It was a must-win game for New England, and the Patriots found a way to prevail Sunday. After 17 weeks, it's clear they are a team led by its defense that can't rely on its offense to score consistently. They are mistake-prone and at times disorganized, but the Pats remain in the playoff chase with one game left in the regular season after rallying to beat the Miami Dolphins 23-21 on New Year's Day at Gillette Stadium.

2 DAYS AGO