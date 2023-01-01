ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DoYouRemember?

Christie Brinkley, Fran Drescher, And Donna Mills Share Beauty And Anti-Aging Secrets

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12MUgF_0jzxS01z00

Some celebrities over 65 have been sharing their best health, anti-aging, and beauty secrets. While many of us don’t have the chance to have personal trainers and chefs at home, there are some easy ways to learn to love the skin you’re in.

68-year-old Christie Brinkley loves sharing advice online. For instance, she once said, “Avoid the sugar and do exercise, it’s not about the size of your thighs, Vibrant good health will be your prize!” She also talks about the importance of sunscreen and avoiding things like tanning beds for your skin’s health.

Celebrities over 60 share their health and beauty tips

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26DtvC_0jzxS01z00
Christie Brinkley / Everett Collection

65-year-old Fran Drescher, best known for The Nanny, said that she is always looking for ways to improve her health. She tries to avoid stress because it wrecks her immune system and then she gets sick. She explained, “Part of aging well is learning how to manage your stress. You can’t stew in it. It’s important to recognize that stress affects many things relating to your health.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IAMmv_0jzxS01z00
HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 2, Fran Drescher in studio recording voice for character Eunice, 2015. ph: Bret Hartman/©Sony Pictures/courtesy Everett Collection

Knots Landing star Donna Mills is now 82 years old. She shared that she believes diet is the most important thing. She said, “During the soap opera years, I never ate pasta, sugar, bread, ice cream, cookies or any of that kind of stuff. I also play tennis three times a week and work out with light weights. Like almost everyone my age, I have arthritis, and let me tell you, it hurts sometimes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lFVrv_0jzxS01z00
GENERAL HOSPITAL, Donna Mills, (beginning March 14, 2014). photo: Ron Tom / ©ABC / courtesy Everett Collection

What is your favorite tip?

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources

Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
NEW YORK STATE
DoYouRemember?

82-Year-Old Donna Mills Shares Her Impressive Workout Routine

82-year-old Donna Mills is looking and feeling great. The Knots Landing star took some time off during her career to raise her child but is now ready for a comeback. She recently shared some of her secrets to staying healthy and active with AARP – The Magazine. Donna shared,...
Parade

Billy Joel Shares Rare Photo of Daughter on Her 37th Birthday

Billy Joel is celebrating his daughter's 37th birthday!. The "Piano Man" crooner took to Twitter to wish his daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, a happy birthday earlier today. Alongside the note, Joel posted a photo of his daughter, who eyed the camera while posing in front of a brightly lit chandelier in an elegant red dress. Styling her brown locks in messy waves, she completed the chic look with glam makeup that included black winged eyeliner and a two-tone rose gold eyeshadow.
RadarOnline

'What They Have Is Special': Channing Tatum Unbothered By Zoë Kravitz Not Wanting To Get Married Again

Zoë Kravitz has no plans to walk down the aisle with boyfriend Channing Tatum, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Big Little Lies star, 34, recently opened up about what she wants from her man — and it's not a ring, and sources say he's okay with it.Calling Channing, who she's been dating for one and a half years, a "wonderful human," the actress told GQ she's not a fan of marriage after already taking one trip down the aisle.When asked about her 2021 divorce from actor Karl Glusman two years after they wed overseas, Zoë mused that she had "romanticized" being...
Page Six

Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’

Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
HollywoodLife

Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn’s Son Wyatt, 36, Looks Just Like Dad While Skiing In Aspen: Photos

Wyatt Russell is his father, actor Kurt Russell‘s, lookalike in snapshots from their Aspen, Colo. skip trip, on Wednesday, Dec. 28. In images obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the pair headed towards some ski slopes making similar fatigued facial expressions as they carried their skis on their shoulders. Wyatt, 36, is 71-year-old Kurt’s only biological son with his partner of more than 30 years, Goldie Hawn. Kurt also raised Goldie’s two kids, actor Oliver Hudson and Golden Globe-winning actress Kate Hudson.
ASPEN, CO
HollywoodLife

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Wears Nothing But Open Bathrobe In New Photo

Joseph Baena gave his fans a little holiday treat ahead of Christmas as he shared an eye-popping snap to his social media. The 25-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16 to post a black and white photo of himself nearly naked while posing in an open bathrobe (below). To mark the festive season, he referenced a classic Christmas tune by captioning the pics, “baby, its cold outside.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Kathie Lee Gifford's Daughter Cassidy Is Expecting Her First Baby with Husband Ben Wierda

The model and her beau, who tied the knot in 2020, announced their exciting baby news on Friday Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda are expecting their first child! On Friday, the daughter of former Today show co-host Kathie Lee Gifford and the late NFL star Frank Gifford posted a picture of three Christmas stockings hanging against an elegant white fireplace, with the one in the middle being relatively smaller than the others. "Our little peanut arriving June 2023🙏 Jeremiah 1:5," Cassidy, 29, explained in the caption. "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus...
Parade

See Inside Barbara Walters' Complicated Relationship With Her Daughter

Barbara Walters, the pioneering broadcast journalist and creator of The View died Friday Dec. 30, 2022 at 93. The first woman to co-host both network morning and evening broadcasts, she interviewed every president and first lady from Richard Nixon onwards. Over her 50-year career, she became as famous as the people she talked to.
MAINE STATE
Page Six

Angelina Jolie, Paul Mescal enjoy coffee date amid Phoebe Bridgers split rumors

Just two “Normal People.” Angelina Jolie revealed her unlikely friendship with actor Paul Mescal as a fan spotted the pair grabbing coffee together in London. The A-list actress, who is currently single after her split from ex-husband Brad Pitt, was seen chatting with the Irish actor, best known for his role as Connell in “Normal People,” inside the Almeida Café & Bar. The stars were joined by Jolie’s 16-year-old daughter, Shiloh, who also appeared to be engaged in the conversation. The trio met up after the mother-daughter duo watched Mescal perform as Stanley in “A Streetcar Named Desire” at the Almeida Theatre earlier that...
HollywoodLife

Tim Robbins, 64, Gets Cozy With Reed Morano 2 Years After Divorcing Wife, 33: Rare Photos

Tim Robbins — who was previously in a long-term relationship with Susan Sarandon — was spotted out on a date to the theater in London on Thursday, Dec. 16 with director partner Reed Morano, 45. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here, the 64-year-old actor and filmmaker appeared to be enjoying his time with Reed as he walked arm-in-arm with her with a huge grin displayed on his face. The photos mark the first time the Shawshank Redemption actor and Reed were spotted out in public together.
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
185K+
Followers
9K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy