CarBuzz has discovered a new trademark for the name QX65 that luxury brand Infiniti has filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Since the Infiniti QX55 is the coupe version of the QX50, it's safe to assume that Infiniti is working on a coupe version of the QX60 SUV. The application was filed roughly a week ago, on December 22, which suggests that the decision to introduce the new model to the American market was made recently. The similarly named QX56 was offered between 2004-2010 and was a rather hideous machine before it was renamed the QX80, but we doubt that the QX65 will be anything but attractive. It's also possible that a hybrid version will be offered.

7 DAYS AGO