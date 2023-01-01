ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa police investigating deadly crash near Highway 169 and I-244

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
Tulsa police confirm a man riding a motorcycle has died after a crash near Highway 169 and 244 Saturday evening.

Police say the rider hit a truck and went over the guardrail onto Highway 169.

No other injuries were reported.

The highway was shut down at 169 and 244 for several hours during the investigation.

Irene Lane
2d ago

My sincere deepest condolences go out to this person family friends colleagues and all who knew and loved him or her!

publicradiotulsa.org

Tulsa, Muscogee Nation police shoot, kill man following pursuit with gunfire

Tulsa and Muscogee Nation police shot and killed a man early Saturday morning following a pursuit with gunfire that stemmed from a routine traffic stop. According to statements from the departments, the man fled a Muscogee Nation Lighthorse police officer who tried to pull him over for a routine traffic stop around 3:30 a.m. Saturday near 61st Street and Riverside Drive. The man led the officer and Tulsa police on a pursuit and fired multiple shots as he fled, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Nowata police officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic

NOWATA, Okla. — A Nowata police officer is in the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic on Monday. The Nowata Police Department (NPD) said the officer was directing traffic for the Nowata County Sheriff’s Office after a pickup truck pulling a trailer went off U.S. Highway 169 into a ditch. Northbound lanes of the highway were then blocked.
NOWATA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Nowata Police Officer Hit by Car, Hospitalized

A Nowata police officer is in the hospital after getting hit by a car on Monday. Nowata County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) deputies told our partners at News on 6 that the officer was hit while directing traffic after a car stalled on the side of the road and a trailer went into a ditch. NCSO deputies said the officer was going to be evacuated by helicopter, but had to be driven to the hospital because of severe weather.
NOWATA, OK
news9.com

Crash On Highway 75 Kills 19-Year-Old Man In Okmulgee County

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 19-year-old man was killed in a crash Saturday morning on Highway 75. The OHP said Dawson Sumner of Beggs, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at the scene just south of Happy Camp Road by authorities. Sumner was the passenger in a 2019 Ford Mustang that...
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TFD responds to second house fire, hours apart

TULSA, Okla. — Crews are investigating a house fire in Tulsa. It’s the second house fire that the Tulsa Fire Department has responded to on Monday. Crews were called to the home near E. 21st and 129th. Smoke was seen billowing from the roof as firefighters arrived. A...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Motorcycle Rider Dies In Crash On Highway 169, I-244

Tulsa Police said a motorcycle rider is dead after a crash involving a truck at Highway 169 and Interstate 244. First responders closed the interstate and traffic was diverted onto Highway 169 as crews worked at the scene. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area if you are out...
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Boy injured in Nowata County rollover

An Afton 9 year-old was admitted to a Joplin hospital after he was injured when the semi he was riding in slid on slick roads and rolled 3-quarters of the way over and landed on its side. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 43 year-old Scott Heronemus of Afton was driving the vehicle on Nowata County Road East-West 150 just after 1:30 Monday afternoon. Heronemus refused treatment for minor cuts on his arms. The boy was admitted with head injuries.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
