Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
Joe Burrow Made Classy Locker Room Decision On Monday Night
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an incredibly classy decision on Monday night. Following Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse on the field, both the Bills and Bengals went to their respective locker rooms. But on a night like last night, there was no purpose to have both teams ...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles' Josh Sweat Carted Off Field Vs. Saints, Expected to Leave Hospital
Josh Sweat carted off field in first quarter vs. Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat will be released from a local hospital on Sunday evening, the Eagles said. That's certainly good news after an extremely scary scene at Lincoln Financial Field earlier in the...
Tom Brady's Bucs vs. Falcons: How Losing Helps Atlanta in NFL Draft
The Atlanta Falcons are out of playoff contention and currently sit with the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft, so could a loss to the Buccaneers help them?
NBC Philadelphia
Ron Rivera Didn't Know Commanders Could Be Eliminated From Playoff Race in Week 17
Ron Rivera didn't know Commanders could be eliminated in Week 17 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Washington Commanders were eliminated from 2022 NFL playoff contention on Sunday. But head coach Ron Rivera didn't know that was even a possibility when the day began. After Washington's 24-10 home loss...
NBC Philadelphia
Damar Hamlin's Uncle Provides Update on Bills Safety
More details have emerged regarding Damar Hamlin's status. Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin's uncle, provided an update on the Buffalo Bills safety to multiple news outlets Tuesday evening. Glenn said Hamlin remains sedated in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He added that Hamlin is on a ventilator but...
NBC Philadelphia
Skip Bayless Facing Backlash for Tweet After Damar Hamlin's Collapse
While the sports world awaits updates on Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, one media personality is doing damage control. Fox Sports’ Skip Bayless is under fire for a tweet he posted after Hamlin collapsed during Monday night’s game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin was taken off in an ambulance after being administered CPR on the field, and the Bills later announced that Hamlin had suffered a cardiac arrest and was in critical condition.
NBC Philadelphia
Too Many Failing Grades for Minshew, Eagles in Disastrous Loss to Saints
Week 17 Eagles grades by position after disastrous loss to Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles just needed to beat a 6-9 Saints team at home to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. They couldn’t do it. Instead, they lost 20-10 and will...
NBC Philadelphia
Raiders Fan Epically Proposes to 49ers Fan on Allegiant Stadium Field
Watch Raiders fan’s epic on-field proposal to 49ers fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. A marriage proposal is one of the most significant moments in any person's life, so the timing and location must be correct, considering the sentimental value it will have for the couple. Before Sunday's...
Comments / 0