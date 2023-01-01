Canoe Ridge Vineyard 2019 Canyon Vineyard Ranch Summit Series Carménère, Columbia Valley, $46

Three years ago, Bainbridge Island winemaker Paul Bianchi used his Grenache-driven 2016 Aragón to capture best-of-show honors at the Washington State Wine Competition, and his touch with Rhône varieties is on display once more with this marvelous expression of Marsanne. It’s a richly aromatic nose of pear, cinnamon and beeswax. Inside, it’s a full-bodied white featuring apricot, shaved almonds and apple blossom that make it a delicious alternative to Chardonnay. His wines are primarily available at his Amelia Wynn Winery Bistro along Winslow Way, and this Marsanne would seem to be an ideal pairing with the risotto, which features wild mushrooms, white truffle oil and Parmesan Cappello or a shrimp dressed with a lemon viniagrette.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO