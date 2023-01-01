Read full article on original website
Related
Madison teen arrested after high-speed chase in Columbia County
DEFOREST, Wis. — Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Madison teen Sunday who they said led them on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. Just after 11 p.m., deputies received reports of people looking in cars along Arbor Valley Road north of Lodi. Two suspicious vehicles were found in the area, a 2015 Hyundai Sonata and a 2018 Chevrolet...
Beloit Police hope to catch car burglar, caught on video
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are asking the public for help to identify a man who has reportedly been burglarizing cars over the past few nights. According to police, the thief had been going through unlocked vehicles on Sherwood Drive, but Monday he “graduated to burglary,” police said. The suspect was caught on security […]
Suspects commit car burglaries, thefts across multiple Lake County towns overnight
Police say suspects burglarized and stole multiple unlocked vehicles early Tuesday morning in several towns in Lake County. The Grayslake Police Department said Grayslake was one of several towns that were victim to the suspects. A preliminary investigation shows multiple unknown offenders and suspect vehicles were involved in the incidents.
WIFR
Suspect caught on Ring camera in Beloit wanted in connection with burglaries
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit police need the public’s help searching for a man wanted in a string of car burglaries. The suspect was caught Monday night on Ring video surveillance breaking into a vehicle on Sherwood Drive in Beloit, Wis. No details have been released on what was...
CBS 58
Elkhorn police investigating attempted child enticement
ELKHORN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Elkhorn police are investigating after receiving a report of an attempted child enticement. Officials say it happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 2, on East Market Street in the area of Chelsea Drive. According to police, two girls, ages 6 and 7, were riding their...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County high-speed pursuit, Illinois man arrested
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said an Illinois man was arrested after a high-speed chase Saturday, Dec. 31. Authorities were patrolling southbound I-43 near Bowers Road in the town of LaFayette when they spotted a vehicle "traveling considerably slower" than the 70 mph speed limit around 11:10 a.m. The driver was "seated low" and "reaching all over the front area of the vehicle" – swerving and "impeding traffic."
nrgmediadixon.com
Monday Evening Two Vehicle Crash Claims the Life of a Driver
On Monday evening, Ogle County Deputies responded to a two-vehicle accident with an injury at the intersection of IL Rte. 64 and Mulford Road. After arrival, Deputies learned a Ford Escape, driven by a female driver, traveled through the stop intersection without stopping at the stop sign and struck a truck-tractor trailer.
18-year-old high on marijuana, speeding at time of Kane County crash that killed 2 siblings: records
The man driving the vehicle that crashed into a school bus in Kane County last Halloween has been charged in the deaths of 2 siblings who were riding with him, records show.
Woman charged with battering family member, kicking firefighter-paramedic in Crystal Lake
A 21-year-old woman has been charged with battering one of her family members and then kicking a firefighter-paramedic who was called to the scene in Crystal Lake. Desiree D. Thompson, 21, of Crystal Lake, was charged with aggravated battery of a fireman, domestic battery physical contact and resisting a peace officer. A criminal complaint filed […]
wearegreenbay.com
Man arrested after 4 OWI in month of December, twice passed out at Wisconsin intersections
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from southern Wisconsin has been arrested after receiving four OWI’s within the month of December, officers had found him passed out at intersections on two different occasions. According to the Janesville Police Department, the four incidents took place on December 8, 10,...
fox47.com
Body of man last seen on New Year's Eve in Wisconsin Dells found in Wisconsin River
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Police in the Wisconsin Dells have found the body of a missing 37-year-old New Berlin man who had last been seen over the weekend. In a news release Tuesday night, the Wisconsin Dells Police Department said Matthew Haas’ body was found around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday in the Wisconsin River. His body has since been recovered and turned over to the Sauk County Coroner’s Office.
The Woodstock Independent Newspaper
Fatal crash involved ‘unknown circumstances,’ federal investigators report
Staff Report news@thewoodstockindependent.com Galt Airport’s owner died in a plane crash in November that federal investigators say occurred “under unknown circumstances.” Claude Sonday, 75, of Bull Valley died at the […]
nbc15.com
Driver arrested for OWI after being trapped under SUV in three-vehicle crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Early Sunday morning, Rock County deputies were sent to the Town of Union for a reported three-vehicle crash along north Highway 14 and west Holt Road. An SUV headed southbound, driven by a 23-year-old male lost control and began to slide into the northbound lanes, colliding with a Rock County Highway Department plow truck.
fox47.com
Waukesha man last seen Monday morning found safe; Silver Alert canceled
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha man who had last been seen Monday morning has been found safe, officials said. Waukesha police said Gerald Dowdy, 82, left his home at around 7:50 a.m. in a red Toyota Corolla, which police said was out of character and he has not driven in about four months.
Police: Byron man arrested for New Year’s Eve stabbing
BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Byron man was arrested on New Year’s Eve after stabbing someone. Officers responded to the 200 block of 1st Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Saturday for a report of a stabbing victim, according to the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Jeremy Jones, 41, after a short investigation. He has been […]
wlip.com
Investigation Into Woman’s Death By Exposure Continues
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The investigation continues into the death of an 89 year old woman outside of an assisted care facility. The woman was discovered on December 19th at 7:45 AM outside of Parkside Manor on 67th Street. Kenosha Police said in a statement that the woman died of weather...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha man last seen in Pleasant Prairie found safe
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. Gerald Dowdy has been found safe. A Silver Alert has been issued for Gerald Dowdy, 82, of Waukesha County. He was last seen in Pleasant Prairie on Monday, Jan. 2. Police said at around 8 a.m. Dowdy left his...
WISN
One person found dead in Mequon house fire
MEQUON, Wis. — A person was found dead Tuesday morning in a house fire in Mequon. Police and multiple fire departments responded to the call at about 2:50 a.m. on Mequon Road near Wasaukee Road. Mequon's fire chief told WISN 12 News they had trouble getting inside. Firefighters eventually...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Sources are reporting a bad accident, Near Mulford
Sources are reporting a bad accident, Near Mulford. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting a bad accident, Near Mulford and 64. Initial reports are saying a vehicle has...
rockfordscanner.com
Extremely Violent Last 72 Hours in Winnebago County
Police have responded to almost 500 medical calls. Police labeled shootings, murders, stabbings, etc.. as “medical assist”. 24 of them are reported to be shootings. 4 of them are reported to be robberies. 70 of them are reported to be shots fired. Do you think there was only 70...
Comments / 0