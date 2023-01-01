WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Police in the Wisconsin Dells have found the body of a missing 37-year-old New Berlin man who had last been seen over the weekend. In a news release Tuesday night, the Wisconsin Dells Police Department said Matthew Haas’ body was found around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday in the Wisconsin River. His body has since been recovered and turned over to the Sauk County Coroner’s Office.

WISCONSIN DELLS, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO