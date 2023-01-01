Maybe more than any other Big Ten fanbase, Nebraska football fans know that if Ryan Day is giving up play calling, it might be the beginning of the end. Since losing to Michigan earlier this year, Ryan Day has been under fire from Ohio State fans. While I initially laughed off the idea that he might really be on the hot seat, it appears he’s feeling the pressure of not winning on the biggest stage. Any Nebraska football fan who has been paying attention knows that the latest reported move could very well mean that 2023 will be a make-or-break season for Day.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO