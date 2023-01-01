If you’re a Georgia Bulldog fan, here is one of those big-picture questions to ponder:. I’m sure that we can agree that Stetson Bennett IV, based on his performance to date, is one of the Top 10 quarterbacks in Georgia football history. He enters Monday night CFP national championship game against TCU with a record of 28-3 (90.3 percent) as a starting quarterback. He has won a national championship (2021), and an SEC championship (2022). He was one of four finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

ATHENS, GA ・ 24 MINUTES AGO