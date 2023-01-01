ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

1 person reported dead after avalanche occurs in Breckenridge

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 3 days ago

1 person reported dead following avalanche in Breckenridge 00:26

One person was reported dead by the Summit County Rescue Group following an avalanche that occurred in Breckenridge .

According to authorities, around 2:05 p.m. the Summit County Rescue Group responded to a call for a backcountry avalanche with confirmed burials.

The rescue group says two skiers, a father and adult son, accessed the backcountry area called "The Numbers" which is outside the Breckenridge Ski Resort boundary on Peak 10. The father and son were caught in the avalanche around 1 p.m.

Authorities say the father and son were caught in the avalanche around 1 p.m. The father was able to dig himself out after being partially buried and had to ski out of the area to gather phone reception to call emergency personnel. The call to authorities was made around 1:40 p.m.

A probe line was formed to find the son and the onsite command confirmed that the subject was found deceased by a dog team at 3:11 p.m.

The subject was transported to Breckenridge Mountain Clinic and the SCSO Special Operations team performed an investigation at the scene.

Summit County Rescue Group responded with a total of 23 crewmembers along with three members of the Summit County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Unit. Breckenridge Ski Resort ski patrol also responded to support search and rescue efforts.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center will be on the scene to complete an accident investigation on Jan. 1, 2023.

Any further information about the subject will be released by the Summit County Coroner's Office.

Denver, CO
