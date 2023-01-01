ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

WXIA 11 Alive

Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was rushed to the hospital after experiencing a medical emergency during Monday night's Bills-Bengals game in Cincinnati. The game was temporarily suspended in the first quarter and was later on declared to be postponed. ESPN announcer Joe Buck mentioned several times after...
TMGSports

Mr. CFB: Is Stetson Bennett The Greatest Quarterback In Georgia History?

If you’re a Georgia Bulldog fan, here is one of those big-picture questions to ponder:. I’m sure that we can agree that Stetson Bennett IV, based on his performance to date, is one of the Top 10 quarterbacks in Georgia football history. He enters Monday night CFP national championship game against TCU with a record of 28-3 (90.3 percent) as a starting quarterback. He has won a national championship (2021), and an SEC championship (2022). He was one of four finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy.
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.

