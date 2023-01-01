ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: 49ers Quarterback Trey Lance Underwent Second Surgery This Week

By Lauren Merola
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CgPTR_0jzxTMXl00

There's trouble on the San Francisco sidelines.

According to reports, Trey Lance, who started the 2022 NFL season starting for the San Francisco 49ers, underwent a second surgery on his surgically repaired ankle on Friday. The procedure was successful.

"The second procedure was performed to remove hardware that was inserted during the initial surgery in September," the 49ers said in a statement to NFL.com on Saturday.

The statement continued: "Due to the location of the fracture, the required hardware placement was close to a tendon in Lance's ankle. During the rehab process, their close proximity proved to cause irritation in his ankle. After consulting with multiple experts, the decision was made to have the hardware removed to prevent future issues in the ankle. Lance will continue his rehab process and is expected to make a full recovery and return for OTAs."

Organized team activities (OTAs) run for a total of 10 days between May and June.

Lance played in two games this season before going down with an ankle injury in the first quarter of the 49ers' 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 18. Lance was ruled out for the season after he broke his fibula and tore his deltoid and syndesmotic ligaments, which required surgery.

The 22-year-old's newest procedure does not affect his ability to return for the 2023 season.

The 49ers' quarterback carousel turned rapidly this season. After Jimmy Garoppolo — who was demoted to QB2 during the preseason — went down with a foot injury in the team's 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Dec. 4, Brock Purdy stepped into the starting role. Garoppolo, however, could return in time for the postseason.

The 11-4 49ers' clinched the NFC West and are headed to the postseason.

Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

