Read full article on original website
Related
fox56news.com
How long do electric cars last?
) — Electric cars have surged in popularity due to high gas prices and the emergence of new all-electric vehicles across all major vehicle types. Because electric cars are a relatively new technology, prospective buyers may be curious about how long they can expect these cars to last. From...
Heated Seats Use up to 12 Times Less Energy Than a Climate System in an Electric Vehicle (EV)
Heated seats can draw power away from your electric car's battery, but its not as much as you think. The post Heated Seats Use up to 12 Times Less Energy Than a Climate System in an Electric Vehicle (EV) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Verge
Ford is demanding its dealers get serious about EVs — two-thirds say they’re in
Many barriers are holding up the automotive industry’s wide-scale transition to electric vehicles. Getting battery costs down, getting range up, and convincing car buyers to break up with gasoline for good are just some of the more commonly known ones. But there’s also one very powerful group that hasn’t been much help so far: the car dealers.
wealthinsidermag.com
: ‘Auto makers are building more expensive vehicles’: Why you should not buy a new car in 2023
There are always good reasons for most people not to buy a new car. Such a purchase can set you back for years, as high monthly payments delay the buildup of savings and investments that will be needed later. Following two years of shortages, empty new-car lots and high prices,...
The race to make electric cars cheaper is making electric cars more expensive
Automakers are racing to make EVs cheaper — and they'll hit the roads in the coming years. But in the meantime, costs are going up.
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
I drove America's cheapest electric SUV, the $28,000 Chevy Bolt EUV. It's the affordable EV we've been waiting for.
Elon Musk hasn't delivered on his promise to sell a $25,000 Tesla. Chevy beat him to the punch with the Bolt EUV.
POLITICO
The automaker that's not all-in on electric vehicles
Toyota Motor Corp. is hedging its bets as the auto industry confronts the existential challenge of climate change. The world's biggest carmaker envisions selling about 3.5 million electric vehicles per year by 2030, a third of its current annual sales, and converting its luxury Lexus line to all-electric by then. But it's not one of the six automakers that pledged last year to work towards phasing out fossil-fueled vehicles by 2040.
Here are the automakers with the most and least recalled vehicles in 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — At least 300 vehicle recalls were issued throughout 2022, according to the National Traffic Safety Administration and published reports. When it comes to major manufacturers, Ford issued the most recalls within the last year, launching 67 separate campaigns affecting 8,636,265 vehicles, according to BusinessNews. That includes over 250,000 F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickup trucks for fractured driveshafts, and about 350,000 Bronco and Escape SUVs for oil leak problems. According to Yahoo!, the company had over twice the number of potentially impacted vehicles as the next closest brand.
insideevs.com
Will Electric Vehicles Crash The Grid?
There's little doubt that the automobile industry is beginning the greatest transformation it has ever seen. The internal combustion engine, the heart of the automobile for over 100 years, is being phased out in favor of battery electric powered vehicles. Industry experts know that it's no longer a question of...
makeuseof.com
5 Awesome Features of the Rivian Amazon Delivery Van
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Rivian is an automaker best known for its excellent R1 line of vehicles. The R1T is especially iconic with its cartoonish mug and awesome off-road capability.
GM beats Toyota in US auto sales on strong demand
General Motors overtook Japanese carmaker Toyota in US automobile sales last year, according to company figures released Wednesday, reclaiming the top spot on strong demand after earlier supply difficulties. Nearly half of GM's sales last year were of full-size pickup trucks and big SUVs, as the company turned to higher margin vehicles while supply problems spilled over into 2022.
Toyota Is The World’s Greatest Car Company
A look at the world’s global car companies shows that America’s are run by bunglers. Ford’s management cannot keep track of its expenses. GM sits well behind most in its move into the EV business. VW, BMW, and Mercedes make cars widely admired for their quality, but they are late to the EV and self-driving […]
New American Pickup Trucks Coming in 2023: Worth the Wait
These new American pickup trucks coming in 2023 include the Ford Ranger, Chevrolet Colorado, and GMC Canyon, plus the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the GMC Sierra EV. The post New American Pickup Trucks Coming in 2023: Worth the Wait appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla Is Backtracking On Discounts And Free Supercharging Due To The Weather
Some Tesla customers are being told that they will miss out on the EV manufacturer's recent incentive offers due to poor weather, reports Auto Evolution. Earlier this month, Tesla introduced a discount of $3,750 to Model 3 and Model Y buyers if they ordered and took delivery of their cars before the end of the month. The offer also came with 10,000 free Supercharging miles, and then a week ago, Tesla increased the discount to $7,500. Again, the offer came with the proviso that the buyer would take delivery before the end of the year.
Only 1 Automaker Has 3 Models With Improved Reliability on Consumer Reports’ New Survey
After calculating the predicted reliability ratings of more than 300,000 cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs, Consumer Reports found that only one automaker had three models with improved reliability. The post Only 1 Automaker Has 3 Models With Improved Reliability on Consumer Reports’ New Survey appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
marketplace.org
Automakers have a lot more chips now, but buyers may be in short supply
The auto industry is coming off a difficult year. In 2022, the semiconductor chip shortage squeezed the supply of new cars and drove up prices, shrinking the pool of potential buyers. Last year’s new vehicle sales in the U.S. are expected to fall 8% below 2021 numbers, according to Cox Automotive — hitting the lowest levels in about a decade.
U.S. auto sales to fall in 2022, GM set to reclaim top spot from Toyota
Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. new vehicle sales are expected to decline for major automakers in 2022 due to inventory shortages, which weighed on Asian brands more than the Detroit giants such as General Motors Co (GM.N) and Ford Motor Co (F.N).
insideevs.com
Tesla Semi Technical Images Emerge
A few weeks after the Tesla Semi delivery event, an interesting set of technical images emerged, throwing a little bit more light on the electric truck. The images, shared by Tesla "data miner" green (@greentheonly), comes from the company's online Parts Catalog, and presents various subsystems of the vehicle. Let's...
Infiniti QX65 Coming As Coupe Version Of QX60 SUV
CarBuzz has discovered a new trademark for the name QX65 that luxury brand Infiniti has filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Since the Infiniti QX55 is the coupe version of the QX50, it's safe to assume that Infiniti is working on a coupe version of the QX60 SUV. The application was filed roughly a week ago, on December 22, which suggests that the decision to introduce the new model to the American market was made recently. The similarly named QX56 was offered between 2004-2010 and was a rather hideous machine before it was renamed the QX80, but we doubt that the QX65 will be anything but attractive. It's also possible that a hybrid version will be offered.
MotorBiscuit
166K+
Followers
38K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 3