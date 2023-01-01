ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walworth County, WI

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Beloit Police hope to catch car burglar, caught on video

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are asking the public for help to identify a man who has reportedly been burglarizing cars over the past few nights. According to police, the thief had been going through unlocked vehicles on Sherwood Drive, but Monday he “graduated to burglary,” police said. The suspect was caught on security […]
BELOIT, WI
CBS 58

Elkhorn police investigating attempted child enticement

ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Elkhorn police are investigating after receiving a report of an attempted child enticement. Officials say it happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 2, on East Market Street in the area of Chelsea Drive. According to police, two girls, ages 6 and 7, were riding their...
ELKHORN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Walworth County high-speed pursuit, Illinois man arrested

WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said an Illinois man was arrested after a high-speed chase Saturday, Dec. 31. Authorities were patrolling southbound I-43 near Bowers Road in the town of LaFayette when they spotted a vehicle "traveling considerably slower" than the 70 mph speed limit around 11:10 a.m. The driver was "seated low" and "reaching all over the front area of the vehicle" – swerving and "impeding traffic."
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
nrgmediadixon.com

Monday Evening Two Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of a Driver

On Monday evening, Ogle County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with an injury at the intersection of IL Rte. 64 and Mulford Road. After arrival, Deputies learned a Ford Escape, driven by a female driver, traveled through the stop intersection without stopping at the stop sign and struck a truck-tractor trailer.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Woman charged with battering family member, kicking firefighter-paramedic in Crystal Lake

A 21-year-old woman has been charged with battering one of her family members and then kicking a firefighter-paramedic who was called to the scene in Crystal Lake. Desiree D. Thompson, 21, of Crystal Lake, was charged with aggravated battery of a fireman, domestic battery physical contact and resisting a peace officer. A criminal complaint filed […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
fox47.com

Body of man last seen on New Year's Eve in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Police in the Wisconsin Dells have found the body of a missing 37-year-old New Berlin man who had last been seen over the weekend. In a news release Tuesday night, the Wisconsin Dells Police Department said Matthew Haas’ body was found around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday in the Wisconsin River. His body has since been recovered and turned over to the Sauk County Coroner’s Office.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
nbc15.com

Driver arrested for OWI after being trapped under SUV in three-vehicle crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Early Sunday morning, Rock County deputies were sent to the Town of Union for a reported three-vehicle crash along north Highway 14 and west Holt Road. An SUV headed southbound, driven by a 23-year-old male lost control and began to slide into the northbound lanes, colliding with a Rock County Highway Department plow truck.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
wlip.com

Investigation Into Woman’s Death By Exposure Continues

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The investigation continues into the death of an 89 year old woman outside of an assisted care facility. The woman was discovered on December 19th at 7:45 AM outside of Parkside Manor on 67th Street. Kenosha Police said in a statement that the woman died of weather...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha man last seen in Pleasant Prairie found safe

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Gerald Dowdy has been found safe. A Silver Alert has been issued for Gerald Dowdy, 82, of Waukesha County. He was last seen in Pleasant Prairie on Monday, Jan. 2. Police said at around 8 a.m. Dowdy left his...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI
WISN

One person found dead in Mequon house fire

MEQUON, Wis. — A person was found dead Tuesday morning in a house fire in Mequon. Police and multiple fire departments responded to the call at about 2:50 a.m. on Mequon Road near Wasaukee Road. Mequon's fire chief told WISN 12 News they had trouble getting inside. Firefighters eventually...
MEQUON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Extremely Violent Last 72 Hours in Winnebago County

Police have responded to almost 500 medical calls. Police labeled shootings, murders, stabbings, etc.. as “medical assist”. 24 of them are reported to be shootings. 4 of them are reported to be robberies. 70 of them are reported to be shots fired. Do you think there was only 70...

