The Big Ten has really struggled in the College Football Playoff

By Asher Low
 3 days ago
It all started according to plan for the Big Ten conference. The 2014 inaugural College Football Playoff saw Ohio State take down Alabama and Oregon en route to a national championship.

Since then? It’s been a struggle, and Michigan added to the struggle with their 51-45 loss to TCU on Saturday afternoon.

The Big Ten has gone 1-5 in the playoff since the 2014 national championship win for Ohio State. The Buckeyes have their own chance to get back on track as they take on Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. Michigan has gone 0-2 over the past two seasons, losing in the semis each of the last two years.

