Look: Michigan Fans Are Furious With Late Targeting Decision

The TCU Horned Frogs just stunned the college football world.

Defeating the Michigan Wolverines 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl, TCU advances to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game and will await the winner of Georgia and Ohio State later this evening.

One of the biggest moments of tonight's game came late in the fourth quarter with Michigan having one last chance to take the lead and win the game.

Down by six with about 30 seconds remaining, Wolverine running back Donavan Edwards connected with tight end Colston Loveland for a short pass on fourth and 10.

In the process of going to the ground, Loveland took a huge shot to the head/neck from TCU's Kee'Yon Stewart - prompting a review for the ever-controversial targeting infraction.

To the surprise - and detriment - of Michigan fans, officials deemed the contact unworthy of the personal foul.

Take a look at the collision here:

Fans of the Wolverines - and college football in general - have a lot to say about this no-call, as well as the overall officiating in the Fiesta Bowl.

Michigan legend Charles Woodson wrote, "I’ve seen a lot of targeting calls in college football that i disagree with and have said so.. of the targeting calls upheld that sure looked like one.. anyhow congrats TCU #Goblue."

Yahoo Sports' Dan Wetzel had this strong take about the officiating in tonight's game.

"The overturned TD. The horrible roughing the passer. The bad spots, missed PIs, missed drop and situational targeting review call. That was truly one of the worst officiated games I can recall," Wetzel said.

Football analyst Brett Kollmann, however, had a different opinion on why targeting wasn't called.

"LOL that’s an all-time 'let’s just get out of here' moment on the targeting review," said Kollmann.

Michigan's perfect season has come to an end.