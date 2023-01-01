ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State Takes 7-0 Lead On Georgia With Marvin Harrison Jr.’s 31-Yard Touchdown Catch

By Andrew Lind
 3 days ago
Ohio State swung first in Saturday evening’s College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl, taking a 7-0 lead on a 31-yard touchdown pass from quarterback C.J. Stroud to wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Stroud, who was sacked to end the Buckeyes’ first drive of the game, was pushed out of the pocket by pressure up the middle and pointed Harrison to a spot in the end zone.

He then delivered an accurate pass on the run as Harrison beat cornerback Malaki Starks in coverage for first score of the game with 8:17 remaining in the first quarter.

The Bulldogs responded with an eight-play, 75-yard drive of their own, though, including a 25-yard touchdown reception by running back Kenny McIntosh to tie the game at 7-all at the 3:15 mark.

The Spun

Ohio State Lands Commitment From Top ACC Transfer

The Ohio State Buckeyes have landed a major transfer in this year's class. Former Syracuse safety Ja'Had Carter announced his transfer decision on Tuesday, joining Ryan Day's program as a highly-touted addition. Carter announced his decision with a statement on Twitter. Carter was an immediate-impact DB for Syracuse as a...
COLUMBUS, OH
BuckeyesNow

Ohio State’s Loss To Georgia Most-Watched Primetime Semifinal Since Inaugural Playoff

According to ESPN Public Relations, 22.1 million viewers tuned into Ohio State’s 42-41 loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. That’s the most-watched primetime College Football Playoff semifinal since the inaugural season in 2014, when the Buckeyes’ knocked off top-ranked Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, 42-35. It was also the fourth-most watched semifinal of the playoff era, which includes afternoon kickoffs.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State loses veteran defensive end to NCAA Transfer Portal

Ohio State has been had a rough beginning of 2023. First, the Buckeyes lose to No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day. On Monday, the Buckeyes saw one of their more experienced and talented edge rushers in Javontae Jean-Baptiste enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Veteran Transfer

An Ohio State defensive player is now in the transfer portal. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste has officially entered the portal. Jean-Baptiste finished with 19 total tackles (nine solo), four sacks, and one forced fumble this season. That comes after he compiled 14...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kirby Smart Makes His Opinion On Ohio State Very Clear

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was both gracious and humble in victory after leading his team to a huge Peach Bowl win over the Ohio State Buckeyes. Speaking to the media after the 42-41 win, Smart had nothing but high praise for the defeated Buckeyes. He offered a shoutout to head coach Ryan Day and quarterback C.J. Stroud and felt that they played well enough to win.
COLUMBUS, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Rail enthusiasts remain optimistic on future of Ohio Corridor

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Thea Ewing, MORPC Chief Regional Development Officer, said in the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission's letter to the Federal Railroad Administration, they focused on a number of potential routes for central Ohio to be connected to other parts of our state and beyond. “I'm really excited and...
OHIO STATE
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Bojangles scheduled to open first Columbus-area location in April

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The first of 15 Bojangles restaurants coming to the Columbus-area will break ground this week with a scheduled opening in April. The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 831 Hilliard Rome Road. Bojangles, a fast-food chain known for its Southern fried chicken and scratch-made...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

When could Ohio see snow in January?

A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
COLUMBUS, OH
