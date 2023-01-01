Read full article on original website
2 shot on Falcon Creek Way in Hampton, police investigating
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left two people hurt Wednesday morning. Officers say that they received a call about a shooting on the 4900 block of Falcon Creek Way at 12:39 a.m. That's at the Falcon Creek Luxury Apartments. As officers got...
Portsmouth police looking for 'person of interest' in 2020 homicide of attorney
Portsmouth police are looking for a 'person of interest' in the April 2020 homicide of Curtis Walton.
Virginia Beach Courthouse evacuated following bomb threat
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Courthouse was evacuated Tuesday morning after someone called in a bomb threat, the city's sheriff's office said. The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office said someone called in a threat to the 911 center at around 8:30 a.m. Authorities and K9 units searched the...
Man, 32, considered 'person of interest' in 2016 homicide in Portsmouth
Investigators are looking for a man who they said is a 'person of interest' in a 2016 homicide in Portsmouth.
Missing Newport News woman found dead
Newport News police say missing 70-year-old Christine Cunningham has been found dead after going missing New Year's Day.
'It's disheartening' | Court records reveal more about the drivers in deadly York County crash
YORK COUNTY, Va. — Three weeks after a party bus collided with a tractor-trailer on I-64, families of the victims are still waiting for answers. The Dec. 16 crash killed 25-year-old Xzavier Raquan Evans of Norfolk, 19-year-old Montia Bouie of Chesapeake, and 21-year-old Jontae Kaalib Russell of Norfolk. The...
WAVY News 10
15-year-old shot in area of 36th Street in Newport News, police say
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 15-year-old boy was shot Monday night in Newport News. The victim’s injuries appear to be life-threatening, police say. He was found after officers responded to the 800 block of 36th Street, and taken to a local hospital. No suspect information...
WAVY News 10
Police: 1 injured in Granby St. crash in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a single-vehicle crash that took place Tuesday morning on Granby Street. Norfolk Police said the crash took place around 11 a.m. in the 6200 block of Granby Street. Police continue to investigate the incident,...
Toddler disabled for life after being shot in Norfolk; Suspect trial begins
The trial is now underway for a man accused of shooting several people, including a baby, in Norfolk two years ago.
41-year-old man killed in crash while walking along VB road: Police
Around 6 p.m., officers from the Virginia Beach Police Department responded to the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 800 block of Princess Anne Road.
WAVY News 10
Court documents reveal new details in deadly York County party bus crash
YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Court documents are shedding new light on a party bus crash in York County that left three dead last month. 21-year-old Jontae Russell, 25-year-old Xzavier Evans and 19-year-old Montia Bouie were killed in the crash when a tractor-trailer hit the bus they were traveling in from behind on eastbound I-64 near mile marker 241. The drivers of both vehicles were injured.
Police respond to Menchville High School in Newport News following online threats
Police are currently on the scene at Menchville High School in Newport News following threats against the school Tuesday morning.
Gloucester County Sheriff's Office seeks video evidence of deadly New Year's shooting
GLOUCESTER, Va. — The Gloucester County Sheriff's Office is seeking video evidence of a deadly shooting that happened at a New Year's Eve party. The shooting happened in the 7800 block of Guinea Road, which is in the Hayes area of Gloucester. Investigators said Corbin Chase Winnington, 15, killed Tyler Heywood, 19, and hurt another man.
Hopewell community reeling after death of 8-year-old in drive-by shooting
The City of Hopewell community is reeling after the death of an 8-year-old girl in a drive-by shooting last week.
Delegate says she has personal laptop of VB municipal center mass shooter
Virginia Beach Delegate Kelly Fowler claims she has a laptop allegedly belonging to 2019 Virginia Beach mass shooter, DeWayne Craddock.
Teenage suspect wanted in deadly New Year's Day shooting in Gloucester Co.
According to the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office, one man was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound outside a home, and a second man was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Chesapeake police search for woman missing since November
Mary Goetz was last seen leaving her mother's house on November 25 and hasn't been seen or heard from since.
2 injured after food truck catches on fire inside Newport News Shipbuilding
A food truck at the Newport News Shipbuilding caught fire Tuesday morning.
