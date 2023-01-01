Jim Harbaugh Is Getting Crushed For Another Michigan Bowl Game Loss

Jim Harbaugh can't seem to figure out his team's bowl game woes.

The Harbaugh-led Michigan Wolverines lost a College Football Playoff game for the second year in a row on Saturday.

To make matters worse, Harbaugh has now lost six straight bowl games.

In those bowl games, Michigan is allowing 36.6 points per game. For context, UM allowed 51 points to TCU on Saturday.

"Jim Harbaugh has now lost 6 straight bowl games with Michigan… allowing 36.6 ppg," said the Cover 3 Podcast.

Jim Harbaugh deserves a ton of credit for what he's done at Michigan. He got the Ohio State monkey off his back and has cemented the Wolverines' place in college football.

However, two straight playoff losses stings, no matter how you frame it.

It'll now be interesting to see whether or not Harbaugh flirts with the NFL for a second straight off-season.