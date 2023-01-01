Big Ten Twitter reacts to Michigans loss to TCU
The Big Ten continued their College Football Playoff struggles on Saturday, as the conference fell to 1-5 since Ohio State won the national championship in 2014.
Michigan had a number of mistakes, including costly turnovers, giving up massive plays to TCU, and questionable late-game management.
In the end, TCU came away victorious in a 51-45 thriller. The third quarter featured 44 total points, the most in the history of the playoff. It was a back-and-forth game with Michigan chasing the Horned Frogs the entirety of the second half.
How did Big Ten Twitter react to the conference’s loss? Here is a look at some of those reactions:
