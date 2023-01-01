Tulsa police investigating deadly crash near Highway 169 and I-244
Tulsa police confirm a man riding a motorcycle has died after a crash near Highway 169 and 244 Saturday evening.
Police say the rider hit a truck and went over the guardrail onto Highway 169.
No other injuries were reported.
The highway was shut down at 169 and 244 for several hours during the investigation.
