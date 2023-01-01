Ohio State Takes 7-0 Lead On Georgia With Marvin Harrison Jr.’s 31-Yard Touchdown Catch

Ohio State swung first in Saturday evening’s College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl, taking a 7-0 lead on a 31-yard touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud to wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Stroud, who was sacked to end the Buckeyes’ first drive of the game, was pushed out of the pocket by pressure up the middle and pointed Harrison to a spot in the end zone.

He then delivered an accurate pass on the run as Harrison beat cornerback Malaki Starks in coverage for first score of the game with 8:17 remaining in the first quarter.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Bowl Schedule | A Look Inside Georgia's Ferocious Defense | TCU Makes History after Upsetting Michigan | What We'll Remember From 2022: The Year Of Chaos

The Bulldogs responded with an eight-play, 75-yard drive of their own, though, including a 25-yard touchdown reception by running back Kenny McIntosh to tie the game at 7-all at the 3:15 mark.

-----

Get your Ohio State football and basketball tickets from SI Tickets. Also, be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Follow Andrew Lind on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Follow BuckeyesNow on Instagram: @BuckeyesNow_FN

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!