Walla Walla, WA

Canoe Ridge Vineyard 2019 Canyon Vineyard Ranch Summit Series Carménère, Columbia Valley, $46

 3 days ago
Amelia Wynn Winery 2020 Marsanne, Yakima Valley $28

Three years ago, Bainbridge Island winemaker Paul Bianchi used his Grenache-driven 2016 Aragón to capture best-of-show honors at the Washington State Wine Competition, and his touch with Rhône varieties is on display once more with this marvelous expression of Marsanne. It’s a richly aromatic nose of pear, cinnamon and beeswax. Inside, it’s a full-bodied white featuring apricot, shaved almonds and apple blossom that make it a delicious alternative to Chardonnay. His wines are primarily available at his Amelia Wynn Winery Bistro along Winslow Way, and this Marsanne would seem to be an ideal pairing with the risotto, which features wild mushrooms, white truffle oil and Parmesan Cappello or a shrimp dressed with a lemon viniagrette.
YAKIMA, WA
100 Platinum Awards and counting for Maryhill Winery

Maryhill Winery’s tasting room offers an elevated view of the Columbia River and the opportunity to experience wines from the first producer to record 100 Platinum Award winners in the 23-year history of the judging. This fall, winemaker Richard Batchelor won eight Platinums — more than any other winery...
GOLDENDALE, WA
A historical look behind at Platinum Awards

Andy Perdue, co-founder of GreatNorthwestWine.com, developed the Platinum Awards in 2000 as a way to determine some of the best wines of the Pacific Northwest. The 23nd annual Platinum Awards took place Oct. 26-28, 2022 at the Clover Island Inn in Kennewick, Wash. To accomplish this each year, Great Northwest Wine tracks more than 50 professionally judged wine competitions worldwide. The goal is to compile a list of wines that won gold medals during the previous 12 months and were produced with fruit from Washington, Oregon, British Columbia, Idaho or Montana.
KENNEWICK, WA
City of Yakima wants to be on the shortlist for a new state airport

YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima is asking state transportation officials to put its airport on the list of options for the single preferred new airport location in Washington State. The state’s been searching for a place to build a new airport since its Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission estimated that Sea-Tac International Airport would reach capacity in 2050. CACC has until...
YAKIMA, WA
The Marcus Whitman Hotel and Conference Center sold to investment group

WALLA WALLA – The Marcus Whitman Hotel and Conference Center has been sold to an investment group, Marcus Whitman Holdings, LLC. The agreement, which closed on Friday, allows former owner Kyle Mussman to stay involved as an investor and the property will be managed by Columbia Hospitality, a Seattle-based national management and consulting company.
WALLA WALLA, WA
Community mourns with Munguia family

The Yakima community has been with the Munguia family since Lucian went missing. They came together to help search and continued to support the family until Lucian's body was found.
YAKIMA, WA
‘Don’t forget’: Lucian’s family asks community to keep his memory alive

YAKIMA, Wash. —   After a months-long search for missing Yakima boy Lucian Munguia, his family finally has the answers they’ve been desperately seeking; their little boy is gone, but they hope he won’t be forgotten. “I know Lucian touched a lot of people’s hearts,” said Amy Bailey, Lucian’s aunt. “Don’t forget that compassion that you felt for him and the...
YAKIMA, WA
Pasco Man Killed Along I-84 in Idaho

(Boise, ID) -- Idaho State Police are investigating after a 35-year-old Pasco man was killed just miles east of Boise along Interstate 84. Authorities say a Subaru SUV slammed into the victim Monday morning around 6:30am near mile post 65.9 in Ada County, Idaho. According to a press release from...
PASCO, WA
Crash near 19th and 395 in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 7 a.m. Both northbound lanes of 395 are reopened. According to the WSP, the crash scene has been cleared. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is on the scene of a crash near the intersection of 19th Ave and 395 in Kennewick. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson...
KENNEWICK, WA

