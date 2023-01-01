ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clovis, NM

1 arrested after firing weapon at an officer in Clovis

By Dailyn Wells
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, announced that Joey Gallegos, 49 has been arrested after he allegedly shot at a pursuing officer on Saturday morning.

According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, at around 8:33 a.m. on Dec. 31 Clovis Police dispatch received several calls regarding to possible gunshots being heard in the areas of 10th and Connelly and 14th.

Clovis Police went to investigate the areas and at around 8:37 a.m. a Clovis Police officer said they observed Gallegos walking down an alleyway near 12th and Connelly heading southbound.

The officer said he appeared to have a firearm as he attempted to make contact with Gallegos near 11th and Connelly.

Police said the male began running from the officer and it was reported that Gallegos had shot at the pursuing officer.

The officer said he discharged his duty weapon in response.

Police report that neither the officer nor Gallegos sustained any injuries during this encounter.

Gallegos was captured and taken into custody.

Clovis Police add that the Major Crimes Unit, which is a multijurisdictional unit led by the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and comprised of investigators from the District Attorney’s Office, Clovis Police Department, Portales Police Department, Curry, and Roosevelt Counties was activated to investigate this incident.

Police also inform residents that any inquiries related to this incident should be directed toward the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office at 575-769-2246.

