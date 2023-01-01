Canoe Ridge Vineyard 2019 Canyon Vineyard Ranch Summit Series Carménère, Columbia Valley, $46

Read full article on original website
Amelia Wynn Winery 2020 Marsanne, Yakima Valley $28
Three years ago, Bainbridge Island winemaker Paul Bianchi used his Grenache-driven 2016 Aragón to capture best-of-show honors at the Washington State Wine Competition, and his touch with Rhône varieties is on display once more with this marvelous expression of Marsanne. It’s a richly aromatic nose of pear, cinnamon and beeswax. Inside, it’s a full-bodied white featuring apricot, shaved almonds and apple blossom that make it a delicious alternative to Chardonnay. His wines are primarily available at his Amelia Wynn Winery Bistro along Winslow Way, and this Marsanne would seem to be an ideal pairing with the risotto, which features wild mushrooms, white truffle oil and Parmesan Cappello or a shrimp dressed with a lemon viniagrette.
100 Platinum Awards and counting for Maryhill Winery
Maryhill Winery’s tasting room offers an elevated view of the Columbia River and the opportunity to experience wines from the first producer to record 100 Platinum Award winners in the 23-year history of the judging. This fall, winemaker Richard Batchelor won eight Platinums — more than any other winery...
A historical look behind at Platinum Awards
Andy Perdue, co-founder of GreatNorthwestWine.com, developed the Platinum Awards in 2000 as a way to determine some of the best wines of the Pacific Northwest. The 23nd annual Platinum Awards took place Oct. 26-28, 2022 at the Clover Island Inn in Kennewick, Wash. To accomplish this each year, Great Northwest Wine tracks more than 50 professionally judged wine competitions worldwide. The goal is to compile a list of wines that won gold medals during the previous 12 months and were produced with fruit from Washington, Oregon, British Columbia, Idaho or Montana.
City of Yakima wants to be on the shortlist for a new state airport
YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima is asking state transportation officials to put its airport on the list of options for the single preferred new airport location in Washington State. The state’s been searching for a place to build a new airport since its Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission estimated that Sea-Tac International Airport would reach capacity in 2050. CACC has until...
Popular brewery opens new waterfront location + Construction starts on 5th Graze
The brewery’s new location is just feet away from Howard Amon Park.
The Marcus Whitman Hotel and Conference Center sold to investment group
WALLA WALLA – The Marcus Whitman Hotel and Conference Center has been sold to an investment group, Marcus Whitman Holdings, LLC. The agreement, which closed on Friday, allows former owner Kyle Mussman to stay involved as an investor and the property will be managed by Columbia Hospitality, a Seattle-based national management and consulting company.
An Open Letter to Kennewick’s Senske’s Holiday Light Display
For 20 years, Senske Services has been putting on its holiday light show in Kennewick. Over 500,000 Christmas lights dance merrily to the music each night through the holiday season and the display is free for all to view at Quay Street and delights Tri-Citians and out-of-town visitors annually. I...
Fire Badly Damages House Being Renovated in Walla Walla
According to Walla Walla Fire crews, the home was not occupied. Around 1:40 AM Walla Walla city Fire crews as well as WW County Fire District 4 firefighters responded to a report of a blaze on Whitman Street. This image is from Google maps, based upon the address given by authorities.
WA Clean energy project clashes with important Yakama site
Each spring Yakama Nation families head to Pushpum, a towering ridge above John Day Dam in Klickitat County. There, on the south-facing slope dotted with juniper bushes, grasses and shrubs, they gather Indian celery, one of the first food plants of the season. “It’s a really important First Food gathering...
YFD: Faulty power strip causes fire in Yakima office on New Year's Day
YAKIMA, Wash.-- A faulty power strip caused a fire in a Yakima office, leaving $100,000 in damages, according to the Yakima Fire Department (YFD). YFD says firefighters responded to the fire at 4:30 a.m. on New Year's Day. They say the building was in the 1700 block of N. 6th...
Community mourns with Munguia family
The Yakima community has been with the Munguia family since Lucian went missing. They came together to help search and continued to support the family until Lucian's body was found.
‘Don’t forget’: Lucian’s family asks community to keep his memory alive
YAKIMA, Wash. — After a months-long search for missing Yakima boy Lucian Munguia, his family finally has the answers they’ve been desperately seeking; their little boy is gone, but they hope he won’t be forgotten. “I know Lucian touched a lot of people’s hearts,” said Amy Bailey, Lucian’s aunt. “Don’t forget that compassion that you felt for him and the...
Over $1 billion in Tri-Cities construction in 2022. What’s coming next?
New housing, beef jerky plant, aquatics center and more.
Influx of Huskies overwhelming Tri-Cities rescues and shelters
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Just before Christmas, a box of six, 13-week-old Husky mix puppies was found abandoned on the front steps of Pet Overpopulation Prevention in Pasco. Director of Hope 4 Huskies, Christina Rader, took them in. “They did come down with kennel cough, coccidia – the stuff that can kind of happen, so we’re trying to get them well...
Pasco Man Killed Along I-84 in Idaho
(Boise, ID) -- Idaho State Police are investigating after a 35-year-old Pasco man was killed just miles east of Boise along Interstate 84. Authorities say a Subaru SUV slammed into the victim Monday morning around 6:30am near mile post 65.9 in Ada County, Idaho. According to a press release from...
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 29, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Crash near 19th and 395 in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 7 a.m. Both northbound lanes of 395 are reopened. According to the WSP, the crash scene has been cleared. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on the scene of a crash near the intersection of 19th Ave and 395 in Kennewick. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson...
Afternoon News Update January 2: Train full of corn derails in Kennewick and lawyer for Moscow murder suspect believes he will be exonerated
Six train cars full of corn derailed in Kennewick. The lawyer for the suspect in the Moscow murders believes that his client will be exonerated when he stands trial in Idaho.
Body of 5-year-old missing since September found in the Yakima River
The body of a 5-year-old child who was reported missing in September has been found in the Yakima River, police said. The Yakima Police Department said Friday that law enforcement officers responded Thursday to the area of Yakima Valley Highway and Burke Road after a report that human remains were found in the river.
Yakima Coroner confirms Lucian's death was an accidental freshwater drowning
According to the Yakima County coroner, five-year-old Lucian Munguia died from drowning. It's been nearly four months since he vanished from Sarg Hubbard Park on September 10th. The Yakima Police Department (YPD) said a body recovered from the Yakima River on Thursday; Dec. 29 has been determined to be 5-year-old...
