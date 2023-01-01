Read full article on original website
Related
swimswam.com
2022 Swammy Awards: 2022 Female Swimmer of the Year – Katie Ledecky, USA
The 2022 Female Swimmer of the Year Swammy goes to Katie Ledecky out of the United States. Stock photo via Fabio Cetti. To see all of our 2022 Swammy Awards, click here. 2022 FEMALE SWIMMER OF THE YEAR – KATIE LEDECKY, USA. The 2022 Female Swimmer of the Year...
swimswam.com
What Were The Most-Commented Articles on SwimSwam in 2022?
The 2022 World Championships drew the most conversation of any article we published last year with 1,083 (approved) comments. Archive photo via Gian Mattia D'Alberto - LaPresse. Another year has come and gone, and another year of conversations have happened. The conversation of swimming continues to be where the sport...
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Writer Wild Predictions for 2023 and Alter Ego Takes
The writers here at SwimSwam have each given their "wild prediction" for 2023. Read here to also hear their alter egos talking. Our real “wild predictions” were meant to be a bit of a hot take. Nothing too obvious, but also something fun enough that it could happen. Let us know in the comments what you think is most likely to happen and least likely to happen.
swimswam.com
30YO Kasia Wasick Had the Best Year of Her Career in 2022 and is Only Getting Better
2022 was the best year of Kasia Wasick's career yet, having garnered 5 silver medals from major international meets across the globe Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey,...
swimswam.com
WATCH: World Record Race Videos, Highlights From 2022 Short Course World Championships
SCM (25m) World Aquatics has released select race videos and daily highlight packs from the 2022 Short Course World Championships to its YouTube channel, which you can find below. The race videos include all three individual world records broken, with Maggie MacNeil‘s 50 backstroke and 100 butterfly swims uploaded along...
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
swimswam.com
All of the World Records Set in 2022
The swimming world could have easily experienced a post-Olympic hangover this year, but we saw even more world records broken in 2022 compared to last year. Current photo via Fabio Cetti. The swimming world could have easily experienced a post-Olympic hangover this year, but we saw even more world records...
swimswam.com
Sectional Champion Butterflier Charlotte Sevin Commits to SDSU
Sevin has the potential, already, to make the consolation finals of the butterfly events at Mountain West conference championships. Current photo via Charlotte Sevin. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Freestyler James Coyne (2023) Signs to Niagara University
James Coyne, a freestyle specialist from Manhattan Beach, California, will join the Niagara University Purple Eagles in the fall of 2023. Current photo via James Coyne. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Canadian National Teamer Abby Dunford Verbally Commits to Michigan for 2024-25
Distance ace Abby Dunford, a member of the 2022 Canadian World Championship Team, has verbally committed to the University of Michigan. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
College Swimming Weekly Preview: Jan. 4-10, 2023
Tennessee highlights the week and will split their team as some head to Missouri. Jordan Crooks and Clement Secchi have the potential for a showdown. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The first full week of the 2023 part of the NCAA swimming season is here. Things really pick back...
swimswam.com
Multi-Stroker Hadleigh Henslee Commits to Missouri State
Henslee could become one of the top 100 backstrokers and 100 breaststrokers on the team upon her arrival in the fall of 2023. Current photo via Hadleigh Henslee. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Kansas Adds UIL 6A Championships Finalist Abby Naden to Freshman Class of 2023
A Texas high school swimming and diving 6A finalist last spring, Naden will join the Jayhawk's sprint freestyle group in the fall of 2023. One of the top swimmers in Texas last year, Abby Naden of Austin, Texas has announced her decision to compete in the Big-12 next fall, committing to the University of Kansas. Naden is currently finishing her senior year at Vandegrift High School.
swimswam.com
Akron Adds Winter Juniors Qualifier Claire Cox To Class of 2027
Breaststroker and Winter Juniors qualifier Claire Cox has opted to remain in-state, and has signed to the Akron Zips for next fall. Current photo via Claire Cox. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Turkish Youth Junior Nationalist Kaan Akdaǧ Commits to Drexel
Akdaǧ has the potential to be the top distance swimmer at Drexel when he arrives in fall 2023, and is a crucial addition for the team. Stock photo via Drexel Athletics. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Mid-distance specialist Alexandre Pierce (2023) hands commitment to DIII Hope College
Mid-distance freestyler and IMer Alex Pierce from Oswego, Illinois, will suit up for the Hope College Flying Dutch starting in the fall of 2023. Current photo via Alex Pierce. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Futures Qualifier Jaden Pospishil Commits to Missouri
Pospishil is a key butterfly addition for Mizzou, and he can help provide depth and transition from a butterfly program dominated by older students. Current photo via Jaden Pospishil. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming...
swimswam.com
Pitt Adds to Class of 2027 with Commitment from CIF Medalist Parker Del Balso
Del Balso will be a part of Chase Kreitler's first recruiting class as the program's coach when she arrives on campus in the fall of 2023. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
swimswam.com
Futures Champion William Wheeler (2023) signs to Notre Dame
Breaststroker William Wheeler will be joining the Notre Dame class of 2027, adding to Chris Lindauer's first commitment class as head coach. Current photo via William Wheeler. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Comments / 0