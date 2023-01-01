Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Joe Burrow Made Classy Locker Room Decision On Monday Night
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made an incredibly classy decision on Monday night. Following Damar Hamlin's terrifying collapse on the field, both the Bills and Bengals went to their respective locker rooms. But on a night like last night, there was no purpose to have both teams ...
Damar Hamlin Was Raised by Parents Who Worked Incredibly Hard to Provide for Him
Following one of the most terrifying on-field incidents in the history of the NFL, sports fans and people more generally around the world are hoping as hard as they can that Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will be OK. Article continues below advertisement. Damar collapsed during the first quarter of...
One NFL player has died on the field. His widow watched Damar Hamlin’s collapse in horror.
Sharon Hughes stayed awake as late as she could Monday night, forcing her eyes open. The widow of the only NFL player to die on the field during a game, she needed to know that history was not repeating itself. She needed to hear that Damar Hamlin was still alive.
Family 'elated' at direction of Damar Hamlin's recovery, a representative says
A marketing representative for Damar Hamlin says the Buffalo Bills safety's recovery after cardiac arrest is moving in 'a positive direction.'
NBC Connecticut
Eagles' Josh Sweat Carted Off Field Vs. Saints, Expected to Leave Hospital
Josh Sweat carted off field in first quarter vs. Saints originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat will be released from a local hospital on Sunday evening, the Eagles said. That's certainly good news after an extremely scary scene at Lincoln Financial Field earlier in the...
NBC Connecticut
Patriots Beat Dolphins 23-21, Still Have Chance to Make Playoffs
It was a must-win game for New England, and the Patriots found a way to prevail Sunday. After 17 weeks, it's clear they are a team led by its defense that can't rely on its offense to score consistently. They are mistake-prone and at times disorganized, but the Pats remain in the playoff chase with one game left in the regular season after rallying to beat the Miami Dolphins 23-21 on New Year's Day at Gillette Stadium.
NBC Connecticut
Damar Hamlin's Uncle Provides Update on Bills Safety
More details have emerged regarding Damar Hamlin's status. Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin's uncle, provided an update on the Buffalo Bills safety to multiple news outlets Tuesday evening. Glenn said Hamlin remains sedated in the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He added that Hamlin is on a ventilator but...
NBC Connecticut
Giant Cheez-It Takes Over Pregame Ceremony at Bowl Game in Orlando
Just when you thought you've seen it all at a football game, the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando took things to a whole new level Monday. During pregame events before the showdown between the LSU Tigers and Purdue Boilermakers, a reported six-foot tall version of the popular snack cracker game out of a giant box to the hit song "Party Up" from late rapper DMX.
NBC Connecticut
Fans Donate Over $3 Million to Damar Hamlin's Toy Drive After Bills Safety's Injury
With Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin currently in critical condition after collapsing on the field against the Bengals, the overwhelming emotion within the league and for anyone following the scary situation is fear and worry. In one special case, however, that fear and worry have translated to an incredible demonstration of solidarity and generosity.
