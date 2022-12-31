ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers QB Trey Lance has 2nd surgery on ankle

By Kyle Madson
 3 days ago
The 49ers on Saturday announced. Trey Lance underwent another surgery on his injured right ankle.

Lance had hardware placed in his ankle during the initial surgery. This second procedure removed that hardware, which was causing some issues for the young signal caller.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Lance will be on crutches for two weeks and ready to play when the club takes the field for OTAs in June.

Getting a fully-healthy Lance is perhaps the 49ers’ biggest offseason goal. Their quarterback plans are in flux as rookie quarterback Brock Purdy continues playing well. There’s a real chance the club holds a QB competition between Lance and Purdy during the preseason, and Lance being healthy gives them the best chance of finding the best QB.

