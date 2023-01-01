Read full article on original website
Barbara Jean Gutierrez, 73, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 73-year-old Barbara Jean Gutierrez of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Barbara Jean Gutierrez died Tuesday at Baxter Health.
Karla O’Neil, 69, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 69-year-old Karla O’Neil of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Karla O’Neil died Sunday in Mountain Home.
Norfork, Calico Rock bowling teams to meet in MH
The Norfork High School bowling teams will be in Mountain Home for the second straight day. The Panthers and Lady Panthers will host Calico Rock Wednesday at Driftwood Lanes.
MH wrestling teams split home dual with Van Buren
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams came away with a split as they hosted a dual with Van Buren. The Lady Bombers were able to get a pin in their last match, and that pushed them past the Lady Pointers 42-39. Mountain Home got individual wins from Kenzi Clark, Elena Hernandez, Kylie Alford, Emalyn Stephens, Leigha Gatewood, Amelia Gatewood and Lillian Wood.
Tommye Reubin, 91, Lakeview (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 91-year-old Tommye Reubin of Lakeview are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Tommye Reubin died Monday in Mountain Home.
Tuesday basketball schedule includes MH junior high teams hosting Batesville
Basketball makes up much of the local Tuesday schedule and includes all six of Mountain Home’s junior high teams welcoming Batesville to the Twin Lakes Area. All of the games will be on the high school campus. The eighth grade boys’ game tips off at 4:30 in the main gym followed by both freshman contests. The seventh grade girls will start at the same time in the auxiliary gym, and the seventh grade boys and eighth grade girls will follow.
River stage watch for Black River, White River
The Black River at Black Rock and the White River at Batesville have been “rolling” as a result of the heavy rainfall over the last two days. Some areas have received over three inches of precipitation. The Black River at Black Rock is projected to experience minor flooding...
Dr. Shayna Wood moves to Baxter Health Family Clinic
Baxter Health has announced Pediatrician Dr. Shayna Wood will be moving from the Baxter Health Med-Peds Clinic to the Baxter Health Family Clinic. Beginning January 3, Dr. Wood will be seeing patients at the Baxter Health Family Clinic located at 899 Burnett Drive in Mountain Home. She joins Dr. Kam Lie, Dr. Mary Depper, and Phillippa Arnold, APRN in practice.
Norfork, Flippin to meet at Driftwood Lanes
Two local high schools will send their bowling teams to Mountain Home on Tuesday. Norfork and Flippin will be squaring off at Driftwood Lanes.
Broken water pipe damages Branson RecPlex
The Branson RecPlex suffered damage to the gymnasium and community rooms following a pipe break after the severe cold weather in the community. Branson Parks & Recreation made the announcement of the water damage and closing of parts of the RecPlex in a social media announcement Wednesday night. “We experienced...
Linda Hale, 79, Bull Shoals (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old Linda Hale of Bull Shoals are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Bull Shoals. Linda Hale died Sunday at her residence.
Twin Lakes Area ties record high
Monday’s warmer afternoon resulted in a record high being tied. The temperature reached 73 before a storm system started moving in. The high will be recorded for Jan. 3 with observations being taken each morning at 7 at KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot, the official reporting station for the National Weather Service in Mountain Home. The last time the thermometer reached 73 on that day was in 2004.
MH wins majority of junior high basketball games over Batesville
Mountain Home hosted Batesville for several junior high basketball games on Tuesday. The freshman boys’ game ended with the Junior Bombers topping the Junior Pioneers 37-25. Rhett Gilbert paced Mountain Home with 13 points, and Drew Haney added 12. The Junior Bombers improve to 7-8 on the season. Mountain...
Izard County High School teams to begin George Kell Classic
Both of the Izard County High School basketball teams will be in Tuckerman on Wednesday to begin action in the George Kell Classic. The Lady Cougars will meet Manila at 5, and Izard County’s boys face Pangburn at 6:20.
Tuesday basketball results include Yellville-Summit senior reaching 1,000 points
A member of the Yellville-Summit High School girls’ basketball team reached a milestone on Tuesday. Kambree Gibson scored her 1,000th point as the Lady Panthers defeated Calico Rock 68-27. Yellville-Summit did not fare as well on the boys’ side. The Panthers ended up losing to Calico Rock 70-22.
Monday basketball results include Norfork girls, Bergman boys winning Northark tourney
The champions were crowned Monday to wrap up the North Arkansas College Invitational Tournament at the Pioneer Pavilion in Harrison. Norfork’s girls pulled away to defeat Valley Springs 55-30. Walker Patton hit a three-pointer in the corner to beat the buzzer and push the Bergman boys past Clinton 56-54.
Twin Lakes Area set for severe weather Monday night
The rain has moved in to the Twin Lakes Area, and some portions of north central Arkansas may have seen some thunderstorm activity. A severe thunderstorm warning expired at 4 for southwestern Searcy County and southeastern Newton County. A tornado watch is in effect for Izard, Searcy, Stone and Newton counties until 9 Monday evening.
Two county residents involved in Seymour multi-vehicle pileup
A Cabool man received injuries in a six-vehicle pileup Monday morning on westbound U.S. 60 at Seymour. Traffic was stopped for a traffic light and vehicles were struck by a 2021 Freightliner operated by a Cassville man. The patrol said the force caused it to strike a 2012 Ford F-150 operated by Margaret J. Thompson, 71, of Elk Creek, and a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Jeffrey G. Watts, 42, of Cabool. Those vehicles were propelled into three other vehicles.
Flippin School District unveils new road to start semester
As the second semester is underway for students in Flippin, the local school district has made it easier for children to be dropped off and picked up at the campus each day. A new road was unveiled on Monday that should also ease the flow of traffic on Arkansas Highway 178.
Parts of Missouri Route AC closed beginning Tuesday
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) states Missouri Route AC in Douglas and Ozark counties will be closed to replace a culvert under the roadway beginning Tuesday. The section of roadway between Route 14 in Douglas County and County Road 178 in Ozark County is set to be closed, weather...
