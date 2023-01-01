Read full article on original website
q973radio.com
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??
Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 3, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 3, 2023. Daniel Bruce Jones, 23, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; modification of exhaust systems. Jason Edward Nicholas, 40, Sulphur: Must have working headlamps on motor vehicles;...
KPLC TV
SOWELA Spotlight: Five-week cooking boot camp
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If one of your resolutions is to up your game in the kitchen this year, SOWELA has just the thing to help you hone your cooking skills with its 5-week cooking boot camp. Director of Workforce Operations Haley Stevens joined us this morning and explains...
KPLC TV
City of Sulphur announces power outage due to repairs
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur is advising residents that there may be a power outage in some areas today. The outage is so that Entergy can repair a damaged power pole. Repairs are already underway and could last until 4 p.m. Residents and businesses West of Beglis...
KPLC TV
Investigators continue work to identify Starks Jane Doe from 1997
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Who was she and what happened to her? The Calcasieu Sheriff’s Department is continuing to work to identify a Jane Doe found in the Starks area. “In 1997, we discovered a body on the side of the road,” Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory said.
KPLC TV
Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office search for stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle
The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers would like help from the public finding a stolen motorcycle.
theadvocate.com
'How many deaths will it take?': Louisiana man leads effort for field burning alternatives
John Achee Jr. was transported back to 2008 when he read about a recent fatal crash that was attributed to low visibility caused by smoke from an agricultural field burn. The October wreck in Vermilion Parish was eerily similar to an Assumption Parish crash 14 years earlier that claimed the life of Achee's father.
KPLC TV
Suspect at large in Sulphur Circle A armed robbery
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - One male suspect is currently at large in connection with the first degree robbery of a Circle A Food, according to the Sulphur Police Department. The suspect allegedly committed the robbery in the early morning hours of December 30, at the North Claiborne Street Circle A Food, Sulphur Police said.
Car crash leads to damaged headstones in Rayne cemetery
A car crash in Rayne left a cemetery with damaged tombstones, a broken fence and the bumper of a car left in the ditch.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette diocese to pray for late Pope Benedict XVI, who died Saturday
Most Rev. J. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, will officiate at a diocesan funeral Mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at noon Thursday at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 515 Cathedral St. The late pope's funeral is scheduled for that same day. He died Saturday at 95. Diocesan...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a December 31 burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential burglary in...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of December 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of December 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 2, 2023, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of December 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023.
KPLC TV
Dietitian weighs in on healthy meal choices to start the new year
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local dietitian provided tips for New Year’s resolutioners looking to improve their health. Whether it is a vegan, keto or standard diet, Registered Dietitian Tabitha Nicholas said the portion and amount of nutrients is key starting with the most important meal of the day, breakfast.
KPLC TV
Jennings man arrested on multiple counts of first-degree rape
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man was arrested on five counts of first-degree rape involving a victim under 13 years old, according to jail booking logs. William Charles Kershaw, 60, of Jennings, was arrested by Jennings police and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail at 11:50 p.m. on Jan 1, 2023.
Lake Charles American Press
Update: Severe weather possible overnight, tomorrow
Heavy rain and severe weather are possible tonight and into Tuesday morning, with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes the main threats. Donald Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office, said showers and thunderstorms capable of all modes of severe weather are expected overnight and will continue through much of Tuesday.
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Two arrested on New Year’s Day in separate rape cases
Two Southwest Louisiana men were arrested on New Year’s Day and charged in separate rape cases. Lake Charles Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Treadway said a home invasion and sexual assault occurred Sunday in the 300 block of West McNeese Street. That afternoon, an arrest was made without incident and the suspect booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.
Lake Charles American Press
Top Stories of 2022 — 2: 6-year-old killed in drive-by shooting on Mill Street
“This is very disturbing, very disturbing,” Lake Charles Police Department Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel Jr. repeated before briefing the American Press on the March 20 drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a 6-year-old child. Fondel didn’t share much about the incident. He couldn’t. The investigation was ongoing. He needed the media to get out the word, call the LCPD with any information.
Lake Charles American Press
21-year-old charged in New Year’s Day rape
Lake Charles Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Treadway said a home invasion and sexual assault occurred Sunday in the 300 block of West McNeese Street. That afternoon, an arrest was made without incident and the suspect booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center. Treadway said the victim told officers she...
28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes
28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes. Lake Charles, LA – A 28-year-old Louisiana woman allegedly shot at family members and other victims and fled in a stolen truck before stealing another vehicle and being arrested on December 22. The woman was charged with armed robbery and other offenses. One victim sustained minor injuries.
