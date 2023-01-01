ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

q973radio.com

Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 3, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 3, 2023. Daniel Bruce Jones, 23, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; modification of exhaust systems. Jason Edward Nicholas, 40, Sulphur: Must have working headlamps on motor vehicles;...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SOWELA Spotlight: Five-week cooking boot camp

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If one of your resolutions is to up your game in the kitchen this year, SOWELA has just the thing to help you hone your cooking skills with its 5-week cooking boot camp. Director of Workforce Operations Haley Stevens joined us this morning and explains...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

City of Sulphur announces power outage due to repairs

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The City of Sulphur is advising residents that there may be a power outage in some areas today. The outage is so that Entergy can repair a damaged power pole. Repairs are already underway and could last until 4 p.m. Residents and businesses West of Beglis...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Suspect at large in Sulphur Circle A armed robbery

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - One male suspect is currently at large in connection with the first degree robbery of a Circle A Food, according to the Sulphur Police Department. The suspect allegedly committed the robbery in the early morning hours of December 30, at the North Claiborne Street Circle A Food, Sulphur Police said.
SULPHUR, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect or Suspects Involved in December 31 Burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a December 31 burglary. The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a residential burglary in...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Dietitian weighs in on healthy meal choices to start the new year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A local dietitian provided tips for New Year’s resolutioners looking to improve their health. Whether it is a vegan, keto or standard diet, Registered Dietitian Tabitha Nicholas said the portion and amount of nutrients is key starting with the most important meal of the day, breakfast.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings man arrested on multiple counts of first-degree rape

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man was arrested on five counts of first-degree rape involving a victim under 13 years old, according to jail booking logs. William Charles Kershaw, 60, of Jennings, was arrested by Jennings police and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail at 11:50 p.m. on Jan 1, 2023.
JENNINGS, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Update: Severe weather possible overnight, tomorrow

Heavy rain and severe weather are possible tonight and into Tuesday morning, with damaging winds and isolated tornadoes the main threats. Donald Jones, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office, said showers and thunderstorms capable of all modes of severe weather are expected overnight and will continue through much of Tuesday.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Two arrested on New Year’s Day in separate rape cases

Two Southwest Louisiana men were arrested on New Year’s Day and charged in separate rape cases. Lake Charles Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Treadway said a home invasion and sexual assault occurred Sunday in the 300 block of West McNeese Street. That afternoon, an arrest was made without incident and the suspect booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Top Stories of 2022 — 2: 6-year-old killed in drive-by shooting on Mill Street

“This is very disturbing, very disturbing,” Lake Charles Police Department Deputy Chief Franklin Fondel Jr. repeated before briefing the American Press on the March 20 drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a 6-year-old child. Fondel didn’t share much about the incident. He couldn’t. The investigation was ongoing. He needed the media to get out the word, call the LCPD with any information.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

21-year-old charged in New Year’s Day rape

Lake Charles Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Brenda Treadway said a home invasion and sexual assault occurred Sunday in the 300 block of West McNeese Street. That afternoon, an arrest was made without incident and the suspect booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center. Treadway said the victim told officers she...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes

28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes. Lake Charles, LA – A 28-year-old Louisiana woman allegedly shot at family members and other victims and fled in a stolen truck before stealing another vehicle and being arrested on December 22. The woman was charged with armed robbery and other offenses. One victim sustained minor injuries.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

