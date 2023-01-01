Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Damar Hamlin’s uncle gives status update on NFL star with fears of ‘lung damage after Bills safety resuscitated twice’
DAMAR Hamlin's uncle has revealed that his stricken nephew is still sedated on a ventilator but appears to be "trending upwards." Buffalo Bills safety Hamlin, 24, went into cardiac arrest on Monday, January 2 after tackling wide receiver Tee Higgins during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was initially...
Adam Vinatieri Shows Off Linebacker Physique in Viral Video
The former Colt and Patriot clearly has been spending time in the gym since retiring.
Kayvon Thibodeaux fires back at Jeff Saturday
During the second quarter of the Giants' 38-10 win over the Colts on Sunday, Thibodeaux celebrated a big hit on Foles by doing snow angels (on a snowless field). It was an awkward-looking scene with the defender performing his celebration right next to the former Super Bowl MVP signal-caller, who seemed to be convulsing in obvious pain on the ground.
Will Bills-Bengals game be rescheduled? NFL considers options
We are now two days removed from the postponement of the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, and the NFL does not have a solution on whether to resume it at a later date, or cancel it altogether. “That conversation about what we do with that game has begun,” Jeff Miller,...
UGA football fans buzzing about no tailgating at Sofi Stadium
One could argue tailgating is as much a part of college football as the game itself. For Monday's College Football Playoff national championship game between Georgia and TCU, that part will be noticeably absent. According to the frequently asked questions section on the CFP website, tailgating will not be permitted in any of the SoFi Stadium parking lots. The lots will, however, open at 10 a.m. local time and close two hours after the game. Kickoff is...
