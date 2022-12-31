ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Dell, CA

Shedding Light on Rio Dell Residents in Need

By Matthew Taylor
KIEM-TV Redwood News
KIEM-TV Redwood News
 3 days ago

Many residents of Rio Dell remain indebted to the damages caused by the December 20th 6.4 Earthquake. When insurance and national lack, community steps in. GoFundMe has become a beacon of hope for many of these individuals as their holidays became less relaxing and more taxing.

“It’s just been very jarring,” Rio Dell resident, Facility Turcott, said. “Especially the over 4-point magnitude ones. Every time those came through, it was just like a little panic attack that set in. [It had me] thinking ‘Oh we’re going through this again’.”

Felicity has received over $1,560 in support so far and has already used the donations to purchase a new hot water gas tank.

Her neighbors Jamie and Ben Cohoon, best known for their small local business Ewe So Dirty,   have suffered the worst of it, she said. As the earthquake came soon after the couple had already lost 30 acres of their property from the Dixie Fire exactly one year ago.

“Their house fell off of their foundation and their chimney came off their wall,” Felicity said. “And they’re looking at about $40,000 to repair their house.”

Jessie Dunbar, daughter of the Cohoons, set up the GoFundMe for them. The two already received $12,965 in donations.

Three other Rio Dell families have been looking for support too. The Mosher family started a GoFundMe for Muin Vasinthascha and Guy Talpai, whose house was yellow ticketed on Christmas, making their home uninhabitable until repairs can be done.

Rachel and Chad, with their 10-year-old son Jaxon completely lost the front wall of their house in a single repair that could cost over $10,000 alone.

Many more community members existed that we could not cover but also require our support to get through the new year. We encourage viewers to go out, look at the neighbors around you, and to extend the holiday spirit of giving to them. For in giving is when we truly receive.

This has been Matthew Taylor with Redwood News.

List of Fundraisers Mentioned in Full Story

Fundraiser for Felicity Turcott by Lacie Warden : Earthquake Damage Recovery for Felicity Turcott (gofundme.com)

Fundraiser by Jessie Dunbar : Jamie anBen Cohoon need help after 6.4 earthquake (gofundme.com)

Fundraiser by Samuel Mosher : Earthquake repairs for Miun and Guy (gofundme.com)

Fundraiser for Rachael Sovereign by Nicole D : Earthquake Relief Rebuild Fund for Rachael & Chad (gofundme.com)

Fundraiser by Anna Touchton : Earthquake Recovery Milanes Family Anna Touchton (gofundme.com)

Fundraiser by Lisa Wilson : Magnitude 6.4 Earthquake Hits Rio Dell Hard (gofundme.com)

The post Shedding Light on Rio Dell Residents in Need appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kymkemp.com

Quake Country: Rio Dell Reels as More Residences Red Tagged

The New Year’s Day 5.4 magnitude earthquake sent more than shockwaves through a small town already battered by the 6.4 magnitude quake on December 20, it left more people homeless as their residences failed to pass inspections.The town, the site of some shots used in CBS’s drama Fire Country, should perhaps be known as Quake Country, as the town’s volunteer firefighters have been key not in fighting flames (though they’ve done that, too) but in freeing trapped victims, distributing resources, and providing medical aid among many other tasks during this difficult time.
RIO DELL, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

HUMBOLDT OES: Around 70 Local Buildings Deemed Unsafe in the Wake of the Quakes, in Total; Here is the Big List of Resources for People Who Need Help

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services remains activated and continues in coordination with state and local partners to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. In addition to the earthquake response, the county’s Emergency Operations Center is also monitoring and preparing for any potential impacts related to an upcoming winter storm system forecasted to reach the county within the next day.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Rio Dell aftershock causes massive power outage for North Coast residents

RIO DELL, CALIF. — Update Jan. 2, 6:07 a.m.:. This morning, power has been restored to customers in the Rio Dell area following the quake that shook Humboldt county. Over one thousand residents are without power following a 5.4 magnitude earthquake that rocked the community of Rio Dell earlier this morning.
RIO DELL, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

The 20/30 Park on Pine St, soon to be Called Da’ Yas Park is in for a Major Makeover this Spring

The City of Eureka was recently awarded a $6.3 million grant from California State Parks to completely renovate this historic park and make it into something everyone can enjoy. Environmental Project Manager of the City of Eureka, Robin Praszker explained the plans and process of the newly renovated park.  “We realized we had an opportunity […] The post The 20/30 Park on Pine St, soon to be Called Da’ Yas Park is in for a Major Makeover this Spring appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt County OES January 1 Update on Resources Available After Recent Earthquakes

Recovery efforts continue for those impacted by the Dec. 20, 2022 and Jan. 1 earthquakes. Just after 2:30 am on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, a 6.4M earthquake struck 14 miles from Fortuna, CA. On Sunday, Jan. 1 a magnitude 5.4 aftershock occurred approximately 30 miles south of Eureka, CA just after 10:30 a.m. Community members are advised to be prepared to drop, cover, and hold on in the event of additional aftershocks. For earthquake safety tips, visit: ready.gov/earthquakes.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Already shaken Rio Dell struck by magnitude 5.4 earthquake Sunday

The already rattled town of Rio Dell was shaken again Sunday morning. The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck near Rio Dell, Calif., at 10:35 a.m. at a depth of 27 kilometers. Two died and 12 were injured on December 20 when Humboldt County was...
RIO DELL, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

Rio Dell Assistance Center to be Held at Monument Middle School This Weekend for Anyone Impacted by the 6.4 Earthquake

A local assistance center is being held in Rio Dell throughout this weekend to help those affected by last week’s earthquake with various resources such as; financial help, as well as mental health and food. The Local Assistance Center Manager, Cris Koczar, was working hard this afternoon along with the many other organizations to ensure […] The post Rio Dell Assistance Center to be Held at Monument Middle School This Weekend for Anyone Impacted by the 6.4 Earthquake appeared first on KIEM-TV | Redwood News.
RIO DELL, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

‘We’re in Crisis Mode’: Collapsing Cannabis Industry Guts Garberville Businesses; Local Leaders Look to Tourism as a Saving Grace

Garberville is in a bad way. The collapse of California’s cannabis market has devastated the local economy and left communities throughout Southern Humboldt struggling to stay afloat. Businesses are closing left and right, and residents who have built their livelihoods around the region’s prolific cannabis industry fear they will lose everything.
GARBERVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

5.4-magnitude earthquake shakes Humboldt County

HUMBOLDT COUNTY - Residents in the community of Rio Dell in Humbolt County were shaken this morning by an earthquake.The earthquake, which was measured as 5.4, struck around 10:35 a.m. about nine miles southeast of Rio Dell, the United States Geological Survey tweeted shortly after.This incident comes almost two weeks after a 6.4-magnitude quake in Humboldt County left two people dead.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
informedinfrastructure.com

Humboldt Quake: Damage Investigation Underway

FERNDALE, CALIFORNIA – Miyamoto International teamed up with local and state authorities to assess the damage after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake woke up the north coast of California early Tuesday morning. Miyamoto experts began a survey of the damage after a magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook the coastal area of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Boil-Water Notice Issued for Much of Mitchell Road and the Surrounding Area, Says Humboldt CSD

Press release from the Humboldt Community Services District:. Due to the recent water outage, which occurred on January 1, 2023, the State Water Resources Control Board, Division of Drinking Water, the Humboldt County Health Department, and the Humboldt Community Services District are advising residents of Gregory Lane, Browns Road, Lentell Road, Kluck Lane, and a portion of Mitchell Road to only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution to avoid stomach or intestinal illness.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Eureka Police Sergeant Eddie Wilson Retires

We’re not supposed to have favorites as news folks, but…Sergeant Eddie Wilson who retired from the Eureka Police Department on December 28 after almost two decades was at the same time very professional and very human. Interviews with him were clear, factual, and straightforward. And, yet, he never forgot the human side–his warmth and compassion for those people he dealt with on what might be the worst days of their lives shone through in his tone, in his word choice, and in how we saw him behave.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Flooding in Humboldt County: Images and Info

Flooding continues to affect multiple roadways across the Emerald Triangle as rain steadily falls across the region and the National Weather Service in Eureka recommends that travelers stay off streets that are flooded. Humboldt County reported the following:. Flooded Roads (but still open) Walnut Drive at Redwood in Cutten. Howard...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Telephone Scam Threatening Arrest is Circulating Trinity County

Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office:. Telephone scams have been circulating around the Trinity County area. The scammers are using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) computer networks, to make it appear as if they are calling from Neutral Tandem. The scammers tell their intended victims that the...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
KIEM-TV Redwood News

KIEM-TV Redwood News

Eureka, CA
1K+
Followers
607
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

KIEM-TV Redwood News is the No. 1 source for news, sports, entertainment, and much more in Humboldt and Del Norte counties in Northern California.

 https://kiem-tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy