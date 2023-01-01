Read full article on original website
Related
Michael Bisping And Anthony Smith Want To See McGregor vs. Masvidal, Volkanovski vs. Cejudo And More This Year
Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith shared the dream fights they love to see in the UFC this year. The pair’s lists both involved big-name fighters such as Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, and Jorge Masvidal. Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith reckoned that there’s not a lot going on in the...
Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov Encourage A Rizin FF Fighter Following His Loss
Khabib Nurmagomedov showed support for a Rizin FF fight after his loss. This past weekend two of the most prominent organizations in MMA joined forces to put on a huge New Year’s Eve event. Bellator MMA and Rizin FF came together to pit some of their brightest stars against one another. Bellator brought over five fighters, including Patricio Freire, AJ McKee, Kyoji Horiguchi, Juan Archuleta, and Gadzhi Rabadanov.
Damir Ismagulov Has Retired From MMA Due To ‘Health Problems’
Damir Ismagulov has retired from MMA due to health concerns. ‘Qazaq’ was a rising lightweight contender who diehard MMA fans adored. The 31-year-old seemed destined to fight for the 155-pound title but recently decided to start a new chapter in his life. Ismagulov made the official announcement on Instagram by saying:
Sean O’Malley Says Alexander Volkanovski Will Be a “Lot Bigger of a Challenge’ Than Islam Makhachev Expects
If Alexander Volkanovski can’t get the job done against Islam Makhachev, Sean O’Malley has no idea who can. The No. 1 ranked bantamweight contender sat down with Helen Yee on YouTube to discuss the upcoming champion vs. champion showdown at UFC 284 between reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and No. 1 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Alexander Volkanovski. O’Malley revealed that he is very impressed with Makhachev’s work inside the Octagon, but believes Volkanovski could present a bigger challenge than Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protege is anticipating.
Jamahal Hill Believes Dana White’s Wife Is Also Accountable For Physical Altercation
UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill has voiced his stance on the current Dana White drama circulating throughout the mixed martial arts (MMA) community. Recently, a video went viral showing the UFC boss at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas on New Year’s Eve. In the video, White and his wife are arguing, before she strikes him in the face. White returned with a strike of his own before they separated.
Watch: Shaj Haque KO’s Opponent With A Nasty Punch To Become New Cage Warriors Flyweight Champion
Shaj Haque knocked his opponent out en route to a title fight victory at Cage Warriors. The 32-year-old won two of his three fights last year via KO/TKO. Cage Warriors returnee Shaj Haque did not fail to deliver in his first title fight in the promotion as he dethroned the now-former flyweight champion, Sam Creasey at CW 148.
Sean O’Malley Pulls Inspirations From Floyd Mayweather’s Work Ethic
UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley wants to be like Floyd Mayweather. The UFC bantamweight division is one of the most stacked in the entire organization right now. Sitting right at the top, in the number one spot is Sean O’Malley. His last win over former champion Petr Yan put him right where he wants to be, sitting and waiting for his title shot. The champion Aljamain Sterling already has his next bout secured as he will take on another former champion Henry Cejudo later this year. In the meantime, O’Malley is content to sit back and wait until his number is called.
Jimmy Flick Says He And Charles Johnson Are ‘Not Involved’ In Suspicious UFC Vegas 67 Betting Activity
A sudden noticeable shift on the betting lines of Jimmy Flick vs. Charles Johnson fight draws major concern. “The Brick” addressed the issue and stated that he and his opponent have nothing to do with it. The UFC has been very clear with their stance on not tolerating suspicious...
A.J. McKee After Splurging $100K On Samurai Suit For Bellator vs. Rizin Entrance: ‘Scared Money, Don’t Make Money’
A.J. McKee talked about the $100k handmade samurai suit he rocked on his Bellator vs. Rizin entrance. “Mercenary” is eyeing to become a champion again this year. A.J. McKee ensured his MMA debut in Japan will be as epic as possible. By that, the former Bellator featherweight king meant he wouldn’t mind splurging $100K on a handmade samurai suit for a grand entrance in his Bellator vs. Rizin bout against Roberto de Souza.
Dana White & Wife’s Altercation Leads To Financial Hit For Endeavor
The viral video of UFC president Dana White and his wife slapping each other appears to have led to some financial loss for UFC parent company Endeavor. This week, video footage went viral showing White and his wife at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas on New Year’s Eve.
Exclusive: Cory Sandhagen Says It ‘Wasn’t Cool’ For TJ Dillashaw to go Into Title Fight Injured: ‘That’s His Way of Living’
Cory Sandhagen believes TJ Dillashaw’s retirement was the right move after a disastrous return to the Octagon last year. Dillashaw returned from a two-year suspension for banned substances from the New York State Athletic Commission in 2021, scoring a split decision win over Sandhagen in 2021. Suffering a knee injury during the bout, Dillashaw would once again find himself on the shelf for more than a year but made a not-so-triumphant return at UFC 280 in October to challenge reigning bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.
Chael Sonnen Makes The Case For Jorge Masvidal vs. Nick Diaz Next
Chael Sonnen wants to see Jorge Masvidal take on Nick Diaz inside the Octagon next – but he doesn’t believe the matchup will ever actually come to fruition. Sonnen recently took to his podcast and discussed the topic of how Masvidal could revive his career. Masvidal is currently...
Exclusive: Cory Sandhagen Rooting for Alex Volkanovski But Would Bet on Islam Makhachev
Cory Sandhagen is rooting for Alex Volkanovski to beat Islam Makhachev but doubts if it would happen. Reigning featherweight champion Volkanovski has been targeting entry into the ultra-exclusive double-champ club inaugurated by former two-division champion Conor McGregor. He was the backup for the last lightweight title fight and will finally get his opportunity against the newly crowned 155-pound king Makhachev in the promotion’s grand return to Australia for UFC 284 on Feb. 12.
John McCarthy Believes The UFC Doesn’t Have All of The Best Fighters
John McCarthy has countered Dana White’s claims of the best fighters being in the UFC. The success of Bellator vs RIZIN has sparked discussions about other cross-promotional MMA events. Scott Coker and Bellator have led the way by being open to working with any other promotions. Meanwhile, Dana White has no interest in co-promoting. He had this to say during Paddy Pimblett’s podcast Chattin Pony:
Mike Perry Reveals Jake Paul Sent Him A Boxing Contract: ‘He Changed His Mind’
Mike Perry has revealed that Jake Paul sent him a boxing contract. ‘The Problem Child’ is looking for a new boxing opponent, and Perry is being considered. ‘Platinum’ seems to be making a last-ditch effort after Paul decided to explore other options. The former UFC fighter had this to say on Twitter:
Matt Brown Thinks Michael Chandler ‘Chooses To Be Arturo Gatti When He Could Be Floyd Mayweather’; ‘Needs To Fix His Strategy’
Matt Brown explained why he thinks Michael Chandler should change his mindset. “The Immortal” expounded why being likened to Floyd Mayweather is way better than being likened to Arturo Gatti. The UFC veteran gave “Iron” Mike a piece of advice. After an incredible career at Bellator, Michael...
MMA Community Reacts To Dana White’s Wife Slap Scandal
Dana White was trolled by majority of the MMA community over the slapping incident with his wife. Brendan Schaub was among those who reacted to the UFC boss’ scandal. Dana White is the founder of Power Slap League, but on New Year’s Eve, the UFC boss became a hot subject of discussion on social media after he slapped his wife, Anna in the middle of a heated argument in a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The incident was caught on camera and got the MMA community buzzing.
Aljamain Sterling Comments on Conor McGregor’s ‘Ginormous’ Physique: ‘I’d Like to Know What He’s On’
Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling would like to how Conor McGregor bulked up so much. Talk of McGregor’s methods for his recent gains has been dominating conversations ever since the revelation that the Irishman had removed himself from the USADA testing pool following an injury suffered at UFC 264. Aljamain Sterling jumped on the bandwagon, sharing his thoughts on McGregor’s new chiseled physique during his ‘Weekly Scraps‘ podcast.
MiddleEasy
Denver, CO
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 2009, MiddleEasy.com provides UFC News daily MMA News, Fight Results, Street Fights, Weekly Rumors, Interviews, Analysis and complete coverage of the MMA sports.https://middleeasy.com/
Comments / 0