Dallas, TX

thecomeback.com

TCU may be without star player in title game

It’s been a magical season for the TCU Horned Frogs, who now find themselves in the national championship game where they’ll take on defending champ Georgia. Unfortunately, they might be without one of their key players on Monday. Running back Kendre Miller is currently listed as questionable for...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

TCU Fans Gear Up for Biggest Game of the Year

At Rally House in Fort Worth, a steady stream of Texas Christian University football fans came through the door Monday, looking for the latest gear. "We are getting as much as we can as fast as we can," Rally House Team Sales Lead Halli Collom said. "Today it's been non-stop!"
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

TCU fans welcome home championship-bound football team

FORT WORTH, Texas — The TCU football team is back home -- but not for long. Horned Frog fans gathered outside Amon G. Carter Stadium on Sunday afternoon to welcome the team back to Fort Worth from Arizona. “You can’t miss anything like this: A chance to see the...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?

How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
FORT WORTH, TX
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard

Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

Wanna work at a new golf resort? 1,000 jobs are up for grabs in North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — The Omni PGA Frisco Resort, slated to open in May 2023, is recruiting to hire more than 1,000 employees for its 660-acre golf-centered campus. According to the resort's public relations team, full-time, part-time and seasonal on-property opportunities are available with competitive benefits including: hotel, meal and recreation discounts, health & wellness insurance benefits, retirement planning & 401(k) match, personal & professional development programs, Omni Circle, student tuition reimbursements, sign-on bonuses for applicable opportunities and more.
FRISCO, TX
Local Profile

Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas

A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
FRISCO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Trash Piles as City Fails to Pick Up

Trash always piles up over holidays but in some Dallas neighborhoods, residents complain a lack of city collection has made things far worse this holiday season. It comes after a Dec. 5 trash collection schedule change that was supposed to improve service. Residents said Monday there was no city collection...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive Crowd

Spec's in Dallas hosted a special Bourbon event drawing a crowd.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A large crowd of people flocked to the Spec's on North Central Expressway on Friday, not just because liquor stores will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Fox 4 reports the store had announced online that it would be hosting a "bourbon drop" event at select locations in Dallas, Houston, and Austin, offering rare bourbon at discounted prices. The event began at 10 AM, but a line outside the store was still present well after 2 PM. This event was likely a popular attraction for bourbon enthusiasts looking to snag a deal on rare and hard-to-find varieties.
DALLAS, TX

