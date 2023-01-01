Read full article on original website
Dana White’s wife Anna issues statement following altercation from NYE
Dana White’s wife Anna has issued a statement following the altercation which occurred on New Years Eve. To say that 2023 started of with a bang for UFC President, Dana White, would be an understatement. Dana White and Anna White were caught on camera in a physical altercation which...
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reportedly staying at Jose Aldo’s home after fleeing Brazil
Sometimes life is stranger than fiction, as evidenced by Jose Aldo’s new housemate. ‘Junior’ recently wrapped up his MMA career in August at UFC 278 against Merab Dvalishvili. The Brazilian was hoping to get a title shot with a win, as he admitted he was disinterested in fighting for anything but championships. Aldo wound up coming up short by unanimous decision.
MMAWeekly.com
Body cam footage released of police talking to Colby Covington and witnesses after alleged Jorge Masvidal assault
Police body cam footage of officers talking to UFC welterweight Colby Covington and several witnesses after Covington was allegedly assaulted by Jorge Masvidal has been released. On March 22, just 17 days after Covington defeated Masvidal in the UFC 272 main event by unanimous decision, Covington was allegedly attacked by...
Oscar De La Hoya slams Dana White for slapping his wife on NYE: “Those Boston aerobic instructors are real tough guys”
Oscar De La Hoya has reacted to Dana White’s rough New Year’s Eve in Mexico. Over the weekend, the UFC president was captured on video getting into an altercation with his wife at a nightclub. White’s wife, Anna, slapped the promoter in the midst of an argument. In response, he landed several slaps, at which the scuffle was broken up by onlookers.
Aljamain Sterling admittedly intrigued by Conor McGregor’s new “bodybuilder” physique: “I’d like to know what he’s on”
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has admitted that he’s intrigued by Conor McGregor’s new physique. While we’d all rather be discussing what Conor McGregor does inside the Octagon, that’s been pretty hard to do recently. The Irishman hasn’t been seen since his leg break against Dustin Poirier in summer 2021.
Andrew Tate: A ‘multi-millionaire’ kickboxer and once self-proclaimed misogynist
Social media influencer Andrew Tate rose to notoriety in 2016 when he was removed from British TV show Big Brother over a video that appeared to show him hitting a woman with a belt.A former kickboxing world champion, 36-year-old Tate amassed millions of followers across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.He claimed in an interview with Piers Morgan this month that he was the “most googled man on earth”, but Google Trends ranked him the eighth most searched person globally in 2022.His commentary across social media platforms has been met with controversy.In 2017, he was banned on Twitter for saying...
Damir Ismagulov Has Retired From MMA Due To ‘Health Problems’
Damir Ismagulov has retired from MMA due to health concerns. ‘Qazaq’ was a rising lightweight contender who diehard MMA fans adored. The 31-year-old seemed destined to fight for the 155-pound title but recently decided to start a new chapter in his life. Ismagulov made the official announcement on Instagram by saying:
MMAmania.com
Midnight Mania! MMA Decisions reveals Paddy Pimblett over Jared Gordon as 2022’s ‘most disputed decision’
Paddy Pimblett may not understand the uproar over his decision nod against Jared Gordon at UFC 282, but mounds of evidence are piling against him. The controversy around the decision resulted in an investigation into one of the judges responsible, as well as new regulations surrounding judge travel in California.
Sean O’Malley suggests the biggest fight “as far as pay-per-view sales” for Conor McGregor in 2023
Sean O’Malley is suggesting who would be the biggest fight ‘as far as pay-per-view sales’ for Conor McGregor in 2023. McGregor, 34, has not fought since he suffered a leg injury back in July of 2021 at UFC 264. It was Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) vs Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) in a bout which saw ‘The Diamond’ win via TKO.
MMAmania.com
Former opponent expects Khamzat to get destroyed at 185 pounds — ‘I was able to knock him down’
Khamzat Chimaev wants to fight for the middleweight title. While “Borz” would likely do well based on his extensive wrestling background, it’s probably only a matter of time before some of the division’s heaviest hitters, like Alex Pereira and Paulo Costa, make contact with Chimaev’s chin and shut off the lights.
Chael Sonnen wants to see former “best in the world” fighter placed in the UFC Hall of Fame: “He belongs there”
MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why he wants to see Frank Shamrock take his place in the UFC Hall of Fame. When it comes to analysts in the world of mixed martial arts, few are quite as outspoken as Chael Sonnen. The former UFC title challenger is one of the most intriguing personalities in the history of the sport, and most certainly of his generation.
MMA Fighting
‘Big’ John McCarthy: Fedor Emelianenko counters Dana White’s claim that best fighters end up in UFC
If the UFC is ever to engage in meaningful co-promotion, Bellator commentators John McCarthy and Josh Thomson suggest it start small by taking belts off the table. “You don’t have to do your champions, just certain fighters that I think you could put a team of five fights together with guys that are somewhere in your top-15 – you could put together some really interesting fights ... and you have the right to each promotion [saying], ‘Hey, we like this matchup, what do you think?’ And if you agree with it, then do it,” McCarthy said Monday on the Weighing In podcast he co-hosts with Thomson. “It is not going to take away anything from the UFC.”
Aljamain Sterling responds after Marlon Vera insinuates he’s cheating with massive weight cuts: “You’re confusing me”
Aljamain Sterling is responding after Marlon Vera insinuated that he is cheating with his massive weight cuts. It was during an episode of the ‘Believe You Me’ podcast that Vera spoke of Sterling saying:. “Cutting that much weight is cheating to me. You’re kind of a pu**y if...
A.J. McKee After Splurging $100K On Samurai Suit For Bellator vs. Rizin Entrance: ‘Scared Money, Don’t Make Money’
A.J. McKee talked about the $100k handmade samurai suit he rocked on his Bellator vs. Rizin entrance. “Mercenary” is eyeing to become a champion again this year. A.J. McKee ensured his MMA debut in Japan will be as epic as possible. By that, the former Bellator featherweight king meant he wouldn’t mind splurging $100K on a handmade samurai suit for a grand entrance in his Bellator vs. Rizin bout against Roberto de Souza.
ringsidenews.com
Anonymous Twitter Account Releases Spy Footage Of Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
The working style of WWE has undergone a major shift ever since the regime of Triple H and his cohorts took over. The new management has produced exciting content until now, however, it seems that an unknown person is secretly luring into the shadows to capture secret information about the company.
Chael Sonnen Makes The Case For Jorge Masvidal vs. Nick Diaz Next
Chael Sonnen wants to see Jorge Masvidal take on Nick Diaz inside the Octagon next – but he doesn’t believe the matchup will ever actually come to fruition. Sonnen recently took to his podcast and discussed the topic of how Masvidal could revive his career. Masvidal is currently...
Nutritionist blasts Logan Paul's 'useless' sports drink and urges fans to buy multivitamins instead
Nutritionist Robert Hobson told The Sun that Prime, the new drink created by millionaire YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul, is 'useless' as a sports drink and no better for you than 10p supplements.
