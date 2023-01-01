Read full article on original website
OHP releases identity of man killed along Turner Turnpike
Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on a local turnpike.
17-year-old girl and 21-year-old man injured after DUI crash in Osage County
PRUE, Okla. — A 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man were injured in a car crash in Prue, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash took place around 4:00 a.m. on Jan. 1 on New Prue Rd. and Lake Rd. in Prue. According to OHP,...
OHP: 19-year-old killed in Okmulgee Co. crash
Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 19-year-old man in Okmulgee County.
Semi rollover shuts down parts of I-35, I-240 for several hours in Moore
MOORE, Okla. — Two highway ramps were closed for several hours Monday in the Oklahoma City metro after a semi rolled on its side, causing problems during rush hour. The tractor-trailer rolled over around 2 p.m. Monday. near Interstates 235 and 240 in Moore. The southbound ramp coming to eastbound I-240 was closed for several hours as crews worked to move the truck.
High-speed chase ends in Midwest City neighborhood
Police say they attempted to pull over a vehicle because the driver had some misdemeanor warrants.
Man Allegedly Rams Patrol Car Of Cleveland Co. Deputy
A man rammed the vehicle of a Cleveland County Sheriff's deputy on Thursday just outside of Moore. Deputies said Jonathan Roland rammed Deputy Patrick Sheriff's car before taking off. As the pursuit continued, Roland stopped, reversed and hit Deputy Sheriff a second time. Investigators said Roland then took off again.
Judge Denies Bond Reduction For Suspect In Crash Involving Edmond Officer
A rogue driver who nearly killed an Edmond Police officer back in September returned to court on Tuesday, asking a judge to reduce his $950,000 bond. It was denied. News 9's Sylvia Corkill was in the courtroom as the officer was joined by his wife in an emotional day of testimony.
1 Injured In Northwest OKC Wreck
Authorities are on scene of a wreck involving an ambulance near West memorial Road and southbound Lake Hefner Parkway in northwest Oklahoma City. At least one vehicle other than the ambulance was involved. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said one person was transported to the hospital and another is being...
Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
Auto vs. ped accident on Turner Turnpike near Wellston leave one person dead
Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirm they are working a possible fatal accident on the Turner Turnpike.
OKCPD identifies suspect in NYE shooting that left victim shot in both legs
The Oklahoma City Police Department has identified the suspect in Saturday's shooting on the city's northwest side that left the victim shot in both legs.
Motorcycle Rider Dies In Crash On Highway 169, I-244
Tulsa Police said a motorcycle rider is dead after a crash involving a truck at Highway 169 and Interstate 244. First responders closed the interstate and traffic was diverted onto Highway 169 as crews worked at the scene. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area if you are out...
Dog Dies After Fire Breaks Out At Tulsa Home
Firefighters battled an early-morning house fire that broke in Tulsa on Wednesday morning. According to fire officials, the blaze began in a home near East Pine Street and North Lewis Avenue around 3 a.m. Crews say the fire was difficult to fight because there was so much stuff inside the...
‘Still surreal, unnecessary,’ Beloved football player and father dies in OKC shooting
Oklahoma City Police are searching for a suspect, while four people recover from gunshot wounds in the hospital, and a family reels from an unimaginable loss.
1 In Custody After Attempted Tulsa Car Dealership Burglary
Tulsa Police arrested one person, and are searching for others after the trio attempted to break into cars at a dealership near South Memorial Drive and East 51st Street. Police said the three people were trying to break into customers' cars waiting to have work done on them at the Bob Moore Jeep Dealership.
Cleveland County Jail Death Under Investigation, Family Searches For Answers
The family of a Cleveland County inmate who died last month is in search of answers, after she was found unresponsive in her cell. Owner of a crisis management consulting firm, Stacy Shelton, is speaking on behalf of Kathryn Milano's family. The family believes there were opportunities to get her...
Police: Man shoots, kills brother in first Tulsa homicide of 2023
Police found a man shot to death at a north Tulsa apartment complex early Tuesday morning. The suspect is in custody.
Overnight deadly shooting in NW Oklahoma City on New Year’s leaves one dead and three injured
A New Year's overnight a shooting in Midtown has left one person dead and three others injured in Northwest Oklahoma City.
Burst Pipes Leaves Midwest City Apartment Ruined, Residents Searching For Assistance
A single mother living at the Ridge Apartments in Midwest City said it's been weeks since her home was ruined, and still hasn't received help from management. Aja Shaw said it took her apartment management five days just to get the water in the vacant apartments above her turned off, and now everything she owns is ruined.
Single vehicle crashes into fence of Governor’s Mansion in NE Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- A single vehicle crashed into the fence surrounding the Governor’s Mansion at 900 NE 23rd St around 3:05 AM. OKCPD stated the car had four occupants in which the car was going at a high rate of speed. The car was totaled and extrication of three occupants occurred on scene. One person […]
