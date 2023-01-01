Jim Harbaugh Is Getting Crushed For Another Michigan Bowl Game Loss

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Harbaugh can't seem to figure out his team's bowl game woes.

The Harbaugh-led Michigan Wolverines lost a College Football Playoff game for the second year in a row on Saturday.

To make matters worse, Harbaugh has now lost six straight bowl games.

In those bowl games, Michigan is allowing 36.6 points per game. For context, UM allowed 51 points to TCU on Saturday.

"Jim Harbaugh has now lost 6 straight bowl games with Michigan… allowing 36.6 ppg," said the Cover 3 Podcast.

Jim Harbaugh deserves a ton of credit for what he's done at Michigan. He got the Ohio State monkey off his back and has cemented the Wolverines' place in college football.

However, two straight playoff losses stings, no matter how you frame it.

It'll now be interesting to see whether or not Harbaugh flirts with the NFL for a second straight off-season.

USMCSpartan.Ret
3d ago

He couldn’t win the big games in the NFL and can’t in the CFP, either. Some will say well at least he got there, but the simple answer to that is, yup, if you wanna finish tied for Third, he’s your guy.

David Flickema
2d ago

hes a great coach we beat Ohio state at the shoe and 2 big ten championships . anything beyond that is a bonus . thanks coach Harbaugh for everything

Hubert Alsman
2d ago

Why do people put so much on sports. They could not play because their in such sorry shape that 90% of them are only good at drinking beer and criticizing?

DETROIT, MI
