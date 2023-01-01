ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Connecticut

Patriots Beat Dolphins 23-21, Still Have Chance to Make Playoffs

It was a must-win game for New England, and the Patriots found a way to prevail Sunday. After 17 weeks, it's clear they are a team led by its defense that can't rely on its offense to score consistently. They are mistake-prone and at times disorganized, but the Pats remain in the playoff chase with one game left in the regular season after rallying to beat the Miami Dolphins 23-21 on New Year's Day at Gillette Stadium.
NBC Connecticut

Damar Hamlin's Uncle Provides Update on Bills Safety

More details have emerged regarding Damar Hamlin's status. Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin's uncle, provided an update on the Buffalo Bills safety to multiple news outlets Tuesday evening. Glenn said Hamlin remains sedated in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He added that Hamlin is on a ventilator but...
NBC Connecticut

Giant Cheez-It Takes Over Pregame Ceremony at Bowl Game in Orlando

Just when you thought you've seen it all at a football game, the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando took things to a whole new level Monday. During pregame events before the showdown between the LSU Tigers and Purdue Boilermakers, a reported six-foot tall version of the popular snack cracker game out of a giant box to the hit song "Party Up" from late rapper DMX.
ORLANDO, FL

