Aztec Football’s Signing Class Includes 3 San Diego Preps, N.M. Transfer
San Diego State football has announced the addition of transfer Cody Moon, an honorable-mention all-Mountain West selection last year for New Mexico. Moon is among the Aztecs’ 19-man signing class, which features 11 players on defense and eight on offense, with 14 from high schools and five transferring from other colleges.
The Raiders may have lost, but at least they were finally fun to watch
Usually, the NFL is all about winning. But once you bench your starting QB and give up on any playoff dreams, that changes a little. The end of the season is now about evaluating what you have for the future. The Raiders' last game was successful in that regard.
Las Vegas golf course water slashed going into 2023
Water for golf courses in the City of Las Vegas has been slashed by more than a third after a vote today by the Las Vegas Valley Water District Board of Directors.
Las Vegas Strip Looks Likely to not Land two Major Deals
Las Vegas has a long history of being a place where relationships come together quickly or burn out after a too-bright start. You might meet the love of your life on the Las Vegas Strip or end up needing a quickie divorce after a few drinks (and maybe some harder stuff) convinced you that having an Elvis impersonator marry you to someone you met that day was an excellent idea.
KTNV
Heavy holiday traffic clogs roads from Las Vegas to California, Arizona
(KTNV) — Whether you're headed to California or Arizona, miles of traffic backups are reported leaving the Las Vegas valley on Monday. As of 12 p.m., traffic was backed up at least 18 miles on I-15 southbound to the Nevada-California state line, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada reported.
Las Vegas local scores $18,462 at South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa
A native of Las Vegas by the name of Jason won $18,462 on a progressive slot machine. The local man was elated at his luck and is looking forward to celebrating his winnings.
nevadabusiness.com
Architects in Nevada
As the pandemic altered a variety of industries and how people live, work and play, the architecture industry is now making its own adjustments. Industry needs are shifting, work habits are changing and economics are becoming more challenging following two years of a pandemic. While certain aspects of the industry changed, other parts remain the same.
Nevada witnesses can't identify two objects hovering over Las Vegas
Witness illustration.Photo byMutual UFO Network (MUFON). A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching two sets of three bright lights overhead at about 7:45 p.m. on December 23, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
18-mile backup for holiday travelers leaving Las Vegas for California
A seven-mile backup was seen on the I-15 south to California Sunday as travelers left Las Vegas after the New Year's holiday, according to RTC Southern Nevada.
North Dakota Tribe Closes Purchase Of Las Vegas Massacre Site
Sovereign MHA Nation earns a major victory in Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Guest hits $255K jackpot Tuesday at Las Vegas Strip property
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A guest at a Las Vegas Strip property had a nice start to the week after hitting a massive jackpot Tuesday. According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest, who was not identified, hit a Major Progressive Jackpot of $255,148.00 on UltimateTexas Hold’em Tuesday morning at The Cromwell.
Thrillist
Las Vegas Bars You Have to Visit At Least Once in Your Lifetime
The traditional experiences in Vegas—dining, clubbing, gambling and partying by the pool—can all be enjoyed with a drink in hand. Alcohol fuels this town and while great new bars are opening every day, the most enduring drink destinations have a reputation for not just booze, but atmosphere, wow-factor and even historical significance. A few even score points with all of the above. So download a rideshare app and get ready to drink your way through Sin City. The following 15 bars offer more than beer, wine or cocktails: they offer an experience that's bound to shape the way you view and appreciate Las Vegas.
NBC San Diego
Top 5 San Diego Videos of 2022
San Diegans streamed onto NB7.com by the millions this year, for news from everywhere from the arts scene to the crime scene, but this year's top videos featured local wildlife — marine and otherwise — a deadly freeway crash involving a big rig, and allegations that Aztec football players had sexually assaulted a teenager girl on Halloween weekend.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Mayor Goodman calls on California to complete I-15 widening
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With travelers heading back to Southern California after the New Years holiday facing an 18-mile backup Monday, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is calling on improvements to be completed. In a tweet sent Tuesday morning, Las Vegas Mayor Goodman said that “once again” travelers spent...
Stolen vehicle incident temporarily closes I-15 in southern Utah
Man and woman barricaded themselves inside a vehicle stolen in Las Vegas prompting the closure of I-15 in both directions
Washington Examiner
Nevada rent prices see greatest decline nationwide, report shows
(The Center Square) – Nevada experienced the greatest year-over-year decrease in rent prices nationwide this November, according to a Rent.com report. Since last November, rent has risen 7.45% nationwide, which the report notes is the lowest year-over-year rise in the past 15 months. Meanwhile, rent fell 3.8% in Nevada, one of only five states to see a year-over-year decline in rent prices.
KTNV
Nevada State Police on scene of fatal crash in far east valley
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol said they are on scene in east Las Vegas, near Lake Mead and Loz Feliz reporting to a fatal crash. NSP tweeted about the crash Monday at 4:54 p.m. Police said one person is deceased. Drivers should expect "intermittent road...
iheart.com
Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California
Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
luxury-houses.net
An Entertainers Dream Home with Tropical Resort Style Yard Boasts Strip and Mountain Views in Las Vegas Asking for $3 Million
7 Eagle Knoll Court Home in Las Vegas, Nevada for Sale. 7 Eagle Knoll Court, Las Vegas, Nevada is truly a private resort located in the prestigious Southern Highlands Golf Club and closed to shopping, dining and has easy freeway access. This Home in Las Vegas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 6,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 7 Eagle Knoll Court, please contact Koby A. Callahan (Phone: 406-210-8097) at Las Vegas Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Photographer arrested after sting by San Diego-based vigilante group
A photographer with a social media following in the thousands was arrested last week after a sting by a vigilante group known as CC Unit.
