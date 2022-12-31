ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prepbaseballreport.com

PBR OK's 2022 Most Viewed Profiles

2022 was a banner year for baseball in Oklahoma and today we take a look back to see which profiles saw the most action from the entire year. To guys making names for themselves on the national stage, coming up clutch in big moments throughout the spring, and even hearing their names called at the top of the MLB Amateur Draft, 2022 saw it all for prep Okies. With the help from google analytics we are able to see which 20 profiles got the most views throughout the year. The list is comprised of players that have already moved onto the next level all the way down to a new crop of young talent including a freshman that hasn't even seen a pitch in High School yet.
OKLAHOMA STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

PBR Missouri Year In Review: 2022

With 2022 behind us and the new year beginning, we wanted to take some time to reflect on the baseball landscape as a whole in Missouri throughout last year. With our unrivaled coverage of the ‘Show Me’ state, we felt it was necessary to shine some light on Missouri baseball as a whole, covering multiple avenues in the process.
MISSOURI STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

MS High School Team Preview: Madison Central Jaguars

The 2023 high school baseball season is quickly approaching and as usual, excitement abounds throughout the state. Players and coaches have been working in preparation for the upcoming season and, as is the case each year, there are some very talented players and teams across Mississippi. Teams across the state...
MADISON, MS
prepbaseballreport.com

Maryland Most Viewed Profiles of 2022: No. 26

2022 continued to show how the recruiting world constantly changes and the ever increasing power and near necessity of player video on the internet. PBR Profiles are a great example on how players can have some control in their recruitment process and have that power to give instant access to any coach in the country with one simple click. Profile views continue to grow on our website as last year we had over 12 million views in 2021. In 2022, that number has increased even more with over 13 million views for the year.
MARYLAND STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

Louisville The Best Option For Van Engelenhoven

Interested in attending a PBR Ohio event? Check out our schedule by clicking here. To view the commitment tracker, click here. To view the uncommitted spotlights, click here. Rankings StateRank: 2 / POS: 2 OverallRank: 59 / POS: 13. Player Information. Graduating Class: 2026. Primary Position: RHP. Secondary Position: SS.
LOUISVILLE, KY
prepbaseballreport.com

MS High School Team Preview: West Union Eagles

The 2023 high school baseball season is quickly approaching and as usual, excitement abounds throughout the state. Players and coaches have been working in preparation for the upcoming season and, as is the case each year, there are some very talented players and teams across Mississippi. Teams across the state...
PEARL, MS
prepbaseballreport.com

MS High School Team Preview: Tupelo Christian Eagles

The 2023 high school baseball season is quickly approaching and as usual, excitement abounds throughout the state. Players and coaches have been working in preparation for the upcoming season and, as is the case each year, there are some very talented players and teams across Mississippi. Teams across the state...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

PBR Missouri Best of 2022: Top Catcher Velocity

With the year recently coming to a close, our staff has dedicated some time to reflect on the top statistical performers that we saw at our events this year. We'll be shining some light on Missouri natives who put up loud numbers in 2022, showcasing our staff their tools at PBR Missouri events.
MISSOURI STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

MS High School Team Preview: South Jones Braves

The 2023 high school baseball season is quickly approaching and as usual, excitement abounds throughout the state. Players and coaches have been working in preparation for the upcoming season and, as is the case each year, there are some very talented players and teams across Mississippi. Teams across the state...
PEARL, MS
prepbaseballreport.com

2022 VA/DC Most Viewed Profiles: #28 Evan Hankins

As we wrap up coverage for the 2022 season, we take a look back at the Top 30 Most Viewed Profiles in Virginia/DC. For the next ten days, we will countdown three profiles a day, until we reach the top spot on January 13th. Coming in at #28 is John...
VIRGINIA STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

Trending UP NC: JAN 2nd

Trending UP takes a focus on the top five uncommitted North Carolina profiles that were visited on prepbaseballreport.com this past week. With over 13 million views in 2022, growing by close to a million views from 2021, and more set for 2023 on prepbaseballreport.com, you want to know what names are hot. Could be for any reason, but these five uncommitted North Carolina players are trending UP.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

Top Uncommitted: 2023 Outfielders

With the 2023 Spring quickly approaching, Nevada still has a number of Uncommitted prospects heading into their senior campaigns that still remain on the board. In the Top Uncommitted feature we will be highlighting the top Uncommitted players in the 2023 Class by position. Throughout the Preseason, we will continue...
NEVADA STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

2023 Team Preview: Mansfield Lake Ridge Eagles

The 2023 high school baseball season is quickly approaching and as usual, excitement abounds throughout the state. Players and coaches have been working in preparation for the upcoming season and, as is the case each year, there are some very talented players and teams across Texas. Teams across the state...
MANSFIELD, TX
prepbaseballreport.com

2023 Team Preview: San Marcos Rattlers

The 2023 high school baseball season is quickly approaching and as usual, excitement abounds throughout the state. Players and coaches have been working in preparation for the upcoming season and, as is the case each year, there are some very talented players and teams across Texas. Teams across the state...
TEXAS STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

DFW Fall ID: Outfielder Analysis

On October 10th the PBR Texas Staff traveled to Lake Dallas HS to host the DFW Fall ID. The event featured more than 50 2023-2026 prospects from around the state and provided our staff an ample look at every player in attendance. For a look at all the prospects that...
TEXAS STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

AL HS Team Preview: Southside Panthers

The 2023 high school baseball season is quickly approaching and as usual, excitement abounds throughout the state. Players and coaches have been working in preparation for the upcoming season and, as is the case each year, there are some very talented players and teams across Alabama. Teams across the state...
ALABAMA STATE
prepbaseballreport.com

2022 VA/DC Most Viewed Profiles: #26 Lance Williams

As we wrap up coverage for the 2022 season, we take a look back at the Top 30 Most Viewed Profiles in Virginia/DC. For the next ten days, we will countdown three profiles a day, until we reach the top spot on January 13th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy