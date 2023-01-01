ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, OK

KOCO

Semi rollover shuts down parts of I-35, I-240 for several hours in Moore

MOORE, Okla. — Two highway ramps were closed for several hours Monday in the Oklahoma City metro after a semi rolled on its side, causing problems during rush hour. The tractor-trailer rolled over around 2 p.m. Monday. near Interstates 235 and 240 in Moore. The southbound ramp coming to eastbound I-240 was closed for several hours as crews worked to move the truck.
MOORE, OK
news9.com

Man Allegedly Rams Patrol Car Of Cleveland Co. Deputy

A man rammed the vehicle of a Cleveland County Sheriff's deputy on Thursday just outside of Moore. Deputies said Jonathan Roland rammed Deputy Patrick Sheriff's car before taking off. As the pursuit continued, Roland stopped, reversed and hit Deputy Sheriff a second time. Investigators said Roland then took off again.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
news9.com

1 Injured In Northwest OKC Wreck

Authorities are on scene of a wreck involving an ambulance near West memorial Road and southbound Lake Hefner Parkway in northwest Oklahoma City. At least one vehicle other than the ambulance was involved. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said one person was transported to the hospital and another is being...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

Man found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead on train tracks in Sapulpa. The Creek County Sheriff's Office says they found the man dead on train tracks near East James Avenue and New Sapulpa Road early Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Motorcycle Rider Dies In Crash On Highway 169, I-244

Tulsa Police said a motorcycle rider is dead after a crash involving a truck at Highway 169 and Interstate 244. First responders closed the interstate and traffic was diverted onto Highway 169 as crews worked at the scene. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area if you are out...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Dog Dies After Fire Breaks Out At Tulsa Home

Firefighters battled an early-morning house fire that broke in Tulsa on Wednesday morning. According to fire officials, the blaze began in a home near East Pine Street and North Lewis Avenue around 3 a.m. Crews say the fire was difficult to fight because there was so much stuff inside the...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

1 In Custody After Attempted Tulsa Car Dealership Burglary

Tulsa Police arrested one person, and are searching for others after the trio attempted to break into cars at a dealership near South Memorial Drive and East 51st Street. Police said the three people were trying to break into customers' cars waiting to have work done on them at the Bob Moore Jeep Dealership.
TULSA, OK

