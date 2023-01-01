UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley wants to be like Floyd Mayweather. The UFC bantamweight division is one of the most stacked in the entire organization right now. Sitting right at the top, in the number one spot is Sean O’Malley. His last win over former champion Petr Yan put him right where he wants to be, sitting and waiting for his title shot. The champion Aljamain Sterling already has his next bout secured as he will take on another former champion Henry Cejudo later this year. In the meantime, O’Malley is content to sit back and wait until his number is called.

