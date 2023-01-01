ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Rocky Romero On Sasha Banks/NJPW Rumors: Fans Will Have To Watch Wrestle Kingdom 17 To Get Answers

Rocky Romero talks the rumors surrounding Sasha Banks and New Japan Pro Wrestling. For weeks now, fans have been speculating on the possibility of Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) showing up in New Japan Pro Wrestling. A report surfaced back on December 8 stating that Banks will be at the company's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2022. That report was supported by a report from Fightful that revealed Banks negotiated her exit from WWE months after walking out before an episode of Monday Night Raw.
Fightful

WWE Didn't Do Live Raw On December 26 To Help Give Extended Break To Some Production Staff

There won't be a new WWE Raw on December 26 with a Best Of show airing, but talent will still be on the road working live events. Fightful had been inquiring about the status of the December 26 Raw since before the announcement, and spoke to some within the company following it. One talent indicated they hadn't been told the reason and said that they were wondering themselves as to why, before updating and noted that it was likely to give production workers some additional time off. Another WWE source confirmed this, mentioning that when WWE does live events, it requires far less people and even sometimes entire departments won't have to work those.
Fightful

STARDOM Triangle Derby Day 1 Results (1/3/23): Giulia Leads Thekla, Mai Sakurai Against Rebel X Enemy

The first-ever Triangle Derby will kickoff 2023 for STARDOM, marking the first show since Giulia defeated Syuri to become World of Stardom Champion at Stardom Dream Queendom. The show featured seven trios league matches with Giulia leading Thekla and Mai Sakurai into battle against Rebel X Enemy's Maya Yukihi, Maika Ozaki, and Ram Kaichow in the main event as well as the Queen's Quest trio of Utami Hayashishita, Saya Kamitani, and AZM taking on the top trio of God's Eye -- Syuri, MIRAI, and Ami Sourei. This show also marked the debut of Mina Shirakawa's Club Venus trio featuring Mariah May and Xia Brookside.
Fightful

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Results (1/4/23): Ospreay vs. Omega, Okada vs. White

Wrestle Kingdom 17 has finally arrived as NJPW returns to the one-night format for their signature January 4 event. The Double Main Event for Wrestle Kingdom 17 features Will Ospreay defending the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against AEW's Kenny Omega as Omega returns to NJPW for the first time since 2019. The second match of the Double Main Event will see IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White putting his gold on the line against the G1 Climax winner Kazuchika Okada.
Fightful

Kazuchika Okada Says Nobody Represents NJPW Better Than He And Switchblade Jay White | Interview

Wreslte Kingdom is upon us, January 4, 2023 at the Tokyo Dome, broadcast live on Wrestle Kingdom. The main event features "Switchblade" Jay White defending the IWGP Title against New Japan's ace, Kazuchika Okada. White and Okada have had five singles matches, with White winning four, and winning all of their matches on American soil. For the first time in three years, Japanese fans can audibly cheer, just in time for the biggest show of the year for New Japan.
Fightful

Anthony Bowens To Jeff Jarrett: If You Take Liberties With Max Caster, There's Gonna Be A Problem

Anthony Bowens weighs in on the issues between Max Caster and Jeff Jarrett ahead of the Tag Team Championship match on January 4. Anthony Bowens and Max Caster have been feuding with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal for the past several weeks. On the December 28, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed released a music video mocking their opponents. Max Caster referenced Jeff Jarrett's relationship with his wife, Karen Jarett, at one point by saying that Jeff is "stealing money like it's Kurt Angle's wife."
Fightful

Max Caster: John Cena Reaches Out To Me Sometimes, He Says I Do It Better Than He Did

Max Caster says John Cena was his inspiration when he was younger, and he describes how Cena has offered him words of encouragement. Caster is often compared to Cena, particularly Cena with the way Max raps to the ring, as it reminds some fans of Cena's Doctor of Thuganomics persona. The former WWE Champion has also praised Caster; he once said Max has great potential. In recent months, Caster's popularity has remarkably increased; alongside Anthony Bowens, Caster has become one of AEW's most renowned homegrown stars, and the duo captured the AEW World Tag Team Championship on AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam.
Fightful

Hiroshi Tanahashi Would Love To Be Champion By 2024

Hiroshi Tanahashi is ready for Wrestle Kingdom 17. Tanahashi has been involved in every Wrestle Kingdom since its inception in 2017. At Wrestle Kingdom 17, he will team with Keiji Muto & Shota Umino to take on Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, & BUSHI. Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Tanahashi...
Fightful

Doudrop Explains That She's Missed WWE TV Due To Being 'Very Sick'

Doudrop explains why she's been absent from WWE TV. Fans haven't seen Doudrop in action since the September 6 episode of NXT when she teamed with Nikki ASH (Nikki Cross) to defeat Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne). Doudrop and Cross have since parted ways with Cross reverting back to her old gimmick ahead of WWE Survivor Series.
Fightful

Will Ospreay: My Deal Is Up Next Year, My Heart Says I'll Still Be With New Japan Pro Wrestling

Will Ospreay talks about his future with New Japan Pro Wrestling. Contract season is a very common thing within the world of pro wrestling these days, as many performers take advantage of the mystery and buzz that comes with it. Similarly to the world of Football or Basketball, fans will sometimes spend months speculating on where their favorite wrestler could possibly turn up next.
Fightful

Jake Roberts Wishes AEW Would Use Him To Help Talent With Interviews

Jake Roberts wants to help out more in AEW. Roberts joined AEW in March 2020 and was immediately paired with Lance Archer. Roberts has been by Archer's side throughout his AEW career, but has missed stretches of television time due to health issues or Archer not being on television. Roberts...
Fightful

Fightful

15K+
Followers
35K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy