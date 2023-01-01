Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Jerry Jones Praises Response to Damar Hamlin's Cardiac Arrest: "The Only Thing That Mattered Was His Well-BeingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Chef Hoppie: The 25-Year-Old Cooking Sensation Behind Dallas Cowboys' Favorite MealsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2023 MLK Celebrations in DallasJack BeaversDallas, TX
This Site Will Give You Free Tickets to Dallas Events for $5 a MonthK. RevsDallas, TX
thecomeback.com
TCU may be without star player in title game
It’s been a magical season for the TCU Horned Frogs, who now find themselves in the national championship game where they’ll take on defending champ Georgia. Unfortunately, they might be without one of their key players on Monday. Running back Kendre Miller is currently listed as questionable for...
College football's transfer portal is working ... just look at TCU
TCU went just 5-7 in 2021, leading to the firing of legendary coach Gary Patterson. The program had grown stagnant, just 23-24 the last four seasons, and appeared to be in need of a significant rebuild for new coach Sonny Dykes. The situation was exacerbated when 15 players transferred out...
KWTX
Central Texas football family with deep ties to TCU ready to cheer on son at national championship game
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The family of a Texas Christian University football player with deep roots in football and at TCU is preparing to make the trip to the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Jake Boozer, 19, a middle linebacker at TCU...
Son of player from TCU's 1938 national title team says programs then and now have unbridled chemistry
FRISCO, Texas — We all tend to favor some rooms more than others in the places we live. If you ask David Kline what his favorite room is inside his Frisco home, he can point you to which one without hesitation. His office is loaded with TCU memorabilia honoring...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
TCU Fans Gear Up for Biggest Game of the Year
At Rally House in Fort Worth, a steady stream of Texas Christian University football fans came through the door Monday, looking for the latest gear. "We are getting as much as we can as fast as we can," Rally House Team Sales Lead Halli Collom said. "Today it's been non-stop!"
'Tickets are not cheap': TCU fans paying pretty penny for National Championship tickets
FORT WORTH, Texas — No surprise here: Tickets to the College Football Playoff National Championship between No. 3 TCU and No. 1 Georgia are looking mighty expensive. "Tickets are not cheap," TCU alum Kathy Thomas said. "[But] I mean, TCU has not been in the National Championship since 1938 -- so we have to go!"
TCU fans welcome home championship-bound football team
FORT WORTH, Texas — The TCU football team is back home -- but not for long. Horned Frog fans gathered outside Amon G. Carter Stadium on Sunday afternoon to welcome the team back to Fort Worth from Arizona. “You can’t miss anything like this: A chance to see the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Much Do TCU Vs. Georgia National Championship Tickets Cost?
How much do TCU vs. Georgia national championship tickets cost? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. History will be made at the 2022 College Football Playoff national championship. It's just a question of which team will be making it. The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have an opportunity to complete...
WFAA
'Offer our prayers as a team' | TCU head coach Sonny Dykes on Damar Hamlin after collapse
"I’ve always been a believer that when things like this happen, there’s always a cloud, a certain level of anxiety. So, the team will talk about the injury."
WFAA
TCU fans excited for football team heading to national championship game
The TCU Horned Frogs beat Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. Next stop is the College Football Playoff National Championship game.
Watch: Lone Star NYE fireworks show from Dallas
Dallas welcomed 2023 with a massive 360-degree fireworks show on top of the iconic Reunion Tower.
Did you win? 3 $700,000 jackpot-winning Texas Lottery tickets sold near Dallas, Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the Dallas Cowboys were able to take care of business Thursday night, ending 2023 on a high note, and some other North Texans and a Texan near Houston are boasting some serious wins of their own. The Texas Lottery reports three jackpot-winning Texas Two Step...
WFAA
WFAA's inaugural Tuesday Night Hoops to broadcast Jan. 3
On Tuesday night, Jan. 3rd, it's WFAA's first Tuesday Night Hoops broadcast. The No. 1 team in the state in 6A, the Lake Highlands Wildcats, host No. 10 Richardson.
History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard
Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
Wanna work at a new golf resort? 1,000 jobs are up for grabs in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The Omni PGA Frisco Resort, slated to open in May 2023, is recruiting to hire more than 1,000 employees for its 660-acre golf-centered campus. According to the resort's public relations team, full-time, part-time and seasonal on-property opportunities are available with competitive benefits including: hotel, meal and recreation discounts, health & wellness insurance benefits, retirement planning & 401(k) match, personal & professional development programs, Omni Circle, student tuition reimbursements, sign-on bonuses for applicable opportunities and more.
Developer To Build 1,200 Home In Frisco, Texas
A Plano-based developer has purchased 278 acres of land across two residential subdivisions to build 1,200 new homes. As reported by Dallas Morning News, Landon Homes has made several land purchases in the past month that will lead to more development in North Texas. The Plano-based building company, led by...
Who are the hosts of Lone Star NYE 2023?
The only thing bigger than Texas might be the personalities of the hosts for this year’s Lone Star NYE 2023 program from Dallas.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Trash Piles as City Fails to Pick Up
Trash always piles up over holidays but in some Dallas neighborhoods, residents complain a lack of city collection has made things far worse this holiday season. It comes after a Dec. 5 trash collection schedule change that was supposed to improve service. Residents said Monday there was no city collection...
New year, new job? North Texas cities named in Top 100 job markets for 2023
PLANO, Texas — Looking for a new job in Texas, but don't know where to start? This study could help you find some direction. A WalletHub study compared 182 U.S. cities to rank the best job markets for 2023. Of the top 100, seven North Texas cities made the rankings.
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive Crowd
Spec's in Dallas hosted a special Bourbon event drawing a crowd.Photo byLOGAN WEAVER | @LGNWVRonUnsplash. A large crowd of people flocked to the Spec's on North Central Expressway on Friday, not just because liquor stores will be closed on Sunday and Monday. Fox 4 reports the store had announced online that it would be hosting a "bourbon drop" event at select locations in Dallas, Houston, and Austin, offering rare bourbon at discounted prices. The event began at 10 AM, but a line outside the store was still present well after 2 PM. This event was likely a popular attraction for bourbon enthusiasts looking to snag a deal on rare and hard-to-find varieties.
