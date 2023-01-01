Look: Sonny Dykes Has 5-Word Message For TCU After Beating Michigan

TCU made history by beating Michigan in the first of two College Football Playoff semi-final games this Saturday.

But the Horned Frogs aren't done just yet.

Sonny Dykes had five words for his TCU players after beating Michigan: "Let's go win one more."

Take a look .

TCU's miracle season continues on. But the Horned Frogs' next test will be their toughest yet.

TCU will take on the winner of Georgia vs. Ohio State. The two juggernauts are ridiculously talented, but TCU won't have much fear after beating Michigan on Saturday.

TCU plays in the championship on Monday, Jan. 9.