears he’s feeling the pressure of not winning on the biggest stage. Any Nebraska football fan who has been paying attention knows that the latest reported move could very well mean that 2023 will be a make-or-break season for Day.
Michigan State basketball defeats Nebraska, 74-56: Game thread replay
Michigan State Spartans (9-4, 1-1 Big Ten) vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers (8-6, 1-2) When: 7 p.m. Tuesday. Where: Breslin Center in East Lansing. ...
Sand Hills Express
Southern Discomfort: Armadillos Found Adrift in Nebraska Winter
One of two armadillos rescued from the South Central Nebraska mid-December freeze. Photo credit: Laura Stastny/Nebraska Wildlife Rehab. It seems that every year around this time, when the Great Plains turns a cold shoulder to the sun, a surprise or two always pokes a cold nose between our well-warmed blankets of winter expectation: a Thanksgiving Day fit for the Fourth of July, an unexpected familiar face floating by around the holidays, and this year, for Nebraska Wildlife Rehab Executive Director Laura Stastny, armadillos.
thereader.com
Weirdest Places in Omaha
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Do you want to uncover the places that only a select few have even heard about, let alone visited?. In truth, the spots...
News Channel Nebraska
Several inches of snow accumulated across northeast Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The National weather service in Omaha released how much snowfall cities in northeast Nebraska has had so far. From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, northeast Nebraska has seen anywhere from an inch and a half of snow to 16.5 inches. Here are seven towns across...
News Channel Nebraska
Power outages littered across Nebraska Monday and into Tuesday
OGALLALA, Neb. -- Several areas of Nebraska lost power at certain points Monday, with crews fighting the weather conditions to bring customers back online. Ogallala had over 2,000 customers lose power at multiple points late Monday, with much of the area restored before midnight according Nebraska Public Power District. Lexington...
The Nebraska City News Press
Governor’s Mansion might have a governor in it after all
Nebraska’s next governor, Jim Pillen of Columbus, plans to use the people’s mansion more than he has said. In an interview last week, Pillen clarified his previous comments about his living arrangements, saying he plans to spend much of the work week at the mansion when the Legislature is in session. He said he will spend weekends at home but will be in Lincoln overnight regularly.
hbsdealer.com
Ferguson promoted to President of Christensen Lumber
Tom Christensen moves to a chairman role at the Kodiak Building Partners company. Kodiak Building Partners announced today that Christensen Lumber’s Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Tim Ferguson, has been promoted to President of Christensen Lumber following Tom Christensen’s transition to Chairman. “Kodiak believes Tim is the...
Will Nebraska need not one, but two new prisons at a cost of nearly $500 million?
LINCOLN — Could Nebraskans be on the hook for building not only a $270 million replacement for the Nebraska State Penitentiary, but also for renovating the aging Penitentiary? That appeared to be a distinct possibility following a legislative hearing last fall about upcoming issues facing the Nebraska Department of Corrections. When asked at an October […] The post Will Nebraska need not one, but two new prisons at a cost of nearly $500 million? appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Tens of thousands of tickets sold for Omaha debut of 'SIX: The Musical'
Omaha Performing Arts says about 20,000 tickets were sold ahead of the musical's debut at the Orpheum.
