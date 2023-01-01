Skier dies in avalanche outside of Breckenridge

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — One man died after he and his father were caught in an avalanche near Breckenridge Ski Resort on Saturday, according to Summit County Rescue Group.

SCRG said a father and his adult son had accessed a backcountry area called Numbers outside of the Breckenridge Ski Resort boundary.

The pair were caught in an avalanche at approximately 1 p.m. The father was able to dig himself out and had to ski out of the area to get reception to call 911 around 1:40 p.m.

The father was taken to Breckenridge Mountain Clinic.

An accident investigation will be performed by the Colorado Avalanche Information Center on Sunday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.